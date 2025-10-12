What’s the betting that once the Zionist prisoners are released it will only be a short while before the genocide resumes? This shows—in addition to the fact that Trump was lying when he said Kushner wouldn’t be part of 2.0—that the “negotiations” were an utter sham:

My guess is that Trump is desperate to get out in front of this:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 17h￼ ￼￼￼￼ NEW POLL: For the first time, more Americans say they sympathize with Palestinians over Israelis, according to a New York Times / Siena College survey. The poll of 1,313 registered voters shows: · 35% sympathize more with Palestinians · 34% sympathize more with Israelis · 31% are unsure or neutral This represents a historic shift in U.S. public opinion.

Trump has big plans—who knows, martial law?—and those plans will ultimately rely upon solid public support on multiple issues.

No doubt the Russians are watching this closely. They know that the same people behind the genocide are waging a war of revenge against Russia—and they’ll never give it up. They also know that Trump is a liar and is absolutely not to be trusted, which is why …

Speaking of Russia, just the other day I saw that Putin mentioned that the latest Russian game changing weapon system was near done with all trials, which have been successful. Everyone assumes he was talking about the 9M730 Burevestnik (Storm Petrel). Read up on it at the link—there are a number of related speculations on the exact configuration of the missile. In fact, it’s not actually a new thing—not conceptually and not in practice, if it is what it’s said to be (nuclear propelled cruise missile with a near indefinite range and loiter time). The US tried this out as long ago as the 1950s but apparently decided against it. The Russians appear intent on this and claim that it fits within a complete system of defense and deterrence:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 6h￼ If the reports that Russia is about to reveal a monster weapon are true, it will mean the unveiling of a low-flying [= basically undetectable by most radar] cruise missile with literally infinite range.

I get tired of saying this, so I’ll let Alex Christoforou say it this time:

That’s just a gag line. The reality is that Trump has always sought to crush Russia to his will—which is peel Russia off from BRICS and then use Russia to force China to its knees. Or, to “kiss his ass,” as he said. The 2018 meeting with Putin in Helsinki was the “diplomatic” attempt to con Putin into that. It didn’t work, not remotely. Following that, Trump doubled down on sanctioning Russia and providing Ukraine with offensive weapons. Trump periodically boasts that those sanctions and weapons systems went far beyond anything Obama did—and he’s right. Those Trump policies set the stage for war, pushing Russia into the war that the Anglo-Zionists believed would lead to the breakup of Russia. Well, the best laid plans, and all that jazz. But, according to the FT, Trump hasn’t given up—which is what I’ve been saying. Trump can’t give up because defeat means the end of empire. Ignore the people who say Trump is walking away from the war on Russia, or that he wants peace. He wants victory.

In that light … Alex Christoforou @AXChristoforou￼ FT reports that since July, Trump and Zelensky officials have been working closely together to strike Russia. According to FT, Trump has crossed lines that Biden refused to cross. FT: The US has for months been helping Ukraine mount long-range strikes on Russian energy facilities, in what officials say is a co-ordinated effort to weaken Vladimir Putin’s economy and force him to the negotiating table.

At which point Trump would dictate terms—it’s the only way he knows.

American intelligence shared with Kyiv has enabled strikes on important Russian energy assets including oil refineries far beyond the frontline, according to multiple Ukrainian and US officials familiar with the campaign. The previously unreported support has intensified since midsummer and has been crucial in helping Ukraine carry out attacks that Joe Biden’s White House discouraged. 1:29 AM · Oct 12, 2025

You can read the full article here. This is what all the yackety yack about Tomahawks is about—the drones aren’t making a dent in the Russian economy. The timing—since midsummer? You guessed it. Alaska. Apparently Trump thought, based on Kellogg’s goofball advice, that the time was right to bring Putin to his knees. Anyway—not Trump’s war?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 9h￼ ￼￼￼￼ U.S. Guides Ukraine’s Drone Strikes — Americans Plan Routes and Set Target Priorities for Attacks Inside Russia Key Points on U.S. Involvement in Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure ￼Coordinated U.S.–Ukraine Operation: According to Financial Times, the U.S. has been directly assisting Ukraine for several months in targeting Russian energy infrastructure. Washington is providing intelligence to identify and guide strikes against refineries and other critical facilities far beyond the front line. ￼Strategic Objective: The campaign aims to weaken Russia’s economy and “pressure Vladimir Putin into negotiations with Kiev” ￼Policy Shift After Trump–Zelensky Call: The change in Washington’s approach reportedly came after a July phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelensky. During the conversation, Trump asked whether Ukraine could strike Moscow if it had long-range weapons. Two informed sources said Trump supported “making the Russians feel pain” to push them toward talks. The White House later claimed he was merely “asking a question.” ￼Enhanced Intelligence Sharing: Following that call, U.S. intelligence began supplying Kiev with far more detailed targeting data — including the exact positions of Russian air defense systems and optimal attack routes for Ukrainian long-range drones. ￼Direct Role in Strike Planning: FT sources confirmed that American intelligence specialists are involved in every stage of mission planning — determining routes, altitude, timing, and tactics — enabling Ukrainian drones to evade Russian air defenses. ￼Target Selection Influence: Officially, Ukraine selects its own targets, while the U.S. provides data on vulnerabilities. However, several officials told FT that Washington also sets target priorities. One described Ukrainian drones as a “U.S. instrument” to damage the Russian economy and pressure Putin. ￼Zelensky’s Public Denial: Zelensky refused to comment on U.S. involvement during a Kyiv briefing but said Ukraine “cooperates with U.S. intelligence primarily for defense purposes.” He credited recent drone strike successes to domestic technological improvements. ￼Expanding Drone Campaign: Ukraine’s security service (SBU) confirmed to FT that it plans to increase both the frequency and geographic reach of strikes inside Russia. ￼Trump’s Growing Frustration with Putin: According to the report, Trump’s irritation with Putin after the Alaska summit — where “talks produced no tangible results” — helped push Washington toward supporting deeper attacks on Russian territory.

These are desperate times for Trump, with major economic disruption looming. The Russians understand that, and they’re once again warning Trump against desperate measures. They’re probably thinking that, if Trump was willing to make the bad-judgment call of launching a drone campaign against Russian infrastructure, there may be no limit to where Trump’s dementia driven lack of judgment and impulse control could lead. Note the cool tone of the boilerplate about peace settlements and so forth. The Russians know that’s not likely:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ The Kremlin has once again warned of serious consequences if Trump decides to supply Kiev with Tomahawk cruise missiles. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, made it clear that Russia could interpret the launch of Tomahawks toward its territory as an attempted nuclear strike. “The issue of Tomahawks causes us grave concern — President Putin has already spoken about this. These are special weapons that can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads. Their range is significant, and they are serious weapons. Still, they cannot change the situation on the battlefield. But right now the moment is extremely tense — pressure is being built up from all sides. Remember the reports from our intelligence services a year and a half, two years ago about Ukrainian plans for a so-called ‘dirty bomb’? Now imagine: a long-range missile launches and flies toward us. We know it could carry a nuclear payload. What is Russia supposed to think? Military experts across the ocean should understand this,” Peskov said. He also stressed that Russia remains open to a peaceful settlement: “We hear President Trump consistently saying that it’s necessary to sit down and negotiate. From this, we conclude that he still has the political will to achieve a peace agreement,” Peskov added.￼ 4:31 AM · Oct 12, 2025

Expect major events this Fall. Buckle up.