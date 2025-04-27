Meaning In History

Joe
6h

Ackman is wrong on China because in one word BRICS - but in many words

many reasons too many to list eg: as above mentioned such as only 2.8% of their GDP relies on exports to the US --- Ackman also fails to view the other side of that coin ---

that it is estimated that China’s $0.5 trillion in exports to the U.S. corresponds to ~$2 trillion in U.S. retail sales (due to markups and value-added distribution). This equates to ~40% of U.S. goods consumption and ~8% of U.S. GDP.

A 2019 study by the U.S.-China Business Council estimated that Chinese imports support ~931,000 U.S. jobs (e.g., in logistics, retail, and manufacturing using Chinese parts). China accounts for 50–60% of U.S. consumer goods imports (e.g., apparel, toys, furniture).

China’s 2024–2025 export bans on gallium, germanium, and antimony have raised prices (e.g., antimony doubled to $25,000/ton). This affects ~$50–100 billion in U.S. industries (e.g., EVs, solar, defense), or ~0.2–0.4% of GDP.

U.S. pharmaceutical spending is $600 billion annually (2% of GDP). If Chinese supplies were cut, alternatives (e.g., India, Europe) exist, but prices could rise 10–20%, adding $60–120 billion in costs (0.2–0.4% of GDP).

anyway too long to list

and Wrong because as previously mentioned JD Vance called them peasants - the Chinese population are willing to suffer due to this insult - doubtful the US population will give Trump much leeway

and Wrong because / due to the Russia / Ukraine war and sanctions Russia is a perfect example for China to learn from on how to avoid the repercussions - and Wrong because the US has been threatening War with China since at least 2023 - so China already has plans in place and action .

eg: NBC News Jan 27, 2023 — A four-star Air Force general sent a memo on Friday to the officers he commands that predicts the US will be at war with China in two years.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/us-air-force-general-predicts-war-china-2025-memo-rcna67967

.

V. Dominique
6h

The best thing Trump could do for his presidency at this moment is to start arresting people, beginning with Mayorkas, Garland and Fauci.

