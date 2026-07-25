Meaning In History

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Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
2h

If the past is any guide to the future, this pause is another market manipulation ploy. In the meantime the clown world king and his court jesters continue with their foolishness, while lining their pockets. Americans are just sitting in front of a censored screen, learning nothing, becoming even more stupid by the minute.

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
2h

Do Kuwait & Bahrain have a death wish? I keep hearing their air forces participated in bombing Iran. Iran could wipe out their desalination plants and their countries would be uninhabitable.

Do their leaders do this due to getting paid off richly by USrael?!?!

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