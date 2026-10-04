Many of us who are preoccupied with things like world peace tend to lose sight of the kinds of things that preoccupy Trump. Things like daylight savings time all year round. This urgent issue—urgent to Trump—came up today in a rather bizarre way. I mention this because it sheds light on the bizarre workings of Trump’s personality. Here’s the story:

Trump drops Republican Senator’s phone number in social post over fury on stalled bill The president urged Arkansas voters to call Cotton, who he says is single-handedly blocking the Sunshine Protection Act President Donald Trump appeared to share the personal cell phone number of Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Truth Social amid his push to pass a bill which would end daylight savings time. Trump called out Cotton, who [sic] he describes as “a friend,” for stopping the “Sunshine Protection Act” from going to a vote last October.

With friends like that, well, I guess you deserve that. Anyway, my wife told me this is actually all about golf and the PGA. So I checked that out on Brave search, and Brave AI:

President Donald Trump explicitly cited the PGA Tour as a primary beneficiary of permanent daylight saving time in his push to pass the Sunshine Protection Act. He argued that professional golf tournaments require additional afternoon daylight to finish within the day, particularly during winter months when sunsets are early. Trump attached a letter from PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp to his Truth Social posts, noting the Tour’s “strong support” for the bill. Rolapp stated that permanent DST would expand access to the game for everyday golfers and generate $1 billion annually in new direct revenue for the sport. Critics have noted that Trump owns 10–11 golf courses in the U.S., suggesting a personal financial interest in the legislation beyond the stated public benefits.

I presume that Cotton is under pressure from agricultural interests in Arkansas. So it’s farmers vs. golfers. But you really hafta wonder about the mental state of a guy who does stuff like that to his “friends”. Also, a guy who takes advantage of his official position to push agendas that are so personal in nature. Normal people shy away from that.

Now, since I cited Brave AI—and I’ve been doing that somewhat regularly lately—I should explain myself. Like many others of my ilk I used to use Duck Duck Go and/or Startpage for my search engines—to avoid the snoopiness of Google and other Big Tech tools. But I was turned off by Duck Duck Go for this reason—this is Brave AI, but I learned this before Brave AI came within my ken:

DuckDuckGo denies censoring search results, stating its ranking is “strictly non-political” and that it does not evaluate or account for political bias or leanings in its search results. However, the company has faced significant user backlash for specific ranking decisions that critics interpret as censorship. The most prominent controversy occurred in March 2022, when DuckDuckGo announced it was down-ranking sites associated with Russian disinformation [also known as “Russian disinformation”] following the invasion of Ukraine. While the company framed this as a standard quality signal similar to spam filtering, many users accused the privacy-focused engine of adopting “Big Tech” censorship policies and abandoning its promise of unbiased search. This led some users to switch to rivals like Brave.

I have several different browsers open at any given time during the day, dividing tasks among them. I hadn’t been using Brave Search until the Brave browser became part of the mix. I’ve been very pleased with the search results and also with the Brave AI summaries. So much so that I’ve switched the default search engine in most of my browsers to Brave Search—while Brave Search is associated with the browser, you can use Brave Search and make it your default search engine in whatever browser you use. Here’s how Brave AI describes itself and the Brave browser:

Brave Search is distinguished by its independence, privacy, and transparency. It is one of the few search engines that maintains its own independent index of over 40 billion web pages, eliminating reliance on Big Tech providers like Google or Bing. This architecture ensures the engine remains operational even if other major search platforms fail. Privacy is core to its design, as it profiles users not at all. The engine does not track searches, store IP addresses, or build behavioral profiles, ensuring data is never shared with advertisers. It offers radical transparency by displaying an “independence score” that shows the percentage of results derived from its own index versus third-party sources. Brave AI refers to the suite of artificial intelligence features integrated into the Brave browser and search engine, with the flagship privacy-preserving assistant being Brave Leo. These tools are designed to provide private, user-first AI capabilities that do not profile users or rely on Big Tech search APIs. Brave Leo is a built-in AI assistant accessible via the browser’s address bar or sidebar. It uses large language models (LLMs) to summarize web pages and videos, translate content, analyze documents, generate code, and answer questions directly within the browsing context.

I use the free service, and for my purposes it has been largely reliable.

Just thought I’d share that.