Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
2h

Thank you for pointing out that a 50% tariff on Chinese goods will actually be paid by US taxpayers etc. It is surprising how many people do not understand that.

If anyone is interested in the history of tariffs, check out the Morrill Tariff. It had a massive impact that may, or may not, have been the driver for the Civil War. Reading about it is fascinating and you can make your own determination.

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riskywoods's avatar
riskywoods
1h

I'm beginning to think that the "Great Reset" proponents are on to something and that Trump, ego be damned, is in on it, lol.

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