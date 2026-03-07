Meaning In History

Clyde Griffith
30mEdited

Michael Doran of Hudson Institute, whose mortgage payments are underwritten by Jewish Nationalism, /Inc/, contradicted Mike Pompeo in a conversation hosted by Tikvah/Jonathan Silver: Doran, ordinarily a reliable Iran hawk, said "IRGC must be retained; it operates at all levels of Iranian society, has been built in over 50 years. Remove IRGC and Iran falls apart." -- which he does not deem an acceptable outcome. https://ideas.tikvah.org/podcasts/the-tikvah-podcast/episode/mike-pompeo-and-michael-doran-on-the-iran-war

dissonant1
14m

Even if Trump didn't (or doesn't) read the PDB certainly others in his circle of supposed advisors receive it. Someone certainly could have informed him of this info if they wanted him to know it (assuming it actually was briefed). If it was not briefed or brought to his attention heads should roll. Tulsi apparently prefers not to respond to these questions. If it WAS brought to Trump's attention his head should roll.

