TomA
12h

Trump's chaotic rhetoric actually makes it easier for other nations to do what must be done. Western sanctions have induced Russia to become much stronger and self-sufficient, and they now have free rein to finish the SMO with the tacit support of most nations. Trump's tariffs are similarly inducing China to separate its economy from any reliance on the US market, which makes them also more independent and resilient. And the only way for Europe to repair itself is to crash quickly and then rebuild from the ashes. Trump has pulled the rug out from under NATO, so they can no longer depend on the US military to protect them. Is Trump just acting crazy or is he really nuts? Or perhaps crazy like a fox!

Joe
10h

Yemen Keeps Countering - US Trump felt if they bombed more than Biden

Yemen issue would disappear

Yemen going after airports

In Strictly military terms and/or jargon --->>> Wow , Holy Cow,

My speculation, the US bombings in Yemen gave Yemen the perfect excuse

to esculate

- Yemen may well have been resolved to control of the red sea and of that control

just Israeli shipping --- but the US and Israel pushed the pendulum and now it has swung

------

On March 26, 2025, President Donald Trump, speaking in the Oval Office, commented on the U.S. military strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, saying, “The Houthis are looking to do something. They want to know, ‘How do we stop? How do we stop? How can we have peace?’ The Houthis want peace because they’re getting the hell knocked out of them,” and added, “They want us to stop so badly… They’ve got to say, ‘No mas.’ But I can only say that the attacks every day, every night…”

------

New updates posted by Yemen couple hours ago

Ansar Allah (Yemen)

@RswlM40925

·

The Yemeni Armed Forces announce a no-fly zone over Israeli airports and that they will target all airports, including Ben Gurion Airport, and warn all companies not to deal with these airports to protect their interests.

@Yemenimilitary

🚨🚨A complete aerial siege has been imposed on the Zionist entity at all airports, and it will be enforced starting from this hour.

https://x.com/Yemenimilitary/status/1919119571614589367

