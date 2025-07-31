Today will be a grampa day, but …

I understand that the SCOTUS, for the time being, has allowed Trump to impose tariffs—which are a tax on Americans, a revenue raising measure that should be reserved to Congress—in an “emergency” situation. Still, the challenges to Trump’s usurpation of Congress’ proper powers are wending their way through the courts. You can find a good discussion of the legal issues here:

The U.S. Constitution gives the power to impose taxes — including tariffs — to Congress. But lawmakers have gradually relinquished power over trade policy to the White House. And Trump has made the most of the power vacuum, raising the average U.S. tariff to more than 18%, highest since 1934, according to the Budget Lab at Yale University. At issue in the pending court case is Trump’s use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs without seeking congressional approval or conducting investigations first. Instead, he asserted the authority to declare a national emergency that justified his import taxes. In February, he cited the illegal flow of drugs and immigrants across the U.S. border to slap tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico. Then on April 2 — “Liberation Day,’’ Trump called it — he invoked IEEPA to announce “reciprocal’’ tariffs of up to 50% on countries with which the United States ran trade deficits and a 10% “baseline’’ tariff on almost everybody else. The emergency he cited was America’s long-running trade deficit.

Since April, Trump has been wielding tariffs like a club, setting seemingly arbitrary levels and explicitly using tariffs to interfere in the politics and legal systems of multiple other countries (Canada, Brazil, etc., etc.). These actions will probably undermine Trump’s claim that his use of tariffs—the Congressional revenue power—is targeted at a “trade deficit emergency”.

Meanwhile, Trump is claiming that the tariffs are making “America” “rich again”—as if tariff revenues are somehow flowing into the pockets of average Americans or that average Americans will have anything to say about how those revenues are used. Don’t hold your breath for a positive effect on US trade, or for Congress to be responsive to internal American problems facing its citizens. Other countries are scrambling to find alternatives to doing business with an America that is acting like a Mafia Don. American farm exports, as an example, are being hit hard. Other industries will also be hit, although Trump is attempting to force Europe into massive arms purchases from America. All this will result in an unbalanced American economy, suitable for running a global protection racket. It will do nothing to reform America’s industrial base to make it more competitive with other major military powers, like Russia and China.

Here are the latest examples, all drawn from DD Geopolitics, in which Trump insults major trading powers like India:

Trump slams India and Russia, saying he “doesn’t care what India does with Russia” and calls their economies “dead.” Then he threatens Medvedev and warns he’s “entering very dangerous territory.” . "About Trump’s threats against me on his personal network Truth Social, which he banned from operating in our country: If a few words from a former Russian president provoke such a nervous reaction from the supposedly mighty President of the United States, then it means Russia is absolutely right — and will continue on its chosen path. And as for the talk about the “dead economies” of India and Russia or “entering dangerous territory” — let him recall his favorite movies about the “walking dead,” and also how dangerous the mythical “Dead Hand” can be . What does Canada recognizing Palestine have to do with the USA and Canada's trade deals? So confused.

Moreover, the supposed “trade deals” Trump is making are looking like smoke and mirrors. And the rest of the world is beginning to push back. China, in particular, is unfazed—because they hold powerful trade cards, but other major countries (India, Brazil) will refuse to be bullied. As the months drag on, I expect adverse consequences to build up, as Trump’s bluffs get called—the BRICS countries will not allow Trump to “run the world.” All these events are examples of how dysfunctional our constitutional order has become, how little we resemble a functioning representative republic.

Meanwhile, significant news on the military front:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ BREAKING Russia’s Ministry of Defense has officially announced the liberation of Chasov Yar!!!!!! After months of intense urban combat on the Donbass front, Russian forces have fully taken control of the strategic town west of Artemovsk, breaking one of the last major Ukrainian defensive lines in the region. 1:17 AM · Jul 31, 2025

Chasov Yar was a major fortress city on the Donbass front, a HQ for NATO commanders directing the Ukraine forces.