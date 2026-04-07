Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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John Solomon @jsolomonReports

18h￼

Breaking: Ron Johnson breaks with Trump on bombing civilian infrastructure: 'Not at war with Iranian people'

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Joe Kent @joekent16jan19

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Trump believes he is threatening Iran with destruction, but it is America that now stands in danger.

If he attempts to eradicate Iranian civilization, the United States will no longer be viewed as a stabilizing force in the world, but as an agent of chaos—effectively ending our status as the world’s greatest superpower.

This would upend our economy and shatter the global order. The process is already underway, yet we still have time to avert catastrophe if Trump finds the courage to pursue serious negotiations rather than reckless rage and destruction.

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