Just as geopolitical affairs are coming to a head—or seem to be—I’m going to have a series of busy days. But let’s try to stay abreast of events.

It’s all fine and good to blame the “Anglo-Zionists” and Jewish Nationalists and Neocons for the fix the US finds itself in, but ultimately the people in power—who hold offices of power—are free agents. They can refuse to do stupid things. They can even refuse to be blackmailed—politically or otherwise, withdrawal of campaign funds or revelation of dirty secrets. Trump screwed up with his wars. He seems to be one of those gamblers, risk takers, who is blinded by the potential upside and is unable to factor in the very real possibility of catastrophic loss. Trump thought he could bully the world through his tariff shock and awe and the selective application of murderous US military power. We already know the rest of the story. Trump envisioned himself as world bestriding conqueror, a transformative world historical figure—weirdly, another Genghis Khan. A world class winner, whose past six bankruptcies, whose 2020 loss, would no longer be remembered. Instead, we already know the outcome—Trump has cemented his legacy as a world class loser.

Trump can see this, so the big question is what he’ll do about it. He could try to cut his losses, but that goes against his gambler mentality—he can never admit he’s lost, inspite of the clear evidence. He lost the war on Iran, losing also the war for the US regional bases, as evidenced by his signing of the MOU. He persuaded himself that he could still defeat Iran through a “blockade”, that he could outpace the looming energy and economic crisis and Iran’s energy sanctions. We’re seeing that he’ll be the loser again:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell -300,000 barrels last week, to 282.7 million barrels, the lowest level since October 1982. Since March 20th, US oil inventories in the SPR have dropped -132.8 million, or -32%. We have now seen drawdowns in 29 of the last 30 weeks. For perspective, oil reserves in the SPR stood at 653.9 million barrels in 2020, or +131% above current levels. Meanwhile, commercial crude oil stocks excluding the SPR dropped -3.1 million barrels last week, to 412.5 million barrels, the lowest reading since the end of July. This is also ~3% below the 5-year average for this time of year. America’s oil stockpiles are at critically low levels.

Again, as I wrote yesterday, is Trump engaging in yet another Big Bluff with his latest round of threats and moving of military assets, or will he pull the trigger? Is he responding to Jewish Nationalist pressure to try to save Netanyahu’s political career? I remain convinced that a renewed bombing campaign against Iran will end in disaster. The inability to renew the original campaign—attempts that had to be abruptly ended—are a clear sign of impending failure. Iran isn’t budging.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 3h BREAKING: Nasdaq 100 futures extend losses to -2% on the day after President Trump says the US is not negotiating with Iran and “something” will happen “fair soon.”

Yesterday I listened to Trita Parsi with Mario. Parsi is always incisive, even when one may disagree with him. Yesterday, and in tweets since then, he focused on the personal factor with Trump. He suggests that Trump—who can never accept personal responsibility for his screwups, who always looks for someone else to blame—will lash out in “revenge” against the stubborn Iranians. Despite the fact that he brought all this on himself.

First Brandon’s reminder:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 17h You guys have no idea how bad it’s about to get in the Mideast. Total disaster inbound. And, yes, it is Trump’s fault.

And here’s Parsi, in two tweets:

Trita Parsi @tparsi 17h￼ I have pointed out many similarities between now and February, when the US was engaged in diplomacy, but Trump had already decided to attack. But there is one significant difference as well. Back then, Trump was driven by hubris and criminally erroneous Israeli advice. Israel had convinced him that he could bring down the regime in a few days Today, he appears to be driven by another emotion: Revenge. There is a vindictive element to his calculations now because of his anger over how Iran has ruined his presidency, as he is likely about to suffer a humiliation in the midterms. So the push toward a new war is no longer necessarily driven by a (flawed) geopolitical calculation, but rather by one man’s need for revenge against a country Trump himself CHOSE to attack... . Trita Parsi @tparsi Oct 21 ￼The current situation reminds me immensely of the days before February 28. Intense talks were underway, mediated by Oman. Today, Qatar is playing that role. But just like in February, it seems to me that Trump has already made up his mind and that the ongoing diplomacy is just for show. Trump has, together with Netanyahu, already decided to restart the war. In February, Tehran agreed to major concessions, but it was all for naught because Trump thought he could get a better deal by simply removing the regime through war. Today, due to the misinformation space Trump lives in, he once again appears to have already opted for war because he believes it will give him better results than a diplomatic deal. Just like in February, it is a devastating miscalculation.

I still believe that we’re seeing a massive bluff. The alternative is too crazy. As Mac maintained yesterday, Iran has followed through on all their programmatic statements, so there’s every reason to expect that their response to a significant attack will be massively escalatory. But I thought it would be responsible to present the other point of view.

Here's one more tweet from Parsi, which is an indication of a sea change in US politics. It’s a change for the good that was brought about by Trump, but one which he’s unlikely to claim credit for:

Trita Parsi @tparsi 2h￼ It is hard to overstate the significance of this development. Historically, AIPAC sustained an aura of invincibility that ensured it won most battles by walkover - if you are perceived as invincible, the other side doesn’t even bother to fight you. Rather than invincibility, AIPAC’s name now carries such toxicity that the group doesn’t want its own name on its political donations. Marc Rod @marcrod97 SCOOP: AIPAC will no longer endorse congressional candidates or earmark donations to congressional campaigns. The group’s super PAC, United Democracy Project, will continue to operate and it will urge members to donate directly to pro-Israel candidates.

So AIPAC is being forced to operate in stealth mode. This is fallout from the Jewish genocide in Gaza, the wars around the world, the over the top meddling in American politics—think Massie. I’d sure like to see the polling that was behind this decision.