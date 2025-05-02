I readily admit that I took this announcement yesterday to be merely rhetorical,

Mel @Villgecrazylady So now we’re about to stop doing business with China, India, Turkey, the UAE and about 10 other countries… and how TF does this help America @POTUS? How does this make AMERICANS more safe and prosperous? I’m so done with this Israel First bullshit administration. Quote Disclose.tv @disclosetv JUST IN - Trump threatens countries that buy oil from Iran.

I thought it might be a move to mollify Jewish Nationalists over the removal of Waltz from the post of National Security Adviser.

Then came the announcement that Waltz would be going to the UN, followed by word that the Treasury Department had supposedly approved sanctions:

Trump's Newest Iran Sanctions Another Shot Across China's Bow Thursday saw President Trump and the US Treasury unleash a new sanctions pile-on against Iran, with a new rollout of secondary sanctions targeting Iranian oil and petrochemical products, sending crude prices higher on the day... … Surely it's also a shot across China's bow, given that it imports over a million barrels per day from Iran, and for years amid Tehran's isolation has been the biggest buyer of Iranian crude.

Unlike primary sanctions that are enforced by fines or seizure of US-held assets, secondary sanctions rely heavily on the importance of the US financial system and the use of the US dollar as a favored global reserve currency.

So … China will be blocked from doing any business whatsoever with the US? We’ll see how that works out. In any way, shape, or form? Following on this:

Larry Cloetta @not_insayne￼ Trump just imposed secondary sanctions of 500% on any country that buys energy from Russia, one of the world’s top 3 energy producers, and now has added Iran. Why doesn’t Trump just light a match to the entirety of America and be done with it? This isn’t 3D chess this is Russian roulette with a bullet in every chamber. Is there anyone in this country not so deep into the personality cult that is DJT that they can see how this will work in the real world if even a fraction of this is carried out?

Thinking about this last night I could only imagine that the relatively positive economic stats for the US—for what those are actually worth in the real world—had emboldened Trump’s handlers to launch a war on, effectively, the entirety of Eurasia: Russia, China, Iran most prominently. Of course, in the long run, such sanctions are only as good as the US’s nuclear arsenal. Is the idea or gamble, then, that the American economy can hold up long enough to crush China and Iran—and then move on to the real hard nut of Russia which, unlike China, is a peer nuclear power? A reversal of previous strategy, in which the movement of Anglo-Zionist world domination would move from Russia first and then to China?

This certainly looks like an explicit Anglo-Zionist assertion of hegemony over the entire world. Russia will certainly understand that, and will also see this assault on China and Iran as a reminder that Russia remains on the same list, still scheduled for subjugation—no matter the ongoing nonsense of US ceasefire talks. I find this very concerning. “Running the world” and having “lots of fun”?

OTOH, MoA splashes cold water on all this—I hope he’s right:

I have no doubt that China, despite the threat of secondary sanctions, will continue to buy oil from Iran. Trump already had to make carve-outs for automobile parts and other irreplaceable stuff from the sky-high tariffs he had imposed on products from China. There are also exemptions for pharmaceutical precursors and products. U.S. healthcare depends on those products from China. As China is unlikely to give in the secondary sanctions related to Iran will make these exemptions irrelevant. The fun part of this will come when Trump will have to retreat from it as soon as the results of his bluster threaten to hurt the U.S. economy.

But, if so, what’s the point? To remind most of the world who the enemy really is?

Moving on. Just to rub the world’s nose—and Russia’s, in particular—in Anglo-Zionist hubris:

US won both world wars – Trump The US president has renamed two WWII and WWI-related holidays to “start celebrating our victories” The US played the most significant role in achieving victories in the two world wars, President Donald Trump claimed on Friday. Trump made the claim while announcing he has designated May 8 as Victory Day for WWII and November 11 Victory Day for WWI. Nazi Germany officially capitulated to the Allied forces on May 8, 1945, shortly after Soviet troops captured Berlin. The surrender took effect after midnight in Moscow. Traditionally, May 8 is observed as Victory in Europe Day, with Russia celebrating on May 9. ”Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Thursday. “Nobody was close” to the US “in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance,” Trump claimed. “We won both Wars,” he wrote, adding that “We are going to start celebrating our victories again!” Trump’s praise for the US military effort in Europe comes as he pressures fellow NATO member states to ratchet up their defense budgets. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the EU must take responsibility for its own defense as the US is gradually stepping back from its security commitments on the continent. The US president has previously claimed that Russia “helped” the US win WWII, drawing a rebuke from Moscow.

Again: What’s the point of this crass rhetoric, except to make all Americans look like a**holes?

Trump may claim to “run the world,” but here’s a reminder: