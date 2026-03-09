Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Highly, highly recommend Judge and Ritter.

https://youtu.be/FIWf3GiBGqc

Reply
Share
2 replies
riskywoods's avatar
riskywoods
3h

I think Iran knows the score and won't let Trump off so easily.

According to a report I read, Iran is going to limit ship passage through Hormuz to countries that have expelled US and Israeli consulates.

If true, they are upping the ante on forcing countries to pick a side.

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture