Earlier Trump and Little Marco were begging other countries to help them out of the hole they dug themselves into with their crazy war on Iran. With NATO countries deeply involved in their war on Russia, why would they want to irk Iran when Trump can’t articulate a way out of blowing up the world energy market? They just might want to do business with Iran in the future, or with other Gulf states who may have to stay on Iran’s good side.

So now Trump has quickly pivoted to more threats: If any country sells weapons to Iran, Trump will impose a 50% tax on US citizens who buy from that country. For example, China. Interestingly, US purchases of electronic components from China have recently surged so, in effect, Trump is hiking costs for US tech companies by 50%—or forcing them to scramble to rearrange their supply lines. Thank you for your attention to this matter—ha, ha! And about those rare earths from China that the US needs desperately to replenish its depleted inventory of munitions:

QUANTUM GUARD ￼@QuantumGuard17￼ ￼ BREAKING: President Trump slaps 50% tariff on ANY country supplying Iran with military weapons, on ALL goods sold to the US “There will be no exclusions or exemptions!” Effective immediately ￼ Good!

And how about this one. Iran has lost “almost everything” according to Trump, but:

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson 2h￼ Isn’t this the “Ben Gvir strategy?”

And this will stop Iran from killing US soldiers? Or what?

Does this suggest to you that Trump’s military has been concealing true casualty counts? CENTCOM has admitted to that, but we don’t know the ful parameters. Are contractors omitted from the released counts? Are non-citizens omitted? There are all sorts of possible dodges.

Clash Report @clashreport￼ The Pentagon withheld information about several recent Iranian attacks on U.S. bases in Jordan that injured dozens of American troops and damaged helicopters. Officials say they kept the attacks secret for operational security, arguing that releasing details could help Iran target U.S. forces. Since the war began on Feb. 28, 16 U.S. service members have been killed and more than 400 have been injured.

There are new stories out about Iran’s claimed strike on a US base in “the al Tanf region” in Syria, back on July 16-17. Iran claimed that it had killed a significant number of Americans, destroyed helicopters and also radar installations. Now, the al Tanf base was abandoned before the war started, with quite a bit of fanfare, but that doesn’t mean that the US might not have reoccupied the base quietly in recent days. I say that because CENTCOM’s denial of casualties at al Tanf curiously doesn’t claim that there’s no base there—instead, it describes al Tanf as “a garrison”:

However, just 1km over the border into Jordan—a hop, skip, and a jump away from al Tanf—is a major US special ops base: Tower 22.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 1h￼ Interesting detail ￼ because every word matters lately. 1) On July 17, Iran claimed to have targeted a US Special Ops command center in the Al Tanf region of Syria. 2) Few minutes later, CENTCOM said there was no attack on Al Tanf *Garrison*, and that no U.S. troops in the region had been recently killed. So when CENTCOM wrote this “Fact-Check” there was a direct hit 20 km south of Al Tanf Garrison, in the Al Tanf region, successfully hitting US Soldiers accommodations. I guess they’re “winning” and all deaths are canceled as long as Iran is not correctly naming the base in their statements

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ I’ll add, Al Tanf is not considered a US Special Ops base, it is a Garrison. But Tower 22: (hosts 350+ soldiers btw) https://www-cdn.abcnews.com/Politics/tower-22-base-jordan-struck-deadly-drone-attack/story?id=106766574…

One way or another it’s clear that Trump has been stung hard by recent war events.