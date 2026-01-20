Meaning In History

Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
4h

I join Putin, anything that results in the end of NATO sounds good to me. At this point the end of the current administration seems desirable as well. Go for it Don !!!

Manul's avatar
Manul
4h

"Senior Republicans are warning Trump that any move to invade Greenland would instantly end his presidency - The Guardian"

These Senior Republicans are so courageous that they will end his presidency, but too cowardly to be named?

