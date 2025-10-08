Trump is threatening to escalate—in multiple global regions—the Anglo-Zionist war to maintain world hegemony. Russia, Iran, Venezuela. Here are two informative items that explain the situation in the war on Russia. Trump is threatening a major escalation against Russia—which has the ability to escalate right back—in spades. That escalation is in the form of the US military launching Tomahawk cruise missiles from Ukraine at targets in deep inside Russia, including Moscow and St. Petersburg. Those Tomahawks are nuclear capabable—there’s now way for the Russians to know whether any given Tomahawk is carrying a nuke. Does this tell you how desperate Trump is at this point?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 22h￼ ￼￼ The Axe of War If Trump does transfer Tomahawks to the AFU, three and a half thousand military facilities will be within the strike zone. Western analysts provide this number, assuming Ukrainian formations will receive Tomahawk Block IV and Block V. Even considering that the decision is “made but not final”, the threat from Tomahawks is more than real. If the AFU indeed receive missiles with a range over 1,600 km, these modifications would cover the entire European part of Russia, even accounting for the need to maneuver around air defense zones. The potential munitions can retarget mid-flight via satellite communication and can avoid air defense zones, receiving real-time data from reconnaissance satellites and switching between multiple potential targets. Of course, practical application range depends on terrain, air defense layering, and electronic warfare density, as demonstrated by countering Storm Shadow and SCALP. However, even within 1,500 kilometers, the AFU has plenty of targets. Tomahawks do have weaknesses – a subsonic munition is a suitable target for various air defense systems and fighters, and the missile can be detected by AWACS planes (though their shortage cannot be ignored and will have consequences). The decision to transfer Tomahawks to Ukraine, even in a limited batch, means sharp escalation. Modernized cruise missiles will turn many Russian regions, including deep rear areas, into a much more dangerous place than drones. And unlike FPV drones, tire covers won’t help at all, and there won’t be fake targets like oil refinery mockups.

The Russians are saying they’re ready for this, but at the same time Putin himself is stating the truth of the matter: The use of Tomahawks is a US act, not a Ukrainian act. It doesn’t matter where they’re launched from. Only the US can operate these missiles.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 2h￼ ￼￼￼￼￼ The West Can’t Admit It: Russia Is Outmaneuvering Ukraine’s Air Defenses and Winning the War Western governments continue to ignore the hard truth: Russia is steadily gaining the upper hand in the conflict, while Ukraine’s much-hyped Western-supplied defenses crumble under pressure. Even The National Interest now concedes that despite massive NATO support and U.S. military guidance, Moscow is adapting faster, striking deeper, and exposing the weakness of Western strategy. ￼Patriot Systems Failing as Russia Adapts A recent Financial Times report reveals a sharp collapse in Ukraine’s air defense effectiveness. In August, Ukraine claimed to intercept 37% of incoming Russian ballistic missiles. By September, that figure had plunged to a humiliating 6%. The reason? Russia has upgraded its Iskander-M and Kinzhal missiles with sophisticated evasive maneuvers and trajectory changes, confusing U.S.-supplied Patriot interceptors. These new tactics have allowed Russia to bypass Ukraine’s last line of defense and deliver precise strikes—especially against critical drone production and military infrastructure. Far from the rosy propaganda coming from Kiev and Brussels, the data shows a battlefield turning decisively in Russia’s favor. Each new adaptation by Moscow exposes the limitations of Western technology and the futility of trying to “bleed Russia” through proxy warfare.

Recall—this is what I quoted Doug Macgregor saying yesterday: For every measure there’s a counter measure—and the Russians have the industrial capacity to out counter us.

￼Washington’s Desperation and Europe’s Paralysis Facing mounting Russian successes, the Trump administration is now signaling a dangerous escalation—authorizing U.S. targeting intelligence for long-range Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. There is even talk of supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles for operations deep inside Russian territory. Such measures betray a deep unease in Washington: they know the war is slipping away. Even with U.S. analysts assisting Ukraine behind the scenes, Russia continues to dominate the skies and dictate the tempo of the war. Meanwhile, Europe remains divided and ineffective. EU leaders recently failed to advance a proposed €140 billion loan to Kiev, funded by profits from frozen Russian assets. Even pro-Ukraine governments in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg balked at the idea—recognizing the recklessness of stealing a nuclear power’s reserves. This paralysis highlights the West’s strategic confusion: Europe refuses diplomacy with Moscow, yet lacks both the unity and capacity to sustain endless conflict. ￼Russia Learns, the West Stagnates Modern warfare favors those who adapt fastest. In the early stages of the conflict, Ukraine briefly benefited from Western-supplied technology. But as the war grinds on, Russia’s ability to evolve—refining tactics, upgrading weapons, and exploiting NATO weaknesses—has shifted the balance decisively. Ukraine is running out of interceptors, manpower, and time. Western leaders can keep repeating slogans about “standing with Kiev,” but reality is catching up fast. The only viable path forward is negotiation—not fantasy talk of “fighting to the last Ukrainian.” As The National Interest bluntly concludes, Russia is winning—and no amount of Western denial can change that.

That Anglo-Zionist hegemony—slipping away with the war on Russia—however, ultimately rests on King Dollar as the world reserve currency, rather than on pure military might. The military might can’t be maintained without control over world finances. All wars are bankers’ wars, and it’s the money power that is telling Trump to go to war—they need collateral in the form of control over resources to keep King Dollar on its throne. This is why—with the Russian prize decisively out of reach—Trump and Jewish Nationalist minders are desperately seeking for alternate sources of resources (!) to prop up King Dollar. Thus Venezuela, Iran, muscling the Gulf states. But the smart money is having doubts—thus gold.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 23h “Fiat currencies” can only be “debased” relative to one another. Euro is trading high. Dollar is down. It’s dedollarisation guys, just accept it. Everyone knows it now. ￼￼ Quote￼ Robin Brooks @robin_j_brooks 23h The global rise in long-term yields on gov’t bonds and the rise in gold prices are interconnected. Markets fear that high and rising debt burdens will be monetized and fiat currencies debased. So you get higher risk premia on gov’t debt and a growing flight to safety into gold...

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: Gold officially crosses above $4,000/oz for the first time in history.

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ I was studying other times in history when gold prices more than doubled in the reserve currency of the time, as they did in the past year: it’s rare and almost always a sign of a profound loss of confidence in the existing monetary and political order, going all the way back to the Roman empire (the so-called “Crisis of the Third Century”). And it often marked the transition from one era of power to the next: the fall of Rome, Spain’s decline from world power, the French Revolution and Terror, the end of Bretton Woods, etc. Interestingly, it’s often actually as much a cause as a sign of these episodes, as this is effectively a transfer of real wealth from the poor to the rich elites who protect themselves with gold - this being what ignites the political upheaval. The weird aspect of the current episode is the relative silence around it: we’re witnessing what may be one of the great pivotal moments in financial history yet it’s being barely discussed.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Golman Sachs openly speculating that private holders of US Treasuries will liquidate their holdings and move the money into gold - pushing gold prices to $5000 an ounce. ￼ And yet this is a completely credible scenario.

We are definitely living in interesting times. I don’t like it.