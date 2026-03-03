Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

Robert Barnes @barnes_law

1h￼

We're at the stage where they deny yesterday's truths with new lies today.

Reply
Share
1 reply
riskywoods's avatar
riskywoods
7hEdited

'Iran is running out of missiles and launchers, while the United States has an "unlimited amount" of ammunition, Donald Trump told Politico.'

The projection is off the charts.

Reply
Share
13 replies by Mark Wauck and others
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture