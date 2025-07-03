Happy 4th of July! Let’s celebrate core American values:
Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼
Heavily armed American contractors, operating from dirt berms in Gaza, laugh, cheer, and fire on starving Palestinians collecting food. “Hell yeah, boy!” one shouts, as bullets tear through a crowd. “I think he hit one.”
These aren’t lone wolves. They’re deployed under the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-registered nonprofit created in 2025 to replace the UN in Gaza. GHF contracts Safe Reach Solutions and UG Solutions, firms run by ex-CIA and special forces.
Israel patrols the outside. Americans control the inside. What you’re seeing is occupation subcontracted.
https://x.com/i/status/1940637056138445242
12:01 AM · Jul 3, 2025
Why do I bring that up? Because Putin and every other world leader is well aware that this is the sort of stuff that the US is up to. Another example:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼
￼￼￼ Previously unseen footage shows recent Israeli Air Force strikes on Tehran.
One of the bombs hits a group of vehicles stopped at an intersection.
https://x.com/i/status/1940734784223039920
6:30 AM · Jul 3, 2025
Ukraine, Israel—it’s the USA that is forcing war on the world, on Russia and on Iran. We are waging war around the world, trying to use military power to preserve our hegemony and force the rest of the world to pay for our over the top indebtedness. Nobody is fooled by the proxy act. Least of all, Vladimir Putin. Russia has paid off all its debts and he sees exactly what Trump is up to.
So, I’ve been listening to Danny Davis:
What was Trump’s plea, obviously following up on the halt to munitions to Ukraine (concerning which there are varying interpretations)? Just the usual stuff: Please agree to be defeated. Which is to say, accept an immediate “cessation of hostilities.” That’s just warmed over Biden BS—a “frozen conflict.” Not gonna happen:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
2h
￼Putin informed Trump about the progress of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine, Ushakov reported
Putin conveyed to Trump that Russia continues to seek a negotiated resolution to the Ukrainian conflict. The President also informed Trump that Russia will not give up on addressing ALL the root causes of the ongoing confrontation, Ushakov said.
The phone call also dealt with the Middle East. Putin simply reiterated to Trump what any normal, moral human being would say: The conflicts should be resolved diplomatically. Davis tries to argue that there’s good news, that Trump is acting professionally. Please. Trump is just trying to con Putin. But Trump’s actions on the world stage have destroyed any hope that Putin will accept that Trump does anything in good faith. By contrast, I agree with Prof Mearsheimer’s take on the phone call:
Smart Putin, showing he’s willing to talk to anybody about peace, but not budging on principles; vintate Trump, flailing around (trying to con)—Trump hasn’t solved a single foreign policy issue since taking office. Couldn’t beat the Houthis, couldn’t beat Iran, can’t stop the genocide in Gaza (assuming he wants to). Trump continues to try to make a deal, but it’s not gonna happen—Trump won’t make the concessions necessary to bring about peace. He’s simply continuing settled Anglo-Zionist policy of war on Russia.
Here’s just one very recent example. Putin knows exactly what Trump is up to in the South Caucasus, and Putin understands that it’s another existential threat to Russia’s well being. Here’s a long thread that explains this. Note that Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov (whose father was Armenian) has specifically expressed concern over the Armenian regime’s attack on the Armenian Church:
Kevork Almassian @KevorkAlmassian￼￼
1/ Pashinyan’s war against the Armenian Church is only the final act in a much larger play.
Here's what's happening in Armenia
2/ Since 2018, Pashinyan has functioned less like a national leader and more like a local manager for foreign interests. One by one, he has gone after the pillars of Armenian nationhood — the national identity, the sovereignty of Artsakh, and now, the Armenian Apostolic Church.
3/ Let’s be clear: you do not have to be a supporter of the Church or even religious to see what this is. The Church in Armenia is not just a spiritual institution — it is the spine of our cultural and historical memory.
4/ We were the first nation to adopt Christianity as a state religion in 301 AD. For most Armenians, their identity and history are inseparable from that fact.
That’s precisely why the Church is now being targeted.
5/ The narrative being pushed — that this is about fighting corruption or upholding democracy — is a smokescreen. What we’re really witnessing is the deliberate dismantling of Armenian statehood from within, masked as a progressive transformation
6/ Globalist institutions, which have aggressively undermined Christianity and patriotism elsewhere, are now using Pashinyan as their battering ram in the South Caucasus.
7/ And let’s not pretend this is just a coincidence. Every time Pashinyan’s grip on power weakens, foreign dignitaries fly in to prop him up. The EU’s foreign policy chief arrives on cue. Macron states support for Pashinyan. Western media run distraction campaigns.
8/ Millions in NGO and media funding keep flowing. Meanwhile, critics are being silenced, blacklisted, or denied entry to their own homeland — including Armenian journalists and activists in the diaspora. I know this firsthand.
9/ Is this a democracy or authoritarianism dressed in EU-blue and wrapped in hollow slogans?
10/ Pashinyan’s war against the Armenian Church is only the final act in a much larger play. He had already handed over Artsakh to Azerbaijan. Now, under foreign pressure — particularly from Baku and Ankara — he’s going after the Church.
11/ Why? Because both Turkey and Azerbaijan view the Armenian Church as a threat to their aspirations in Armenia, a source of potential resistance, and a voice that can reignite national self-determination. In other words, a problem for anyone hoping to dismantle Armenia permanently.
12/ But there’s another layer here. Undermining the Church doesn’t just weaken the nation — it alienates Russia. Pashinyan’s entire pivot to the West is designed to push Armenia into NATO’s sphere.
13/ That means cutting off strategic ties with both Russia and Iran, paving the way for corridors that bypass both, and opening the gates to Euro-Atlantic control of the region’s trade, gas, and politics.
14/ Russia continues its passive stance under the guise of “non-intervention,” risking the balance of power in the South Caucasus. But the intervention has already happened — it’s just flying EU flags.
15/ And the Armenian people? They are waking up. Pashinyan has lost the trust of the public, and he knows it. That’s why his government relies on suppression and Western backing to maintain control.
￼16/ The Armenian people should not be turned into Ukraine 2.0 and pawns for Brussels or Washington. Nor should they allow their Church — the last standing institution of independent Armenian identity — to be destroyed without strong pushback.
17/ What we are seeing now is not just a political dispute. It’s a war for Armenia’s soul. And every Armenian — whether in Yerevan or the diaspora — must understand exactly what is at stake.
Putin knows what game Trump is playing with Ukraine. Good! Putin knows what is going on in the Middle East. Good! Putin knows what is going on in Armenia. Good! I (and the world, largely) am depending on his knowledge, intelligence, wisdom, and diplomatic skills to keep us all from WWIII.
Putin also knows what is going on in DC and how the rest of the population in the U.S. (to the extent that it is paying attention) does not support what the U.S. government is doing overseas. Initially, I misread point #17 as:
"What we are seeing now is not just a political dispute. It’s a war for America’s soul. And every American — whether inside or outside of DC — must understand exactly what is at stake." I did not / do not intend to be Americentric. The Armenian people are every bit as important as the U.S. people and have all the same rights. May God bless and protect them and us from our own rulers.
On the eve of July 4, our 249th anniversary, it is particularly appalling and heart-wrenching to realize that our leaders (the card carrying members of the A-Z Empire) hold in contempt the “self evident” truths inscribed in our founding document, thise “inalienable rights…life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Worse, innocents are put to the sword (bullets now) and ancient Christian sanctuaries are degraded and pillaged. I remember sparklers, chicken sizzling on the grill and later on, fireworks.! What happened? When did our country put on the armour of death and destruction?