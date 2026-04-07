Literally.

Yesterday Trump whined that Iran refuses to say, ‘I yield’—”But they will.” This morning Trump made the threat of genocide absolutely explicit:

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: Trump on Truth Social says he will WIPE OUT the Iranian civilization: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have complete and total regime change, where different, smarter and less radicalized minds will prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the world. 47 years of distortion, corruption, and death will finally end. God bless the great People of Iran!”

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ A “civilization” that gave the world McDonald’s is threatening to wipe out the civilization that gave the world algebra.

And Veep Vance seems to have seconded that idea this morning: Vance: “We have tools we haven’t used yet.”

How’s that for a profile in cowardice?

I argued yesterday that Trump’s failed gamble to snatch at least some of Iran’s enriched uranium was his throw of the dice to extricate himself from the mess he’s made of the world, allowing him to claim—however implausibly—that he “saved” the world rather than destroying it. One could argue that Trump’s embrace of the Jewish Nationalist concept of total war—the effort to level Iranian civilization “back to the Stone Ages”, much as we now see Jewish Nationalists using systematic demolition, employing explosive charges, to level ages old villages in Lebanon—will stop short of mass depopulation of Iran. It’s still genocide. John Mearsheimer, speaking with Judge Nap and explicitly referencing Trump’s latest message, sums it up well:

John Mearsheimer: If this isn’t genocidal intent I don’t know what is. ... President Trump is desperate. His presidency is on the line--I would argue that it’s ruined. ... Trump has basically destroyed his presidency--no matter where he takes this one, he loses.

These threats and actions are the desperate acts of a cornered narcissist who recognizes no morality except his own will. The well being of his own ego trumps (!) all other considerations—his ego is more important than the survival of a whole civilization. If you read Trump’s words, it’s clear that his words are directed as much to Americans as to Iranians—because Iran is simply an “excursion” that was intended to bolster Trump’s sagging image in America. He is first and foremost attempting to justify himself to the Americans who will be voting on his administration, come November. At the same time, he’s frantically working at the same levers of pressure, coercion, and bullying that he’s employed all his life. As Chas Freeman noted to Judge Nap this morning:

We have in effect recognized or acknowledged Iranian control of the straight of Hormuz. We’re not going through it. The president has said he understands that we can’t open it militarily. We need to find some other way to do it. His preferred course evidently follows his own experience as a real estate mogul in New York. That is, he learned two things in that earlier experience. One, that if you have Roy Cohn as a kind of attack dog--one of the most despicable human beings ever to walk the planet--you can achieve deals through coercion. You don’t have to be nice. You apply every dirty trick you can think of, and if you are resisted you resort to the courts--you bankrupt your opponent. The second thing he learned was that if you fail--which he did on numerous occasions, six bankruptcies--you go bankrupt, you declare bankruptcy, you walk away with no obligations. So what he seems to be doing now is a combination of these things.

Let me digress for a moment—although not really. Roy Cohn was the lawyer for all five mob families in the New York City metro area. He was also Donald Trump’s “mentor”, whom Trump used to scare other real estate moguls into giving way to him—saying “I yield,” which Iran won’t do. Did Freeman also refer to Cohn because of the implicit reference of Trump’s connection to the Jewish Mob’s use of sexual blackmail, and because Epstein stepped into Cohn’s shoes in that regard? You can read lots more about that here, but this next quote will do for our purposes, and to remind readers of the suspicion that so much of what Trump is doing may have the purpose of safeguarding the crucial secret of power:

These corrupt ties to government metastasized during WW2 with the development of federal government intelligence agencies (FBI, CIA), which used ties to organized crime—including both the Mafia and the Jewish Mob—for their own purposes. Webb goes into great detail on all of this, including the close ties of intel officials such as J. Edgar Hoover and James Jesus Angleton to members of the Jewish Mob who were active in the sexual blackmail area. The key figure here was Roy Cohn, whom readers may be familiar with from many sources, including Ron Unz’s articles on the McCarthy era. Cohn, of course, is well known as Donald Trump’s “mentor.” Trump was also closely connected to Jeffrey Epstein from the early years of Epstein’s rise to influence in this underworld of sexual blackmail. Webb’s key idea is that—after Cohn’s death in 1986—Epstein essentially took over at least part of the role that Cohn had played. Epstein’s rise was fueled by the support of persons with close ties to both organized crime and the political and intelligence world on a multinational level (CIA, Mossad, MI6), such as Les Wexner, the Bronfman family, and Robert Maxwell. That’s the (very) bare bones.

Here’s what’s going on now. Trump has already initiated a campaign of civilizational destruction, using both indiscriminate as well as targeted means—this is genocide:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼￼Israel and US have begun a massive aerial campaign, wiping out Iran’s railway infrastructure. Airstrikes are ongoing across Iran. . According to Al Jazeera the US and Israel have deliberately bombed over 30 universities across Iran, assassinating professors in their homes and massacring over 60 students. . The Rafie Nia Synagogue on Fariman Street in Tehran, was completely destroyed in the early morning attacks by ‘Israel’.

Perhaps the members of that synagogue were among those Iranian Jews who have condemned Trump’s genocidal campaign.

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 1h￼ Israel sent spies to bomb Jewish centers in Baghdad in the early 1950s to compel Iraqi Jews to emigrate Its army bombed the main synagogue in Beirut after it invaded Lebanon in 1982 Now it’s attacking the last major Jewish community in the region outside Zionism’s control

Of course, Iran gets a vote, too, in a metaphorical but no less real sense. They are calling Trump’s bluff:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: Iran has announced that it will destroy the entire energy infrastructure of Israel and all other countries that host US bases in the region: “WARNING: From now on, certain considerations regarding good neighborliness and self-restraint have ended. We will deal with the infrastructure of the United States and its partners in the Persian Gulf in such a way that they will be deprived of the region’s oil and gas for years.” . Iran cancels all diplomatic and indirect channels of communication with the United States and announces the suspension of any and all message exchanges, following Trump’s latest threat – Reuters

When Trump’s latest venture into coercion predictably fails and Iran continues to respond—rather than allowing Trump to TACO after his “beautiful stay”—what happens next. Will Trump’s wounded ego—his entire political existence as POTUS threatened by the economic ruin he has wrought on the world—lash out even more violently?

And that leads to this fear:

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron 1m￼ BREAKING: Trump is considering NUCLEAR strike on Iran - The Guardian The Guardian reports there are increasing fears within Trump’s current and former advisory circle that the President may consider ordering a nuclear strike on Iran’

The biggest most beautiful bomb ever! I can hear him saying it.

Tucker Carlson, for one, says that Trump proxies are preparing the American public for exactly that possibility:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h￼ NEW: ￼￼￼Tucker Carlson says Trump is considering to use nuclear weapons against Iran He publicly urges the US military and Pentagon officials to actively defy Donald Trump and refuse orders if he attempts to launch nuclear weapons against Iran.

Here’s a quote from Tucker’s warning, lifted from Judge Nap’s interview with Chas Freeman:

Judge Nap: You got to sort of hope to keep your breakfast down while we listen to Mr. Levin, but here we go. Mark Levin: The Battle of Okinawa. 50,000 plus casualties, over 12,000, nearly 13,000 killed on that island, which is what convinced Truman that we would lose a million men if we didn’t drop the atomic bombs that we did. This is a war or a peace mission to stop nuclear weapons that can blow away millions of Americans.

That is also another Jewish Nationalist lie, the type of lie Trump regularly repeats in his endless gaslighting of Americans.

Tucker Carlson: Embedded in there is something you need to know. It’s an argument that is being test driven. And, since no one to our knowledge has pushed back against it, may be in full operation now. It’s an argument for nuclear weapons. Here’s what he said. “Nearly 10% of all casualties in the second world war happened at the Battle of the Bulge,” which, of course, was at the end of the war, “the battle of Okinawa, 50,000 casualties, nearly 13,000 killed on that island, which is what convinced Truman,” Harry Truman, the then president, 1945, “we’d lose a million men if we didn’t drop the atomic bombs that we did.” Did you hear that? That’s Mark Levin’s counsel to our sitting president, Donald Trump. ‘Right now, you are looking at a choice between the catastrophic loss of your troops in a ground war or the use of nuclear weapons, which in a sense, if you think about it, just think about it for a second, is actually an act of peace. It’s an act of peace! The most humane thing you could do is to end this now with nuclear weapons.’ That’s the case Mark Levin is making to the president who just last week recommended that all Americans watch Mark Levin’s show. Okay, this is not like crazy dot connecting here. This is one to one. This is really obvious where we’re moving. And again, we’re moving toward the use of weapons of indiscriminate mass destruction, possibly nuclear weapons.

This takes us back to Trump’s failed Plan B—the failed snatch op. At this moment we’ve moved on to Plan C—genocide by conventional means which Trump is hoping will allow him to TACO and blame the ensuing chaos on anybody but himself. But Iran isn’t playing along. Here’s how Trump is framing Plan C, courtesy of Danny Davis. Make no mistake—this is war on the Iranian people. It’s genocide.

Did Trump Just Threaten to Nuke Iran Tonight? DD: As you listen to this, think—does this sound like something that I can get done with no ground army and with bombs that we’ve already been using for 37, 38 something days already? JASSMS, Tomahawks, everything else, and it hasn’t brought them to their heels. Does this sound like something different could happen doing the same thing harder? Trump: We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12:00 tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again. I mean, complete demolition by 12:00, and it’ll happen over a period of 4 hours if we want it to. We don’t want that to happen. We may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation. And you know what? If that’s the case, the last thing we want to do is start with power plants, which are among the most expensive thing, and bridges. Do I want to do that? No. Do I want to destroy their infrastructure? No. It will take them a hundred years to rebuild. Right now, if we left today, it would take them 20 years to rebuild their country, and it would never be as good as it was. And the only way they’re going to be able to rebuild their country is to utilize the genius of the United States of America.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ Iranian citizens are responding to threats against national infrastructure by forming human chains around bridges and power plants across the country.

And if Iran continues to refuse to say ‘I yield,’ as Trump is demanding? If they continue to resist and fight back against the might of the Anglo-Zionist Empire? If Iran refuses Trump his ego saving TACO? Commenter IJM sent this article that raises that issue:

Yes, Trump Might Use Nukes in Iran We should all be very worried about this war’s trajectory. … At least some elites in Israel, America’s cobelligerent in the war, would like to see nuclear weapons used against Iran. Speaking last week on Israeli television, the journalist Shimon Riklin said, “The time has come for Israel to use an atomic bomb in Iran.” Seated nearby, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, laughed with apparent approval. Even if Trump isn’t actually planning to annihilate Iran or expecting to force total surrender, a nuclear strike could still fulfill one of his apparent objectives. Military analysts say that Trump wants to exit the Iran war but thinks he’ll need to go out with a bang.

That was my argument yesterday. That was Plan B. It fell on its face.

“President Trump is clearly frustrated and looking for an off ramp to end the war, but seems to want to put some kind of exclamation point on the campaign,” Jennifer Kavanagh of Defense Priorities told The American Conservative. “He’s hoping for a big win that he can use to sell the war as a massive success. This could push him to escalate, even as the returns are diminishing.”

Again, it’s about selling his ego to Americans.

Trump may have tried and failed to achieve such an “exclamation point” this weekend. The U.S. lost several military aircraft in what the government described as a search-and-rescue operation to retrieve an airman stranded in Iran after his own plane was shot down. On X, many users speculated that the mission had actually been “an attempt to seize Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.” The Iranian government has raised that possibility as well. “If this theory is true,” wrote the journalist Robert Wright (my former boss) on Monday, “Trump was probably hoping this cinematic win would be his exit ramp, and he wouldn’t have to deliver on his vile threats to obliterate Iran. No such luck.” Trump’s luck has indeed run out in Iran, as I had predicted it would. He seems poised to escalate further, but conventional air power hasn’t managed to deliver a knockout blow, and ground force operations would bring significant risks with limited upside. Trump appears to be trapped, and I fear he thinks a mushroom cloud would offer him enough cover to get out.

Where are our elected “representatives”? They’ve been bought by the Jewish Lobby. All this is being done in the name of the Jewish Supremacy Project.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 8h￼ Iran’s proposal to end the war. Note point 5: Israel would have to stop fighting in Lebanon and Gaza. This means Israel controls the end of the war, not Trump. Trump has now lost officially control over the situation.

Right. Go back and reread re Cohn, Epstein, Trump.

America, hang your head in shame.