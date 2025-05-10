What these reports suggest is that Trump is coming to the realization that support for Jewish Nationalist fanaticism and genocide is a losing proposition. So he’s attempting a pivot. But he’s also attempting to impose conditions—no Hamas in Palestine—that he hopes will mollify his Jewish Nationalist financial backers while undercutting Palestinian sovereignty.

Hasn’t something like this been tried before? It seems like another losing proposition, given that—no matter what Trump may say—Hamas are heroic figures now in the Arab world. They have faced down America—with help from regional supporters such as Iran, Yemen, and Hezbollah. This doesn’t look like a sign of strength. Hamas is also an idea—Trump has apparently learned nothing from his unconstitutional attempts to suppress opposition to Jewish Nationalist genocide within the US. You can’t defeat an idea in this way. In fact, I would suggest that it may be precisely Trump’s ill advised attempt to use immigration measures to suppress the First Amendment that have led to the SCOTUS slow walking some of those immigration cases that they could have addressed more rapidly.

Meanwhile, Iran and KSA continue to coordinate—another sign of waning US regional influence. American influence is increasingly limited to its military, and that isn’t a good thing.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Big changes coming to American policy in the Middle East, it seems. ￼￼ Quote The Jerusalem Post @Jerusalem_Post A Gulf diplomatic source claimed: "President Donald Trump will issue a declaration regarding the State of Palestine and American recognition of it, and that there will be the establishment of a Palestinian state without the presence of Hamas." https://jpost.com/middle-east/article-853387#853387… 6:06 AM · May 10, 2025

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: President Trump reportedly to announce US recognition of Palestinian state - The Jerusalem Post

Is KSA gaining confidence in its dealings with Trump’s America? Reports are that it was KSA that insisted that Trump cease his war on Yemen before coming to the Middle East. Now:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼￼￼ Trump has dropped the requirement for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel as part of its nuclear agreement with the United States - Reuters￼ 1:51 PM · May 9, 2025

It’s important to understand the significance of Trump dropping the requirement for KSA to normalize with Israel. That means that Hamas has defeated Trump. The key part of the Kushner/Trump “Abraham Accords” was KSA normalization with Israel. The AA was not a peace deal, as many gullibly believe—it was another Trumpian “peace” deal. KSA normalization with Israel—which has never defined its borders—would have sold the Palestinians totally down the river. The next step after “normalization” would have been for Israel to begin the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians. Hamas understood that and that was what October 7th was intended to prevent. It has done so.

What do these developments suggest about Jewish Nationalist and Neocon efforts to isolate Iran as part of a Trumpian deal? The fact that KSA and Iran continue to coordinate is not a good sign for the Trumpian deal making project:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ Iranian FM Araghchi landed in Jeddah earlier, to meet with high-ranking Saudi officials and discuss bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments.

Could Trump be finding out that his embrace of the Jewish Supremacy Project in the Middle East is isolating America by demonstrating the now more limited reach of American arms, while tying his hands diplomatically? MAGA overreach and braggadocio is looking increasingly futile.