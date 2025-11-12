Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
7h

Sense Receptor @SenseReceptor

Nov 10￼

Albert Bourla says most of Pfizer's research is now going to oncology products, which they're developing at "the speed of light" [faster than "warp speed"?]

***They gave everyone who took a Covid jab cancer, and now they're going to use those people as money piñatas***

Biggest crime against humanity in history

Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
9h

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/12/us/politics/trump-epstein-emails.html

One wonders whether these emails were ever on Blondi's desk. Barnes, btw, was also maintaining that the whole MAGA betrayal began with the Epstein Files.

