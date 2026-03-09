Is the US pullout from Middle East bases part of the TACO? We don’t know. But what’s really interesting is that Trump’s attempt to declare victory followed a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin, who this morning once against publicly affirmed full support for Iran and who has been providing Iran with key targeting intel—noblesse oblige.

Incredible—pulling out of all those bases is “winning”? Wasn’t that result Iran’s stated goal?

Donald Trump has told Republicans in Miami that the war in Iran is a “short-term excursion”. The US president said: “We took a little excursion because we felt we had to do that to get rid of some evil. Then, I think you’ll see it’s going to be a short-term excursion.” “We’ve already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough. We go forward, more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory that will end this long-running danger once and for all.” He added: “It’s going to be finished pretty quickly.”

But he wouldn’t commit to even “in a week”.

SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771 48m￼ Putin: “You don’t want the SCO to get bogged down, do you?” Trump: “What do I do, Vladimir?” Putin: “Just say Iran’s destroyed and declare victory.” Trump: “Wait, but why don’t you do the same thing in the SMO?” Putin: “Because we’re actually winning.”

The Saviour @TheSaviour￼ ￼Iran’s Supreme Leader advisor told CNN in Tehran: “There is no longer any room for diplomacy; prepare for a long war.”

Uncommon Sense @Uncommonsince76￼ “When this conflict is over, I think it will end badly for us, and Iran will survive.” -Douglas Macgregor It should be pointed out that Macgregor’s analysis that Ukraine would be a disaster and an un-winnable war was also correct…

I’m listening—I can hardly believe it—to Trump’s presser. It’s such unbelievable BS. I’m stunned. Mostly just threats. He even says he launched this war for China! And he calls Iranians “lunatics”? The greatest this, the greatest that. The greatest minesweepers, the greatest ships to patrol the Strait of Hormuz. The greatest military. Iran was gonna take over the Middle East. Venezuela’s a great new “partner”. Literally unbelievable.