Yesterday I listened to Doug Macgregor on Danny Davis’ show. As has become routine for Mac, he argued adamantly that Trump is heading for another major war on Iran. Admittedly, Mac has long argued that the US is heading for disastrous military adventures, and has generally been right. His argument yesterday ran like this. The US is controlled by Israel and the Jewish financial elite in the West. Trump will do as they tell him and will launch a new war for Jewish Supremacy over the oil lands of the Middle East and for Jewish financial hegemony in the US. He admitted that the US would run out of standoff munitions within a week and would then be forced to fly into Iranian airspace. He also considers resort to nukes to be on the table. Russia and China, he says, will not intervene on behalf of Iran.

I have long taken the opposite position. Trump lost the war and signed a memorandum of surrender (the MOU) as proof that he was the loser. If there were any reasonable chance of successfully relaunching a war, that would have been done long ago. Nothing has changed in a positive way for Trump’s war and all his cards are now on Iran’s economic collapse. Which shows no signs of occurring. Meanwhile the global economy is going from bad to worse. Iran controls events, and they know it.

After listening to Mac, I listened to John Mearsheimer. Chris Hedges asked him what the chances were of a Trump attack on Iran after the midterms. The prof had a one word answer: “Zero.” Mearsheimer isn’t one to go out on a limb. I think he’s on to the reality, which I argued very recently in War, Politics ... Impeachment?

Trump is simply desperate, and it shows in his daily narrative shifts. Just as an example—I’m sure there are more—here is a list that comes readily to mind:

We obliterated ‘em! Woops, ...

Hormuz is wide open. Woops, ...

I may annihilate ‘em ... but not till after the midterms.

After that, the price of gas will be coming down so fast your head will spin.

The diesel shortage is about Ukraine’s (= my) attacks on Russia and Russia banning diesel exports—NOT about Iran and Hormuz.

I made the Euros open up their reserves of diesel. Wink, wink.

I may attack Iran before the elections. Before they can nuke Alabama, LA, San Diego ...

Woops! Another backfire. Scratch that! I definitely WON’T attack Iran before the elections.

Who really believes any of that? Apparently about a third of Americans do, but that’s electoral bloodbath territory. Still, the alternative is to simply give up and resign, so Trump doggedly continues lying to Americans, hoping against hope that he’ll somehow pull a rabbit out of a MAGA cap.

The basic structure of Trump’s narrative amounts to something like this ...

That Trump won the war on Iran. In reality, he lost and was forced by Iran to sign the surrender MOU because Trump and the Jewish Nationalists were absolutely desperate for a ceasefire, before they’d be obliterated. Everything that came after that--the blockade, a few piddling strikes that were countered by massively destructive Iranian strikes on our bases--has been a series of fruitless attempts by Trump to portray himself as a winner, rather than the loser that he is. In that regard, Sen. Chris Murphy related yesterday that he was refused access to Al Udeid Airbase, where he had hoped to be able to assess the damage. Hmmmm.

Trump thought he could get away with all this, without even an explanation to Americans for why he should be forgiven for breaking his campaign promises and starting new wars, simply by saying he was doing it all for Israel. It took months for him to realize what all the polls were showing--that Americans were saying, ‘We never wanted this war in the first place. Why should we ruin our own country for a foreign country of genocidal psychos whose supporters have corrupted our entire constitutional order? For Trump’s ego? Get outta here!’

Trump is now reduced to bluff, bluster, and--especially--lying ...

Trying to shift the blame for the ongoing economic meltdown, especially the cost of gas--don’t mention the interest rates and mortgages and the diesel costs that will raise prices everywhere. Blame shifting is classic Trump. If he can’t actually shift the blame, then he tries to show that he’s somehow in control by bullying the Euros or attempting to justify his loser status by scare tactics--Iran is gonna nuke us.

But Trump’s failure to take any effective action shows that the military option is basically off the table and that all bets are on the long shot of economic war. As we saw above, barely a day after floating the idea of an attack before the midterms, Trump was forced to categorically deny that bluff. Iran is ready for that and is forcing economic hardship on Americans, knowing that Trump’s approval is totally in the dumpster and that the disapproval rating is a direct result of war on Iran.

So, with that intro, let’s do an impressionistic survey of opinions.

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon Trump:

Peter Schiff @PeterSchiff Oct 7 10-year Treasury yields will soon surpass 5.5%, pushing mortgage rates above 8%. The GSEs insure $7.8 trillion in mortgages with just $194 billion in capital. All it takes is a 2.7% loss to wipe it out. Instead of launching an IPO, Trump will be arranging another federal bailout.

As we saw above, Trump is now categorically denying any intention of re-attacking Iran. Just yesterday. The key word here is “if”.

Barak Ravid @BarakRavid If major combat operations resume, they’re expected to include massive bombing of Iranian energy, infrastructure and nuclear targets, sources say

What happened to change that? This—and that should tell you all you need to know about any resumption of kinetic war:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter BREAKING: Brent crude oil prices rise above $105/barrel on reports that President Trump is considering resuming “major combat operations” in Iran. . BREAKING: Dow futures fall nearly -500 points as oil prices surge over +5% and US Treasury Yields hit new 24-year highs.

Pape is pretty much on board with his fellow UC prof, Mearsheimer. And Iran knows this:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape America can escalate in Iran -- It can’t escalate advantageously Every rung (refineries, Hormuz, the islands) costs us more than it gains

Philip Pilkington is all over the economic effects and the fake Hormuz narratives. He also did an interview with Coffee and a Mike that readers may find interesting, after the one he did yesterday with Mario.

First, here’s the intro to PP’s new article—which is about narratival collapse:

PILKINGTON: The Breakdown of the American Military Simulation Increasingly aggressive and clumsy efforts to shape the narrative in the face of an uncooperative reality are collapsing the aura of invincibility: it will have generational effects. The Matrix is starting to glitch hard. On 1 October the Wall Street Journal editorial board published an article under the headline The Battle of Hormuz is Turning. “The US Navy opens the Strait to all but the Iranian regime’s oil exports,” the subheadline told us. Within six days of this headline being published, at least 12 ships had been hit in the Strait of Hormuz. Even people inclined to trust outlets like the Journal will surely have experienced severe cognitive dissonance this week. Propaganda regimes can survive shocks. The infamous Weapons of Mass Destruction disinformation campaign in the run-up to the Iraq War in 2003 was a good example of this. But these shocks must have a relatively long time horizon. It was years before it became conventional wisdom that the WMD story was a fabrication. When the falsification window falls from years to a matter of days, the credibility of the regime itself becomes ever more difficult to maintain.

And when narrative collapse happens overnight, as we’re seeing, regime legitimacy is endangered.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Diesel release: basically fake.

OilPrice is, IMO, a subsidiary outlet of the Deep State—and Kpler definitely is—so we’re seeing here an example of the Limited Hangout that I referred to yesterday:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk OilPrice.com @OilandEnergy Kpler’s Michelle Brohard suspects some Gulf producers are quietly paying Iran tolls for safe Hormuz passage, possibly 10-20% of cargo. The claim is unverified, but it may help explain why Brent sits near $100. #Hormuz #OilPrices #Iran #Brent

Philip Pilkington @philippilk A big delicious fuel surcharge on shipping as the global logistics chain starts to price in charges on all goods and services. Are you ready for the decline-in-living-standards part of ride? Jack Prandelli @jackprandelli The diesel shock has reached the container truck Maersk is raising its emergency fuel surcharge to 20% on all export collections and import deliveries from 12 October, citing the Middle East conflict. That surcharge covers the truck leg, moving a container between the factory or warehouse and the port. Maersk had already set inland fuel surcharges across the ￼Nordic and ￼Baltic markets from 7 October, ranging from 5% in Lithuania to 20% in Estonia. Electric trucks and rail are exempt. The mechanism is diesel. Gulf supply is disrupted and ￼Russia has banned diesel exports, so truck fuel costs have jumped faster than crude. Shipping lines pass that through within days. ...

Trump doesn’t want you to know that the Gulf was a major exporter of refined products, not just crude.

Last but not least, a screen grab from Sean Foo today, Bessent STUNNED as Bond Collapse Just UNRAVELED Entire Financial System. Nothing says “desperation” like these “Trump Accounts” that are designed to pour taxpayer money into Big Tech: