Meaning In History

Ray-SoCa
1h

I’m still surprised Trump won the Presidency in 2024, and the GOP the house and senate.

The establishment GOP through selective funding and support, and ignoring fraud, in the last three federal elections seemed focused on gracefully losing. The worst was in 2018 with Paul Ryan losing the house majority.

Trump seems very focused on the midterms by:

1. Continue attacks on Democrats to show voters how out of touch they are, and decrease their favorability.

2. go around main stream media. Court alternate media. Push back on biased coverage.

3. take action on election fraud.

4. Supply funding and support for gop candidates that can win.

5. Improving the economy.

6. Doing popular changes, but touchy politically. Dei, trans in military, drug pricing, immigration, maha, etc.

7. Stay out of foreign wars.

Trumps strategy may be waiting for congressional action by a more maga Congress after the midterms to permanent his actions done by executive order.

Manul
31m

I can certainly say that the brightest are not the medical billing departments. My bills are almost always wrong in some way. Since I have a very high deductible plan I need to fix them and the people I call are almost always completely clueless. They follow a script and are prevented from ever lowering a bill. Funny how the bills always seem to err with incorrect HIGHER charges.

I noticed that UHC’s stock has dropped in half. I thought denial of claims was more profitable?

Health care in this country is a total disaster for so many.

© 2025 Mark Wauck
