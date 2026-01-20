Trump Seeks To Get World To Implicate Itself In Anglo-Zionist Genocide
This has been coming out over the last few days. Trump is trying to get world leaders and “leaders” to pay to join his so-called “Peace Board” overseeing the total ethnic cleansing of Gaza. By joining with Trump, of course, they would be implicating themselves in and validating the Anglo-Zionist genocide. The whole thing is transparent—cover for the crime of this still young century. It’s simply gross, which has never stopped Trump. Here’s an account from Bloomberg:
(Bloomberg) — US President Donald Trump’s proposed Board of Peace has got off to a rough start: questioned by Europe, criticized by Israel and celebrated by friends of the Kremlin.
France’s Emmanuel Macron, for one, has come right out of the gate to decline an invitation that was also extended to strongmen such as Belarus’s autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko. Several liberal democracies are squirming, uncertain how to respond and not wanting to offend Trump.
They don’t have long to decide.
Trump wants the full constitution and remit of the committee signed in Davos on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. But some elements of the small print have left invitees wondering whether to accept.
Trump is demanding that nations pay $1 billion for permanent membership of the board, Bloomberg reported, a condition since confirmed by the White House. That’s blindsided world leaders and left many bewildered, according to people familiar with the matter.
Potential members of the board — conceived last year as a Trump-headed body to oversee the redevelopment of post-war Gaza — began to filter out over the weekend. Invitees include world leaders from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Much of the concern centers on the wording of the peace board’s charter, seen by Bloomberg, which appears to place its ultimate decision-making power with Trump. That raises many questions — not least over where the payments for long-term membership would go, the people said.
In other news.
Mega Geopolitics @MegaGeopolitics￼
BREAKING: ￼￼ Russia supports Trump taking over Greenland because it would destroy NATO, despite Trump using Russia as an excuse - Russian spokesman Peskov
Megatron @Megatron_ron￼
BREAKING:
￼￼ Senior Republicans are warning Trump that any move to invade Greenland would instantly end his presidency - The Guardian
The reporting is that 85% of Americans oppose the use of military force to seize Greenland. I suppose the good news in this is that it confirms that senior Republicans are at least able to read.
Megatron @Megatron_ron
7h￼
JUST IN:
￼￼ Turkish President Erdoğan announced full support for the Iranian government and the Islamic State:
“I am confident with wisdom, my Iranian brothers and sisters will overcome the treacherous Israeli-backed sedition that targeted the country’s social peace and stability”
I’m quite sure this is not what Trump wanted to hear from Erdogan. Turkey is aligning with KSA and Pakistan against the Anglo-Zionist-UAE axis. For a bit of analysis—put your critical reading glasses on:
Exposed fault lines: Why the Saudi-UAE alliance has ruptured
A long-simmering Saudi-UAE rivalry has exploded into the open over Yemen’s war, exposing a deeper rift over competing visions for the region
And in science news:
Normal Island News @NormalIslandNws
14h￼
BREAKING: Scientists have discovered there are more Israeli flags at every Iran protest than there are Iranian flags. Can anyone please explain this because science is stumped?
