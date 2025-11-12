Lots of poking the Bear and expanding the military outposts of the Anglo-Zionist Empire in the news, and more. Let’s start with the proposed new military outpost:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 57m￼ NEW: ￼￼The Pentagon plans to build its largest base in Israel - Bloomberg The US military is working on a major project to establish a new permanent base in the Negev desert, near the border with Gaza. According to Bloomberg, the facility could accommodate up to 10,000 soldiers — comparable to the largest US bases in Qatar and Kuwait. It will include a runway for all types of aircraft, a large logistics center, and accommodation for long-term personnel. Construction could take 2-3 years. Preparations are also underway to establish a military presence in Damascus, Syria. America is nothing but a threat to the region.

OK, I guess this means America takes ownership of the Israeli brand. Anyone see a problem with that? Or a problem with expanding military operations while the US is in a fiscal crisis and losing traction around the world in economic terms? Check out Israeli and Jewish Nationalist controlled media for where we’re headed. Maybe true, maybe not true—something is building:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 7h￼ NEW: ￼￼ Iran is arming Palestinians in the West Bank and Hezbollah at an incredible rate, the Washington Free Beacon and Israeli media claim Israeli media claims that Syria’s Al-Sharaa has reduced oversight of smuggling routes into Lebanon, allowing Hezbollah to rearm. Four thousand rockets have been smuggled into Lebanon, including more than 250 drones. Hezbollah is recovering remarkably fast, Israeli media reports. Iran has ramped up the smuggling and arming of Palestinian militant groups in the West Bank - The Washington Free Beacon Missiles, explosive drones, anti-tank rockets, and rocket-propelled grenade launchers have been delivered to these groups - the Washington Free Beacon reported, citing intelligence sources and regional experts.

The bottom line? US gotta attack Iran, Lebanon, West Bank … the list goes on. Ah, but keep reading, further down …

Interesting that with Russia clearly gaining momentum toward victory Trump’s handlers are poking the Bear in very provocative ways, with assists from vassal states:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 4h￼ US/NATO Air Force gathering intelligence & show of force against Russia: ￼ B-52H Strategic Bomber (61-0036 | conventional) ￼ RC-135U Combat Sent (64-14847) ￼ E-3A Sentry AWACS (LX-N90448) ￼ S102B Korpen (102003) The B-52 is accompanied by British Eurofighters, both refueling over Estonia. Lot of activity in the Baltics, meanwhile a Russian Il-76TD makes its way to Kaliningrad ￼ Hightened NATO activity over the Black Sea today: French Air Force 3 x A330MRTT Tankers + at least two Rafale fighter jets, & a batch of Belgian F-16’s.

Yesterday Robert Barnes, speaking with The Duran guys, maintained that Susie Wiles—Trump’s COS whom you never hear about—uses her gatekeeper position to weed out MAGA types from getting Trump’s ear and instead makes sure that corporate donor types get access. Keep that in mind as we highlight Trump’s eyebrow raising comments in his Laura Ingraham interview. Barnes says Wiles’ gatekeeping has got Trump out of touch with his MAGA base. But you hafta wonder what kinda touch there ever was—how did he forget so soon?

Megatron @Megatron_ron Nov 10￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Trump confirms that importing hundreds of thousands of foreign students, particularly from China, is a ‘MAGA’ position, stating that it’s necessary; otherwise, ‘historically Black’ colleges and universities would go out of business The Fox News host Laura Ingraham, known for her strong support of Trump, is dumbfounded.

Expanding on that a bit …

In one of the interview’s more surprising exchanges, Trump defended his plan to admit 600,000 Chinese students into the U.S., even as Ingraham noted that “a lot of MAGA folks” oppose allowing “hundreds of thousands of foreign students” into the U.S. “It’s not that I want them, but I view it as a business,” Trump said, adding, “But one thing: you don’t want to cut half of the people, half of the students from all over the world that are coming into our country, destroy our entire university and college system. I don’t want to do that.” He said that the U.S. takes in “trillions of dollars from students,” noting that foreign students “pay more than double” to attend school in America. Trump’s remarks mark a sharp reversal from earlier this year, when the administration vowed to “aggressively revoke” Chinese student visas over espionage concerns, FOX News reported. In August, Trump instead announced a plan to allow 600,000 Chinese student visas over the next two years.

One thing you can be sure of—all those Chinese and Indian students won’t be majoring in Gender Studies. Of course, all those student visas go hand in hand with later H1B visas—remember about those? We were gonna cut all that but, well, things change. It turns out we don’t have talented Americans to fill the jobs that we’re supposedly bringing back home, so along with the jobs will come the job holders—on H1B visas.

Can you say ‘shakedown’? Big Tech campaign donations?

In other remarks, Trump doubled down on the 50 Year Mortgage scam—you’ll own nothing, certainly not your house, but you’ll be, well, you’ll shut up and suffer what you have to. He also touted TrumpCare:

He said his idea would send money directly to individuals rather than insurance companies, arguing this would make plans “better” and “cost less.” “Instead of going to the insurance companies,” he said, “I want the money to go into an account for people where the people buy their own health insurance.”

Well, I’m pretty sure there’s more wrong with our health care system than insurance mechanisms. Anyway, on the one hand he says the money will go “directly to individuals” but then that it’ll “go into an account for people.” Whose account? Who polices the account so the money doesn’t go for, say, drugs? Or payments on your 50 year mortgage?

One thing about Trump, though. This guy ran with a pretty rough crowd, which you’d expect, given that he was “mentored” by Roy Cohn—I don’t wanna even ask about that mentoring, but …

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: ￼ Jeffrey Epstein [who didn’t commit suicide] refers to President Trump as the “dog that hasn’t barked” and says Trump spent hours at his house with one of the victims in a new released document Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released several emails today between Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. In one email dated April 2, 2011, Epstein refers to President Trump as the “dog that hasn’t barked,” adding that one of the victims, “spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 % there.”

What Epstein files, you ask?

