Meaning In History

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susan mullen's avatar
susan mullen
Oct 4

Thanks very much for the info about Brave AI, the truth about Duck Duck Go, and that about golf interests in national clocks. Tom Cotton has always been repulsive.

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Jeff Martineau's avatar
Jeff Martineau
Oct 4

Trump learned early in life the lessons of the TELEVISION environment: it is about whatever you can get away with, con and then keep moving to other topics. It’s all fake. He is an entertainer, so he just never stops. The old line about never let them catch up to you. Bibi is better at it. Bs’ers. They are at the end of the time when television has impact. We think of them as lying, others would say it is “expedient exaggeration,” and if you fall for it that is your problem.

Worthwhile book: The Games People Play. It is about the psychological roles we adapt to.

Trump is trying to “save” the modern US/West. Won’t work, but he will claim that as his legacy.

Meanwhile France is burning, and pointedly it is the youth (Gen Z/Alpha), and they are burning schools/colleges! This will happen here, massive generation gap coming, though less physical burning and more outright not going along with their elders. Total rejection of the old psycho environment. Beginning of the DIGITAL generations.

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