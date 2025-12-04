While Trump is usually characterized as a “populist,” owing to his campaigning style, in fact it has become clear that his real allegiance is to the Big Money class that he has lived in all his life. The Tech Lords, the Wall St. crowd—these are his people. When they’re doing well Trump believes the country is doing well. And, in fact, I think he really believes that—even as the gap between the haves and have-nots widens and as capital is being concentrated in ever fewer companies.

We’ll begin with some impressionistic views of where the American economy stands, follow with an exchange that DDB had with a critic, and finish with Sean Foo’s concerns about what’s in store with Trump’s takeover of the Fed.

If I understand Luke Gromen correctly, he’s saying that bond holders face a lose-lose future:

*Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone ￼ SOME BOND MARKET PARTICIPANTS WORRIED KEVIN HASSETT WOULD CUT INTEREST RATES AGGRESSIVELY TO PLEASE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP - FT Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ Apparently “some bond market participants” do not yet realize their holdings must lose on a real basis for the US to not lose to China in the Great Power Competition, and will lose on a real basis if the US does lose the Great Power Competition to China.

Ain’t no inflation:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 3h￼ BREAKING: President Trump is reportedly considering making Treasury Secretary Bessent his top economic adviser if Kevin Hassett becomes the next Fed Chair. This would be in addition to Bessent’s current job as Treasury Secretary. A new era of financial policy is coming.

If you believe an interest rate cut will—or is intended to—”save” consumers, well …

It’s about keeping the AI bubble inflated. And preventing debt service from gobbling up the entire federal budget:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ The Fed has no option: Even as inflation hits 3%, the Fed MUST cut rates to “save” US consumers. Consumers are struggling while large cap tech stocks are soaring. More rate CUTS are coming into one of the hottest stock markets in history. Own assets or be left behind.

How much gold can struggling consumers buy?

Danielle DiMartino Booth @DiMartinoBooth￼ NOMINAL sales growth is reported in the aggregate bolstered by the top 10% who account for half of consumption in the United States. Dig ONE layer deeper to UNIT sales. You’ll find a MUCH different story.

Does this strike you as a sign of a healthy economy? As a positive for job growth?

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ Current market concentration is unprecedented: The largest 100 companies now reflect ~68% of total US market capitalization, the highest since the 1970s. This percentage has risen +23 points over the last 20 years. …

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ Shocking stat of the day: Interest costs on US debt are now equal to 24 cents of every $1 in government tax revenue. The interest expense as % of collected taxes has nearly DOUBLED over the last 4 years. ... Interest expense is now the 2nd-largest government outlay, exceeding defense and healthcare spending, and only behind Social Security at ~$1.60 trillion. The government needs lower interest rates more than anyone.

￼Actually, this isn’t so much investment as a rush to hold assets:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ Investors are rushing into the silver market: …

It’s always unexpected. It’ll also be unexpected when cutting rates doesn’t “save” ordinary people:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: US ADP Private Payrolls unexpectedly fall by -32,000 jobs in November, while a gain of +10,000 jobs was expected. The Fed will have no choice but to cut rates again.

This final Kobeissi tweet will lead us directly to DDB’s exchange:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: For the first time in history, total assets in US money market accounts have surpassed $8 trillion.

First paragraph of a much longer tweet:

EndGame Macro @onechancefreedm￼ $8 Trillion Doesn’t Say Bull Market It Says Brace Yourself Money market fund assets crossing $8 trillion isn’t a bullish signal. It’s the opposite. It’s people choosing the safest, simplest place they can put their money at a time when the economic picture feels cloudy. And the timing matters. The Fed has already cut rates four times since late 2024, a full percentage point of easing and another cut is coming next week. In a normal cycle, you’d expect lower yields to pull money out of cash. Here, it’s not happening at all. In fact, inflows are still rising. That tells you people aren’t chasing returns. They’re protecting themselves.

Exactly. People are worried. Very worried. They should be looking for better returns, but instead they’re looking for shelter from the storm.

Danielle DiMartino Booth @DiMartinoBooth￼ … and if @federalreserve imposes ZIRP @onechancefreedm Will THAT send money rushing in off the sidelines given demographics? “Cash coming into risk phase doesn’t happen in the middle of a downturn. It happens after damage is done & this chart is telling you we’re not there yet”

EndGame Macro @onechancefreedm I think you already know my answer on that one lol … Nope. If the Fed is back at zero, it’s only because the economy has already taken a real hit with unemployment rising, credit breaking down, and households shifting into survival mode. And in that kind of environment, ZIRP doesn’t magically pull money out of safety. We’ve seen this movie before. In 2008–09, the Fed slammed rates to zero and launched QE, but money didn’t rush into risk. It hid in T-bills and deposits while job losses piled up. Same story in the early 2010s years of ZIRP, yet the big flows were into Treasuries and high grade credit, not speculative assets. Even in 2020, when the Fed went straight back to zero, the first instinct was a scramble for cash until people were convinced the bleeding had stopped. The psychology never changes…money moves into risk after the damage is done and people believe the recovery is real, not just because the Fed flips the rate switch. And given today’s demographics and debt load, that hesitation window is likely to be longer, not shorter.

￼Danielle DiMartino Booth @DiMartinoBooth￼ Ok. You got me.

Excerpts from a long scary tweet:

EndGame Macro @onechancefreedm￼ Reading Between the Lines of the ISM Manufacturing Report: A Cooling Economy in Motion If you read this month’s ISM report without overthinking it, it comes across pretty plainly: the manufacturing side of the economy is still slowing, and the parts that look healthy are being held up by things that won’t last. … companies talking about cutting staff, customers refusing to plan ahead, and everyone tiptoeing around uncertainty. None of that sounds like a sector that’s confident about next year. The Awkward Mix That Doesn’t Quite Add Up … when you look at why these things are happening, the story gets more fragile. Production is up because factories are burning through old backlogs, not because new demand is coming in. Customers’ inventories are too low because they’re scared to commit, they’re ordering only what they need right now. And prices aren’t rising because buyers are flush with cash; they’re rising because tariffs and input costs are working their way through the system. It’s late cycle behavior dressed up as resilience. Why This Can Slide Toward Deflation My biggest takeaway from all of this is that the underlying momentum is fading, and the more companies rely on cutting labor and squeezing margins to keep things steady, the closer they get to the point where something finally breaks. … The report doesn’t scream recession or collapse, it’s quieter than that but it’s full of the kind of slow, grinding weakness that eventually forces companies to lower prices because demand just isn’t there anymore. And once that shift happens, it tends to move faster than people expect.

With that under out belts, Sean Foo:

U.S. JUST Pulled The Pin: Major Dollar DEVALUATION Has Officially Begun So we have two urgent updates to make, and it’s going to affect not just the global economy. It’s going to affect our money, our buying power and how we will all feel poorer in the years to come. By now we know the urgent situation the US is in. The trade war is hammering down on major industries. The race against China is going to get worse and trying to reshore factories isn’t going to be cheap. That means a lot more money has to be spent, but it can’t be done sustainably anymore. This is no longer the postwar US that was rich with gold and a very big production base. The national debt today is reaching an exponential disaster. In just 25 years, we have gone from 6 trillion in debt to over 38 trillion. That’s a seven times increase after the big bailouts in 2020 and 2008. Every time the debt goes higher, it releases a huge amount of money into the economy. Money that shouldn’t be there. Money that pushes up the price of everything. This is not sustainable. When interest rates went up in 2022, we started to enter a different crisis. The national debt blew up not because of a new QE, but because of the existing burden. Now, we have reached a point where the snowball effect is undeniable. The boulder is going to roll down the hill and crush the city below. There’s only one way out of this mess. US interest expense is now officially higher than defense spending. It’s more than health spending. At this rate, by the end of 2030, it could very easily exceed social security. This means the entire US economy is living on borrowed time. The US budget will be used to pay back bond holders. It will be a nation of debt slaves where taxes are used to pay back all the creditors. Can the US default on the debt? How about declaring a debt jubilee and writing everything off? While this is a tempting idea, it’s not feasible. Wall Street won’t be happy. Asset holders will revolt and foreign countries like Japan and China, well, they’re going to be pissed off. And this will break the entire US bond market for generations. No one will ever want to lend Washington money anymore. So that option is out. It’s as crazy as the trillion dollar platinum coin idea. To prevent a debt implosion, to kick the can down the road, Trump only has one solution left. He has no choice but to drop interest rates down. That’s the only lever Washington has left to pull. Now interest payments today have exceeded $1 trillion annually. That’s over half of the deficit in 2025. The average interest rate on the national debt is 3.36% today. There is a reason why Scott Bessent is moving all of his bond issuance to short-term treasuries. He is coordinating with Trump to push down short-term rates to flood the world with short-term bonds. And to make this happen, Trump will need to populate the Federal Reserve with his own people. The moment Steven Miran became a Fed governor, it was game over. The plan was always to slam down interest rates, push all the bond issuance towards the short end of the curve, and that will release pressure on long-term bonds and hopefully prevent the real economy from collapsing.

If that sounds like more Biden/Yellen, you’re not alone.

Trump just confirmed this with his biggest hint on the new Fed chair, and that is Kevin Hasset, who is maybe the biggest dove in the administration. ... We have to understand the enormous risk here. Every time a short-term bond matures it will need immediate refinancing. Interest will be paid back at shorter intervals which grows the money supply even quicker. And if confidence collapses, investors will refuse to roll their money back. Suddenly, the government is on the hook to finance their spending. The Treasury will need cash. The Fed will need to step in and monetize. Has definitely step up, buy up all the short-term bills, which is classical money printing. In other words, Trump has pushed the US economy closer towards a confidence collapse. The plan is to slam rates here close to 1% or lower so Bessent can refinance the US debt at lower rates. The deficit will also be borrowed here. But that does not mean long-term rates will go down. If confidence collapses, it does not mean investors will immediately buy a 10-year or 20-year US Treasury bond. If you don’t trust US debt for 3 months, you would be insane to lock your money for 10 years. It just doesn’t work that way. But the cards are going to happen. The administration’s playbook is to deny the very existence of inflation. Because if you don’t speak about it, it doesn’t exist. And if inflation doesn’t exist, you can drop interest rates to the floor. It’s like Voldemort in Harry Potter. You don’t talk about him.

Video of Bessent blaming inflation on Biden—true enough—but claiming it’s quickly coming under control with his voodoo economics.

But therein lies the problem. Inflation is extremely sticky in the US. The tariffs are raising the cost of living to crazy levels. The inflation numbers are out--and these are just for September-- and it already shows us consumers are starting to break. Overall inflation today is 3%. Wholesale inflation has risen to 2.7%. That is how much producers are suffering. Sooner or later this number is going to rise and push up prices for consumers as well. Retail spending has fallen by 0.1% after we factor in the price increase. So the numbers showing strong spending has to be taken with a pinch of salt. Consumer confidence in November has also plunged to a dangerously low level. People are just treading water today. When interest rates fall in 2026, there is the risk of a new inflation wave hitting. And because Trump has strong influence over the Fed, there might not be a rate hike. And let me repeat myself. All the Fed needs to do is revise the inflation target upwards to 3% or higher and we are going to have a new normal. There won’t be a need to hike rates higher when everyone now expects hotter inflation. And the situation just got worse. Just a few days back the Fed made two moves that signal the money printing era is coming back. Powell has injected over $13 billion into the banking system. This is the biggest liquidity bull since 2020. It shows us how stressed the entire system is for cash, especially when everyone needs money for the AI bubble. This won’t be the last time. But a bigger crisis comes with the Fed ending QT or quantitative tightening. In other words, the Fed is no longer selling their holdings of US treasuries for cash. They’re going to sit on their pile of debt and allow money to flood the real economy. Now, as we suspected for years, the Fed was never going to drain their balance sheet completely. It was impossible. The economy needs the money supply to constantly expand or everything is going to collapse. But it also means the huge glut of money in the system is not going to disappear. When the Fed sells their bonds, the money that they get from the sale simply gets deleted. Now, simply put, the Fed creates money and deletes money from thin air. And because QT has ended, there’s now an additional $2.5 trillion in the system. Before the pandemic, the Fed’s balance sheets stood at under $4 trillion. It’s over $6.5 trillion today. It’s not very complex to understand. The Fed was supposed to drain away this excess liquidity to prevent an inflation explosion, but it simply can’t do it now. If money gets drained away, who’s going to buy Treasury bonds from the US government? How are investors going to pour money into all those data center buildouts? This pivot is extremely important. It’s a signal that dollar debasement is coming back. Worst of all, it is an admission that the US money supply is going to expand in an insane manner in the next few years. When QT ends, the Fed is going to stop pulling out a lot of money from the system. It’s not a trivial amount, and it sets the stage for future quantitative easings coming up. Now, before the pivot, the Fed was pulling out up to $100 billion from the economy. That’s $60 billion from treasuries and $35 billion from Mortgage Backed Securities. That’s $100 billion getting deleted from the system. And when you shrink the money supply, that should bring down inflation. After all, there’s fewer dollars chasing the same amount of goods. But that can’t be done anymore because of the tariff war, the AI race, and the supply chain crisis. The US has to expand the money supply. There needs to be more liquidity in the system. But this would also mean inflation is going to heat up. And let’s just start with consumer inflation first. This is the incoming Fed chair trying to defend the indefensible:

Video of Kevin Hassett blaming everything on Biden. Again, Biden was a monetary disaster—no question about that. But Trump 1.0 also spent like a drunken sailor, and Hassett’s strategy looks like more Biden/Yellen.

This is bargain level basement deflection. It’s not even elegant at all. The blame game here is just getting embarrassing. I give this one a D-grade. But once again, it’s the denial that inflation is a problem. When you drop rates while burning through nearly $2 trillion in annual deficits, the amount of cash in the system is going to explode. It will trickle down to everything, including products in Target and Walmart. The excess cash will soak up goods in the US before slowly spreading to the rest of the world. So whether you’re in Australia, Singapore, London, Riyadh, prices are going to heat up in 2026.

In this next paragraph, Foo takes a position that is very similar to the one DDB took, above, but was forced to back down from.

But a big shock will likely come from asset prices. There is an enormous amount of cash just waiting to be released like a tsunami hitting the shores. There’s over $8 trillion in US money market accounts. That is a mountain of money invested into short-term US bonds. It’s so much that the dividend payments hit a record $500 billion a year. Now, what happens when the Fed cuts rates in 2026? Holders are getting paid 3.5% on their cash sitting in the funds and when that gets lowered to 2% or even 1% the incentive to stay in money markets evaporates. There could be a big exodus of money living. It’ll start entering all sorts of assets and this could include equities, Bitcoin and of course gold. Even silver will absorb some of this money tsunami. So, barring a recession, 2026 could be another bullish year for asset prices. Now, I’m not saying that it’s a good or bad thing, but it’s just how the mechanics work. Here is the tragic part. The US is already within the top 10 countries in wealth inequality. It’s higher than China and even India. And what do you think will happen when inflation rises and asset prices go through the roof? The poor will get locked in while the middle class will get hollowed out. Now, I don’t like what’s happening, but the collapse is going to get worse next year. Is there a way to reverse this? I don’t think so. The US is trying to juggle too many things at once, and the only way to even stand a chance is to inflate the pain away. Easy money is coming back. There is no stopping this train.

Trump is riding a tiger here and, as always, the trick is how to dismount without being devoured. America could use some friends at this point, but Trump was having too much fun in his first year inviting the rest of the world to kiss his ass to bother with that. Don’t get me wrong on this. Our debt problem has been a long time in the development. We had our chances to take action, but our rulers had become addicted to empire and donor bribes. Now there are no obvious quick fixes or easy solutions.