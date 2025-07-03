Happy 4th of July! Let’s celebrate core American values:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ Heavily armed American contractors, operating from dirt berms in Gaza, laugh, cheer, and fire on starving Palestinians collecting food. “Hell yeah, boy!” one shouts, as bullets tear through a crowd. “I think he hit one.” These aren’t lone wolves. They’re deployed under the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-registered nonprofit created in 2025 to replace the UN in Gaza. GHF contracts Safe Reach Solutions and UG Solutions, firms run by ex-CIA and special forces. Israel patrols the outside. Americans control the inside. What you’re seeing is occupation subcontracted. https://x.com/i/status/1940637056138445242 12:01 AM · Jul 3, 2025

Why do I bring that up? Because Putin and every other world leader is well aware that this is the sort of stuff that the US is up to. Another example:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼ Previously unseen footage shows recent Israeli Air Force strikes on Tehran. One of the bombs hits a group of vehicles stopped at an intersection. https://x.com/i/status/1940734784223039920 6:30 AM · Jul 3, 2025

Ukraine, Israel—it’s the USA that is forcing war on the world, on Russia and on Iran. We are waging war around the world, trying to use military power to preserve our hegemony and force the rest of the world to pay for our over the top indebtedness. Nobody is fooled by the proxy act. Least of all, Vladimir Putin. Russia has paid off all its debts and he sees exactly what Trump is up to.

So, I’ve been listening to Danny Davis:

What was Trump’s plea, obviously following up on the halt to munitions to Ukraine (concerning which there are varying interpretations)? Just the usual stuff: Please agree to be defeated. Which is to say, accept an immediate “cessation of hostilities.” That’s just warmed over Biden BS—a “frozen conflict.” Not gonna happen:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 2h ￼Putin informed Trump about the progress of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine, Ushakov reported Putin conveyed to Trump that Russia continues to seek a negotiated resolution to the Ukrainian conflict. The President also informed Trump that Russia will not give up on addressing ALL the root causes of the ongoing confrontation, Ushakov said.

The phone call also dealt with the Middle East. Putin simply reiterated to Trump what any normal, moral human being would say: The conflicts should be resolved diplomatically. Davis tries to argue that there’s good news, that Trump is acting professionally. Please. Trump is just trying to con Putin. But Trump’s actions on the world stage have destroyed any hope that Putin will accept that Trump does anything in good faith. By contrast, I agree with Prof Mearsheimer’s take on the phone call:

Smart Putin, showing he’s willing to talk to anybody about peace, but not budging on principles; vintate Trump, flailing around (trying to con)—Trump hasn’t solved a single foreign policy issue since taking office. Couldn’t beat the Houthis, couldn’t beat Iran, can’t stop the genocide in Gaza (assuming he wants to). Trump continues to try to make a deal, but it’s not gonna happen—Trump won’t make the concessions necessary to bring about peace. He’s simply continuing settled Anglo-Zionist policy of war on Russia.

Here’s just one very recent example. Putin knows exactly what Trump is up to in the South Caucasus, and Putin understands that it’s another existential threat to Russia’s well being. Here’s a long thread that explains this. Note that Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov (whose father was Armenian) has specifically expressed concern over the Armenian regime’s attack on the Armenian Church: