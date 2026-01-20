Remember when Trump told The Atlantic that this second go round in his White House, “I run the country and the world,” he crowed, adding: “I’m having a lot of fun”?

We’re learning a bit more about how much fun Trump is having “running the world” with his so-called Peace Board. It’s been obvious from the start that a primary goal of this is to implicate as many nations and “leaders” in Trump’s support for the savage Jewish Nationalist genocide in Gaza and ethnic cleansing elsewhere—for the larger cause of Jewish Supremacy. Listening to Chas Freeman this morning (on Judge Nap’s show), it turns out that not only will Trump be the head of this grift—he’s demanding $1 billion dollars for memberships that are essentially symbolic, since only Trump has any authority—but he’s setting this up not as POTUS but as an individual, with no term of office. IOW, he’s setting himself up personally as a sort of alternate UN.

Naturally, many other world “leaders” are hinky about the implications of this. Macron, for example—who’s been sporting a black eye, presumably courtesy of what’s-his/her-name—declined membership. Last night on the tarmac in Miami Trump threatened France with 200% tariffs on wine and champagne if France doesn’t cough up the $1 billion dollars and send Macron or somebody off to participate in Trump’s international shakedown. So it develops that membership isn’t necessarily voluntary.

Trump is going full rogue. He is threatening France with tariffs, if Macron don't pay $1 Billion to be part of the "Board of Peace" of Gaza. BREAKING: Trump says that if Macron is 'hostile' to Board of Peace invitation, he will impose 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes. Macron's Stance: France has declined participation, viewing it as incompatible with existing international frameworks or potentially biased. Macron's term ends in 2027, which Trump alluded to mockingly. Tariff Threat: The 200% tariff would target iconic French exports like wines and champagnes, escalating U.S.-EU trade tensions reminiscent of Trump's first term. This could raise U.S. consumer prices significantly (e.g., a $50 bottle becoming $150+ after tariffs) and provoke retaliation from the EU. It's framed as leverage to pressure Macron into reconsidering.

And this—crazy. Trump posted a private message from another head of state:

This will make future communications just that little more difficult, won't it. Trump shared this on Truth Social, showing a text message from Macron.

Trump’s spontaneous words yet again throw down the gauntlet for the SCOTUS, which—as rumor has it—will at some point rule on Trump’s patently unconstitutional use of tariffs. It’s clear from his words—and not for the first time—that he regards the use of tariffs as his personal power, imposed totally at his discretion. Recall that CJ Roberts, during the oral arguments, clearly recognized that tariffs are taxes imposed on We the People. That is patently clear in this threat against France. It’s even more clear since, as POTUS, he’s imposing taxes unilaterally to support his shakedown for the purpose of setting himself as an individual running an international grift. He’s threatening to tax all Americans in support of his international shakedown.

BREAKING: The US Supreme Court decides to NOT issue a highly anticipated ruling on the legality of President Trump's tariffs today. This marks the third-straight time the ruling was not released as expected.

How low will America sink? Trump is reveling in using his claimed powers not simply unilaterally without consultation but—quite intentionally—arbitrarily, in your face personally. To settle personal grudges.

Jeffrey Sachs: “This is gangsterism, and gangsterism usually ends in shootouts.”

The fact that nobody in Washington in power in any elected office can find the words to express how bizarre and dangerous and completely unacceptable this is, is a sign of how profoundly degraded our constitutional system is. It is a warning to all of us. … [Stephen] Miller has explained that there are no laws. Donald Trump has explained that there are no laws. We’re in the hands of a small number of people in a system that seems to have lost its voice and is unable to comprehend what’s happening. I should add that, you know, as we’re watching this, they were trying last week to overthrow the government of Iran. This was clearly a CIA operation from beginning to end with Mossad. That’s also a very lawless, reckless, dangerous action. And we are still close to a generalized war in the Middle East, which could well turn nuclear.

Briefs:

Mexico is spared—for now:

Yesterday I linked an article about the split between the Anglo-Zionist-UAE axis and the Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi axis. Here’s a map that illustrates that:

The UAE has, of course, joined Trump’s grift. As has Morocco.

How the Anglo-Zionist Empire views the world:

The US has not yet implemented the decision to release two Russian sailors from the "Marinera" - Russian FM Lavrov

Lavrov bringing this up publicly is a clear indication of Russian anger.

War signals?

The US is rushing ad hoc short-range anti-drone systems to potential hot spots. They will probably prove effective against lower-tier drones in limited numbers, as have been seen in Iraq in recent years. But I'll bet they will be overwhelmed in an attritional war against Iran. New American anti-drone systems deployed in the Middle East

Per Krapivnik, reload rate is 4 missiles every 90 seconds—while supplies last.

China weaponized rare earths v. Japan in 2010; 16 years later, China reportedly still supplies ~60% of Japan's rare earths. Will the US do in < 2 years what Japan couldn't in 16 yrs? It just took Elon 3 years to build one lithium plant in Texas. Take the "over" on time & cost. BESSENT SEES CRITICAL MINERALS REFINING INDEPENDENCE 18-24 MTHS

Folks, this is a 5 SIGMA MOVE now. Imagine where JGB yields would be if the BOJ wasn't so actively firefighting this mess. Those who are ignoring what's happening are taking a huge risk of being blindsided by sudden and incredibly financially distruttive events. Japan BOJ Black Swan jitters. Japan 40Y yield up another 13 bps. This is a full-blown bond meltdown