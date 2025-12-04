Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanne C. Wasserman's avatar
Joanne C. Wasserman
7h

Today, John Helmer has explained to Nima that Scott Bessent wasn't just working for George Soros way back when; Bessent was the genius counselor who convinced Soros to short the Pound Sterling, crashing the British economy while both made great fortunes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Mark Wauck and others
dissonant1's avatar
dissonant1
7h

Thanks for the good post. Re: DDB and the unit sales, I seem to remember a post of yours from last week that talked about $ sales being up 4% YOY but inflation on goods being up 7%, so a real decline of 3% in unit sales.

An analyst I read yesterday advised that we are going to go through a protracted bear market beginning shortly. His advice? Get into cash! No, not money market accounts but Gold and Silver (and miners thereof)! The black humorous point being that fiat currency Dollars can no longer be considered cash given the rate at which they are and will be devaluing. The "debasement trade" will have its proponents and detractors just like everything else. But given the economy, the fiscal situation, and Trump's nominees to the Fed, and his desires to lower interest rates, it seems evident the money printer will be going brrrr again to Make America Great Again, like never before, fairly shortly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Wauck
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture