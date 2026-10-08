Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
Oct 8

The report here reports 81 aircraft total lost--fixed wing (including big drones) and rotary:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼

BREAKING: ￼￼ The US lost as many as 12 F-15E fighter jets with Iran — damaged and destroyed— according to Congressional report on US aircraft losses in operations against Iran

The F-15E count jumped from 4 destroyed to 12, adding another 8 from the Iranian strikes on Jordan.

Estimated replacement costs could reach $3.3bn

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Mark Wauck
Oct 8

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter

1h

BREAKING: The Nasdaq 100 extends losses to -1.5% on the day as oil prices rise and

**OpenAI’s annualized revenue comes in $20 billion below expectations.**

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