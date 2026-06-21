My wife just told me she heard on ABC News radio that Iran has walked out of the talks in Switzerland. I haven’t seen any confirmation of that yet, but it makes total sense based on other reported statements—by Trump and by Iranian officials. OK, confirmed:

What’s becoming clear since we wrote Latest On Hormuz: I’ll Take A Stab At It is that Trump is engaged in a sort of bait and switch strategy in the negotiations with Iran. Here’s the nub of that speculation:

Here’s my cautious stab at explaining what’s going on. We’ll find out soon enough. [And we’re finding out today] The fundamentals that forced Trump to drop his song and dance delaying tactics and accede to the MOU remain fully in force—and will for the indefinite future. However, having signed on to the MOU, Trump is now launching a new song and dance ploy in which he attempts to nibble at the edges of the MOU to try to alter it in practice, thus changing the facts on the ground, despite the actual terms. Thus, he’s trying to maintain some degree of US control over traffic through Hormuz—to try to keep some skin in that game. In Lebanon Trump claims to control Israel—and Israel continues its attacks. But now we hear that maybe Israel will cease fire but will remain in situ. That looks like Trump trying to placate his Jewish Nationalist funders by trying to change the MOU—in its practical application—from respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty to a ceasefire in place. If this speculative stab is correct, then the Trump ploy rests upon the supposition that Iran needs the MOU’s reopening of oil flow and revenue badly enough to turn a blind eye to some violations of the MOU. Iran is signaling that they won’t play that game. The ball is back in Trump’s court.

Thus, today Trump is resorting to his typical tactic of over the top threats to try to get concessions from Iran. We’ll get to the threats (and a h/t to commenter Nutmeg) in a moment, but let’s work up to that through the two focal points I cited yesterday: Trump’s need to maintain some degree of apparent control in Hormuz and to move Iran off its demand that Israel withdraw from Lebanon.

With regard to Hormuz, Centcom is attempting to maintain the illusion that the strait is open and that ships are moving through the strait with US military assistance.

TAMPA, Fla. — Commercial ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz increased June 20 as U.S. forces continued operating in the general area to support freedom of navigation.

Iran, on the other hand, has closed the strait.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 11h￼ ￼ CLAIM: “Strait of Hormuz is Open & Iran does not control it.” ￼ TRUTH: The Strait was closed last night, by Iran, due to US-Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon. MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ Strait of Hormuz is closed. Only small cargo vessels are using Omani waters. [That’s the US approved route.] A Greek-owned Bulk Carrier is crossing the Strait right now “IOLCOS AMBITION” heading to Bandar Imam Khomenei. [Iranian port] *That’s the only one visible. MenchOsint @MenchOsint 4h￼ ￼ Some Merchant Vessels are crossing the Strait of Hormuz right now, all of them Chinese-owned or US-sanctionned, one of them is a Greek-owned Bulk Carrier from Bandar Imam Khomenei. HFI Research @HFI_Research 3h￼ Strait of Hormuz is open, only to Iranian-linked vessels.

That activity led to this outburst from Trump:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 4h￼ JUST IN:￼￼Trump has threatened the Iranian officials in Switzerland that they won’t make it back to Iran if they close the Strait of Hormuz while Netanyahu bombs Lebanon, per Fox News Trump says he spoke with Iranian officials and told them, “You close the Strait of Hormuz and you won’t have a country.” He also told them, “You won’t even make it back to your f*cking country.” Despite this claim Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz . Trump says “We may take over the strait if we have to. I’ll blow the s**t out of them”, per Fox News He is trying to take over the strait for months but failed . Trey Yingst @TreyYingst “You close it and you won’t have a country.” President Trump said he told Iranian officials about the Strait of Hormuz. “You won’t even make it back to your fu*king country.” “We may take over the Strait, if we have to,” Trump said. “If they don’t make a deal, we’ll collect tolls.” Trump added the U.S. could become the “Guardian Angel” of the Strait, and take 20% of the oil.

Trump is also renewing his threat to enlist his favorite ISIS headchopper against Hezbollah:

President Trump to Fox News: Israel is incapable to deal with Hezbollah, I am close to giving this task to Syria because he would do a more precise job

But then he followed that up—after Iran walked out—by dangling another half way offer, to once again try to get Iran to back off the MOU—a partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon. He’s still trying to get Iran to budge just a little from the MOU’s clear terms. If they budge on this, he figures he can use the same tactics to claw back more of what he wants/needs. The MOU was the bait—in Trump’s mind:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 39m￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ The Iranian pressure has succeeded; Trump instructed Netanyahu to order a partial withdrawal from southern Lebanon, per Israel Army Radio

Here’s where I disagree with Megatron. I’d be surprised if Iran backs down on this fundamental issue. In fact, Trump’s own quick backdown confirms to Iran that they’re the ones who hold the high cards. Same goes with Hormuz. The fundamentals haven’t changed. Trump is desperate to get the oil flowing ASAP. Lots of it. In reality, he’s screwed this whole thing up. Nowhere near enough oil will flow to prevent hardship for the world between now and the midterms. The calculation that Iran would settle for the oil money and that Iran is afraid that Trump could paint Iran as the bad guys if they shut Hormuz again blew up in Trump’s face. Still we see 1) Trump’s very real desperation—a word the Supreme Leader recently used and that made Trump CRAZY, and 2) his continued attempt at a bait and switch approach to satisfy his Jewish Nationalist funders.

In the meantime, here’s how the Iranians have been responding.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 4h￼ ￼￼The Iranian delegation refused to take part in a planned handshake and joint photo-op with the U.S. delegation in Switzerland . Iran’s President confirms that Zero Uranium Enrichment will not be accepted “Trump’s positions have changed 180 degrees compared to the past. We will not give up the right to Enrich Uranium” . BREAKING: ￼￼￼ The Iranian negotiating delegation has left the negotiation venue in Switzerland after President Trump’s death threats, that the delegation won’t make it home if they don’t open the strait of Hormuz, per Iranian state media. . Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf responds to Trump’s death threats: “Do they not realize that if their threats had been effective, they would not have reached today’s state of desperation? We do not take the Americans’ threats seriously. They would do better to be careful about their statements. Our armed forces are prepared to respond in a different manner. No matter how much they talk, we are the ones who act.” Iran says all negotiations with the U.S. will be suspended unless Israel fully withdraws from Lebanon and the conflict - Tehran warned that continued Israeli operations could prompt a much harsher response and accused Washington of potentially using the talks to buy time for Israel. - Iran has also formally protested to the U.S. over President Trump’s recent threats and is considering its response. Iranian officials argue that such statements violate Clause 1 of the reported agreement, which commits the U.S. to refrain from threats, and therefore constitute a serious breach of the understanding.

Trump’s problem is that Iran knows what’s in his hand. Again, the fundamentals haven’t changed and won’t change. I don’t believe a return to war or blockade are viable policies.