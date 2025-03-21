Is This Some Sort Of Metaphor For Europe As A Whole?Yeah, I know. We’ve got our own problems over here in the “New World”—and plenty of them. Still …

I always recall Alexander Mercouris describing the mood of absolute giddiness at the last Munich Security Conference before REAL war broke out—giddy at the prospect of crushing and looting Russia. That was supposed to ensure that Europe became top dog forever.

Should America be helping? Maybe Trump should send federal judges to the Yookay to run the airports and handle air traffic? When you’ve got a special relationship, nothing says that more than sending our judges.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk The clown rearmament has begun. Reality is that the NATO/USAID blob money is leaving and the grifters need a new grift. Europe won’t get a serious military out of this. It’ll just get endless Brussels looting and a collapse of institutional trust.

Philip Cunliffe @thephilippics BREAKING NEWS FROM YOOKAY BUNKER: Yookay leader controls many, many multiple divisions. He moves them around on a map after his afternoon nap while waiting for his meds.

Here comes the metaphor …

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Everyone complains how bad Heathrow is. Now the Yookay is experiencing South African-style power outages while the political class focus obsessively on a fantasy war they have no influence over. If you live there I strongly suggest leaving as it’ll only get worse.

UK risking its status as transatlantic air corridor. Heathrow is already completely dysfunctional. Now people are asking whether it has sufficient redundancy built in. @Keir_Starmer needs to stop playing toy soldiers and fix his wrecked country. Flightradar24 @flightradar24 Replying to @flightradar24 Today's total closure of London-Heathrow will affect at least 1,351 flights to/from LHR. That doesn't include any flights that might be canceled or delayed due to aircraft being out of position. 2:23 AM · Mar 21, 2025

That's an absolutely massive fire… This is really, really bad for basically all British commercial activity. Not just the transatlantic air corridor, also people often fly into London for events and deals. @Keir_Starmer's UK seems in freefall. OSINTdefender @sentdefender London-Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest commercial flight hubs in the world, will be completely closed on Friday, following a serious fire tonight at a nearby electrical substation, resulting in a major power outage across West London, which includes Heathrow Airport. Thousands of flights and millions of passengers are expected to be affected; with over 120 flights heading to Heathrow currently in the air across the world, which will all be required to divert to other airports in the U.K. and Europe. Authorities have not yet said if they expect Heathrow to be reopened by Saturday. 2:47 AM · Mar 21, 2025