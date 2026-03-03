You guessed right. BOG = Boots On (the) Ground. Trump presumably was given this nutty talking point after a panicked call to Tel Aviv. But first things first:

Trump Brags About Gold Drapes While Discussing Iran War Plans President Donald Trump began raving about curtains and his new ballroom while talking about his war plans for Iran on Monday. At a ceremony to award the Congressional Medal of Honor to three U.S. military service members, Trump discussed how his attacks on Iran are going, saying that he doesn’t “get bored.” But then the president quickly went off topic to talk about the curtains and his ballroom project in the White House, making it the second time in one day he’s pivoted from Iran to renovations. “See that nice drape? When that comes down right now you see a very, very deep hole, but in about a year and half from now, you’re gonna see a very, very beautiful building. And there’s your entrance to it right there,” Trump said, pointing to gold curtains behind him. “In fact, I think I’ll even, I’ll save money on the doors because you can’t get more beautiful than that. I picked those drapes in my first term. I always liked gold, but I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved, I just saved curtains. “It’ll be spectacular, it’ll be the most beautiful ballroom. I believe it’s because I’ve built many a ballroom. I believe it’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world,” Trump said, before going on to rant about how his wife, Melania, doesn’t like the construction.

How appalling.

But on to the BOG Bluff:

Trump pushes back on mounting criticism about his Iran war battle plan as conflict spreads WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday pushed back against mounting criticism that he hasn’t done enough to explain why it was necessary to start a war with Iran now or to articulate his vision for an endgame to the escalating conflict. The frustration is coming not just from the political left but also from his “Make America Great Again” base, as the conflict expands, energy prices surge, and the death toll in the Middle East rises in a war that the administration suggests may only be in the opening stages. Trump also seemed to leave open the possibility for a more extensive U.S. military involvement, telling the New York Post on Monday that he was not ruling out the possibility of boots on the ground. It came as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters that the administration would not get into the “foolish” exercise of telegraphing “what we will or will not do.” “I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground — like every president says, ‘There will be no boots on the ground.’ I don’t say it,” Trump said. “I say ‘probably don’t need them,’ (or) ‘if they were necessary.’” … Some in MAGA world are fuming Trump strode back into office last year on an “America First” pledge to keep the U.S. out of the sort of “forever wars” that bogged down some of his recent White House predecessors. Central to his foreign policy outlook dating to his first campaign has been his call to “abandon the failed policy of nation building and regime change.” … But now Trump finds himself in a war of his own choosing that’s spurring concern the U.S. could be dragged into another prolonged conflict in the Middle East. “I’m not happy about the whole thing. I don’t think this was in America’s interests,” Erik Prince, a longtime Trump ally and a prominent private security contractor said Sunday in an appearance on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. “It’s gonna uncork a significant can of worms and chaos, and destruction in Iran now.”

First, in fairness to Trump, sort of, this is not “a war of his own choosing.” It’s a war that was chosen by Jewish Nationalists with the approval of Anglo-Zionist Imperial HQ.

But, what a buffoon! He’s obviously fooling nobody at all. I mean, how does he suppose he could ever get boots on the ground in the first place—and what else would he be able to get on the ground besides the boots? So, he’s not fooling anybody, but I would bet that his BS is angering quite a few, including among the Congressional GOP.

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand 12h￼ This is pretty extraordinary, and will definitely make China happy: THAAD deployment in South Korea led to a major diplomatic crisis in 2017. Also goes to show how incredibly limited U.S. capabilities have become: just 3 days (!) into a war with the mid-level power that is Iran they’re so strained that they need to remove missile systems from South Korea. John Jackson @hissgoescobra￼ The U.S. is planning to move THAAD systems meant to protect against China to the Middle East, according to South Korean media. I am not getting the warm and fuzzy “everything is going according to plan” feeling.

Hmmmm. Interesting signal from Russia:

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The aggression against Iran may well force the country to create nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference. “This war unfolded against Iran may cause not just Tehran, but other countries as well, to develop nuclear weapons,” the top diplomat pointed out. “Such sentiments may quickly emerge in Arab countries neighboring Iran,” he added.

As I read that, Lavrov is signaling that, whatever Russia’s (and probably China’s) views on Iranian nukes may have been in the past, Russia (and probably China) will understand if the new ayatollah comes up with a new fatwah permitting nukes.

Will Putin respect these jerks in the morning?

Boy, this sure applies to the changing narratives coming from the regime—nobody is buying it, and it’ll only get worse:

Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC 21h￼ You go to war with the propaganda you have, not the propaganda you might want or wish to have at a later time.

And yet Jewish Nationalists still believe they can fool most of the people all of the time. Yeah, bring it on Josh—you first!

USEMB Riyadh:

More buffoonery: