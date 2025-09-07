Trump unbound isn’t a pretty picture, but unbound he is—from the people who elected him. War everywhere but calling it peace, vaccines for everyone because safe and effective, spending out the wazoo, and dinners with the oligarchs. I assume it’s mostly, but not entirely, poll driven. Some of it is simply that he’s not running for anything again. War on Blue cities and deportations should be good enough for 2026 seems to be the calculation.

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ All of those who were considered 'enemies' from Trump and MAGA, now surrounded Trump and had dinner together Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates were sitting right next to him. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Google CEO Sundar Pichai Apple CEO Tim Cook AMD CEO Lisa Su OpenAI CEO Sam Altman 6:53 AM · Sep 5, 2025

I read somewhere that Tim Cook said “thank you” something like 8x in about a minute.

Megatron @Megatron_ron Sep 5￼ BREAKING: Trump is considering blocking US tech companies from outsourcing jobs to workers in India.

From the guy who is always very careful about what he says, we learn that there are no controversies surrounding vacccines—or “vaccines”. Like, did he ever read the effectiveness rates on some of these meds? Just for a start?

Died Suddenly @DiedSuddenly_￼ NEW: President Trump breaks from RFK on vaccine ban after dinner with Bill Gates at White House. “I think you have to be very careful when you said that some people don't have to be vaccinated. They're just, pure and simple — they work. They're not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used.”

And let’s not forget Trump’s elegiac Hillbilly, the guy with a feel for the little people:

Because summary execution without a trial is so MAGA?

One interesting aspect of the massive—as in biggest ever so far—Russian drone/missile strike last night was that a major bridge across the Dnepr was targeted for the first time. Many have wondered why this didn’t happen earlier—like, three years ago. The supposition is that allowing troops and war materiel to flow eastward toward destruction was part of the demilitarization strategy. Or maybe that Russia has been reluctant to totally destroy Ukraine. Whatever the case, here’s more supposition: Could this be a move to isolate Ukrainian forces to the east of the Dnepr before the big offensive begins—if it does?

Military Summary @MilitarySummary￼ Last night, the Russian Armed Forces launched the most massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine since the beginning of the war. ￼￼￼ A total of 818 drones and unmanned vehicles were used together. The most significant feature of this strike, besides its scale, is the fact that the Russians struck the bridge over the Dnipro River near the city of Kremenchuk for the first time. ￼￼￼ This strike also coincided with the start of a major offensive by the Russian Armed Forces, aimed at establishing full control over the Donetsk region. ￼￼￼ High activity is reported in the areas of Lyman, Siversk, and Sloviansk.

Reports are that elite Russian units, such as marine infantry, have been transferred to the fronts where the major attacks are taking place. Early reports are that the Russians are taking ground—and then taking more ground. That’s a bit different than the go slow approach we’ve become used to. We shall see—I won’t pretend to make predictions:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ Russian buildup near Pokrovsk — Ukrainian sources report that Russia is preparing for a decisive breakthrough in Donbass. Elite marine units have reportedly redeployed to the Pokrovsk front and small Russian groups are probing Ukrainian drone & mortar positions to expand the “gray zone.” Russian objective: liberate the Pokrovsk–Kramatorsk–Sloviansk axis through massive infantry and armor pushes. The situation is escalating west of Avdeevka and south of Konstantinovka.

It’s possible that Russia is intending to clear the decks in preparation for other conflicts:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics Sep 6￼ ￼￼ "Slovenia made clear yesterday that alliances are forming against Serbia over Bosnia and Kosovo. They have NATO backing and expect Bulgaria to join." - Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić

Why in God’s name would Slovenia and Bulgaria get involved in a war on Serbia? Oh, maybe because their “leaders” are in the pay of the Anglo-Zionists.

Expanding on yesterday’s reference to the latests US strategic pivot:

Balaji @balajis￼ MAGA has thrown in the towel on China. This is completely understandable. But it has many implications. (1) First, what just happened? The new National Defense Strategy[1] is reportedly pivoting away from China and towards the homeland. Many troops will be brought back...at first to enforce the border, and perhaps soon to patrol the streets as they're doing in DC. ￼(2) Second, why did it happen? Because the US military is made in China. You can't fight your factory. And the stark numerical reality is that Chinese production in many sectors is unfortunately far beyond anything America can match for the foreseeable future, particularly without its now alienated allies. After all, there would be no tariffs if US factories could compete with Chinese factories:￼ (3) Wait, no really, why did it happen? It's also because the Russian military has de facto defeated NATO in Ukraine, the Houthis have kept the Suez closed, and the last twenty years of forever war and political crisis have led many Americans to understandably believe their empire is simply too much of a burden. After all, there would be no attempt at a peace treaty if US-backed forces could simply defeat the Russian military. Even the journos now admit this:￼ (4) OK, so what happens next? Right now there are ~750 US military bases globally. Many will get shut down over the next several years as a consequence of both US pullback and international retaliation for the trade war. This is similar to the Soviet wind-down after 1991. That's what becoming a country, not an empire means: pullback of all this presence to just the homeland.￼

OK. Here’s the part that I disagree with.

(5) And then what happens? Well, we'll all miss Uncle Sam when he's gone. Because China is far more MAGA than MAGA. It's a completely self-interested ethnostate that's armed to the teeth and that will bully any country that doesn't do as it sees fit. Today, it's true that China is making all the right noises about win/win cooperation and the rights of small countries and so on. And it will probably keep that up for a while, as trade routes get recentralized around China thanks to the opportunity provided by MAGA tariffs. But no individual state, and probably no coalition, can physically go tank-for-tank and plane-for-plane with the Chinese drone armada. So the leverage that China has over the world (and its own citizens) via sheer physical compulsion will eventually prove tempting. That means we'll need an asymmetric strategy to balance China. A digital yin that constrains their physical yang. I do think the Internet can get there. It is after all the only thing with comparable economic scale to China. And it's actually upstream of all the drones, robots, transactions, and communications. But that's a discussion for another time. The first step is to understand what's happening at this time. 3:58 AM · Sep 6, 2025

Briefly. No, China isn’t an ethnostate—it’s a civilization. It may not be as diverse as another Asian state that’s a civilization rather than an ethnostate—India—but China is more diverse than many outsiders think. It has always been subject to strong centrifugal forces despite the appearance of monolithic unity, and that’s part of the reason that China has never truly been an expansionist power, despite it’s might. Over millenia China has comprised about 20% of the world economy, and will do so again. It doesn’t need to bully to pull its neighbors within its orbit—most will be happy enought to be part of that orbit because it will provide them with security against expansionist neocolonial powers.

But, about that pivot back to the Western hemisphere …

We all know this is mostly about oil. The idea that this is about “narco-terror” is a bad joke—in other words, a hoax. Venezuela has the world’s largest reserves of the type of oil the US really needs but doesn’t have. For empire’s it’s not enough to simply buy the stuff—you need to control the source.

Andrew Day @AKDay89￼ Fentanyl comes from Mexico, cocaine from Colombia, and the Trump admin doubled the reward for Maduro and has branded him a narco-terrorist and illegitimate leader. The present show of force in the Caribbean is extreme. We should assume regime change is on the table imo.

Huh???

That may be good enough for many Boomers, but many—even most—other Americans will prove smarter than that. Further, a war on Venezuela could—I speak tentatively—prove to not be the easy MAGA win that the new Department of War may be looking for. Reports are that Venezuela has a batch of Iranian speedboats armed with ship to ship missiles, as well as Shahed quality drones. Not empire beating stuff, but all it takes is for a designated victim to get lucky just once to ruin an empire’s day.

Andrew Day @AKDay89￼ Pat Buchanan, in 2019, on the idea of war with Venezuela: "Not only is there no justification for U.S. military intervention, but also any arrival of U.S. troops on Venezuelan soil could turn into yet another 21st-century strategic debacle. There could be again Americans killing and dying in a country where no vital interest was imperiled, no matter how obnoxious the regime."

Worse, the planning looks, well, a bit haphazard:

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 1h￼ Three points:￼ 1. The Chinese, Russians, and Iranians now have every incentive to push as much war materiel into Venezuela as possible. I'm sure they'd love to see Miami eating ballistics.

2. This operation was obviously cobbled together on very short notice. Nobody was even talking about Venezuela two weeks ago, and then an amphibious group showed up off Puerto Rico to do "exercises" with no air cover and no orders and no rules of engagement, which had to ask permission from the National Command Authority to drone a single "drug boat" in a bizarre show of force. And when the Venezuelans had the nerve to not take their domination on all fours but instead do mild Gaddafi-tier pushback like sending out aircraft to harass our warships and actually preparing to defend themselves, Air Force fighters had to get rushed out to Puerto Rico to cover the task force. 3. Meanwhile there's been discussions leaked in the mass media about Trump considering "options" to attack Venezuela. This not only gives the Venezuelans a perfectly sound reason to preemptively attack a task force that we've now literally told them is out there in anger, but also indicates Trump himself doesn't know what he wants to do and the Administration's policy shop is in total chaos with different court factions leaking to the press for leverage.￼ Quote￼ Chamberlain's Ghost @RSA_Observer 5h And read the comment about F35s too. I also read that the Chinese have warned the US not to try anything with Venezuela. We may be looking at a serious flashpoint between the two great powers. The Chinese may now have reached the point where they have the confidence and will to intervene directly*. It's an extremely dangerous situation as its "US backyard Monroe doctrine" stuff.x.com/brandan_buck/s…￼ Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 1h￼ I said earlier it was unlikely we were going to do anything serious in Venezuela without a carrier on station, but I hadn't taken into account the possibility that this operation might be a clown show and the Department of WAR was too busy changing the signs to plan it properly.

Regarding that China reference, I have no source—but then you wouldn’t expect that, really. However, there is this—although, mind you, Russia can pretty much supply China’s oil needs: