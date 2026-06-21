Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal

4h

￼ BREAKING:

￼￼￼ Iran directly rejects Pakistan’s claim that Tehran agreed to lower its enriched uranium stockpile.

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Mark Wauck
1h

Why it's wrong to focus on Trump's words:￼

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape

3h￼

Is Hormuz open for safe passage?

If so: Why does current tracking data show no vessels crossing Hormuz in last 24 hours?

This shows Iran still holds the cards that matter

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