Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Iran is egging Trump on:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

3h￼

BREAKING: Iran announces it will now attack US bases in the region if any more commercial vessels continue to transit the US-backed southern Omani corridor of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Mark Wauck
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Megatron @Megatron_ron

36m￼

BREAKING: ￼￼ Qatar signs a historic deal to import 4 million tons of American LNG annually trough 2054

Qatar was the biggest exporter of LNG in the Middle East and in top three in the world

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