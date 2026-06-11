Interesting. Trump got so much pushback:

Trump Picks Jay Clayton to Be Intelligence Chief Clayton is the U.S. attorney in Manhattan and the former chairman of the S.E.C. President Trump had been under pressure to move on from his decision to appoint Bill Pulte, a top ally who lacked experience but was his interim choice. The House on Thursday rejected a three-week extension of the law, which will expire at midnight on Friday [Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act]. With Congress now out of town, it would be difficult to schedule another vote before the deadline. ... Mr. Clayton was recommended for the post by John Ratcliffe, the C.I.A. director, according to a person familiar with the conversation. The current plan is for Mr. Pulte to continue to serve as the acting director until Mr. Clayton’s nomination is reviewed by the Senate.

OK, but, really, who is Jay Clayton?

Since taking over the most high-profile federal prosecutor’s office in the country in April 2025, Mr. Clayton has frequently golfed and socialized with the president, including at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s estate and club in Florida. Mr. Clayton was also tasked with overseeing much of the review of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. His prosecutors also brought a case against Nicolás Maduro, then the president of Venezuela, who was captured by American military forces in January.

So, maybe all that pushback was—what’s that word we’re using so much lately?—performative? To my eyes, Clayton doesn’t appear all that much more qualified than the next person—although I do think a legal background is useful in any position of this sort. But his personal connections are troubling.

Hey, that’s interesting what Trump did with his attack on Iran, mentioned above:

With Congress now out of town,

Yeah, we talked about that not long ago—the possibility that Trump would do another attack when Congress was in recess. Especially because he’s been getting pushback from both the House and the Senate on his unconstitutional war. Doesn’t matter how mild that pushback is—with his unpopularity and his war’s unpopularity, he couldn’t afford pushback. Is it possible that the Gang of Eight did something like a conference call to deliver a shot across Trump’s bow? An ultimatum that he better TACO or face real political consequences?