Trump is a huge believer in the maxim that “all publicity is good publicity.” Have you noticed? Me too. Just keep talking as long as there’s a camera and a microphone nearby. And guess what? It seems to work!

So it comes as a bit of a surprise to learn that Trump also does things under the radar—things that most people don’t notice and that Trump himself doesn’t publicize = talk about in public. Or not so much.

Consider this, which the NYT did notice. I’ve been saving this for the past week. Friday morning seemed a good time to drop it. Trump’s control over the GOP is continuing to expand:

Trump, Raking In Cash, Expands His Power in the G.O.P. Money World

The New York Times ^ | May 10, 2025 | Theodore Schleifer and Shane Goldmacher His super PAC, which is said to have amassed $400 million alongside its nonprofit arm, has grown even more influential. And powerful groups for congressional Republicans are being stocked with Trump allies. President Trump is harnessing the Republican Party’s all-encompassing deference to him to exert even greater control over the G.O.P. big-money world, which had long been one of the party’s final remaining redoubts of Trump skepticism. For years, the super PACs allied with House and Senate Republicans have been some of the most powerful and independent fiefs in American politics, raising and spending hundreds of millions of dollars in each election. But even though Mr. Trump is in his second term and cannot run again, he is quickly bringing them inside his sphere of influence — a sign that his dominance over the party could endure well into the future. Both super PACs, the Congressional Leadership Fund and the Senate Leadership Fund, have new leaders this year, and they are working closer than ever with the White House, overhauling their boards of directors and installing veteran Trump strategists in senior positions. At the same time, Mr. Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., and its allied nonprofit group have already amassed roughly $400 million since the 2024 election, according to two people briefed on the fund-raising who insisted on anonymity to discuss the organization’s finances. That sum is without precedent so early in an election cycle, especially for a termed-out president. The Trump super PAC is expected to play a major role in the midterm elections, scrambling the usual flow of cash and encroaching on the traditional dominion of the congressional super PACs. The changes — both in personnel and financial firepower — amount to a fundamental reordering of Republican finance, and an extraordinary expansion of Mr. Trump’s already overwhelming sway. Interviews... (Excerpt) Read more at nytimes.com ...

If you accept that Trump follows his own maxim—never hire someone smarter than you—this suggests that opposing politicians misunderestimate Trump at their peril. Put this story in context with the daily stream of articles documenting huge disaffection of voters with the Dems. Key for Trump, as it seems to me, is to avoid foreign wars—while waging political war at home.

In our most recent post we focused on America’s debt crisis in the context of Trump’s geopolitical MAGA agenda. Commenter Stephen McIntyre took the opportunity to point out the role of health care spending in America’s fiscal crisis. Health care spending seems to be a lot like educational spending—outcomes bear little relationship to spending. PP offers a fascinating chart today which bears out something many of us learned during the Covid Hoax: