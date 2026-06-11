Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
4h

Just listening to DD and Mearsheimer. Never heard Mearsheimer laugh so much as DD described the military scenarios and played clips of Trump saying that Iran "is in submission they just don't know it yet."

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History Lass's avatar
History Lass
5hEdited

Will S take on the TACO. Makes sense to me,especially with the sudden "Iran asked me to stop bombing" Truth Social post last night.

https://x.com/i/status/2065153393279246396

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