Trump is at the center of the world stage, and presumably making the most of it—personally and in terms of his agenda. Apologies for the summary format.

First, it’s hard to overemphasize the importance of Trump’s confirmation victories. The confirmations of Hegseth, Gabbard, RFK Jr., Ratcliffe—who thinks that could have happened in 2016?

I listened to an interesting discussion between Judge Nap and Gilbert Doctorow. Toward the end, the Judge raised the question I asked in a comment yesterday: How do the Trump/Hegseth statements yesterday fit in with the Middle East? Because all such events have to be connected in a global war. I suggested that Trump’s outrageous statements about Gaza and Palestinians were designed to force Putin to adjust his timeline to fit a bit better with Trump’s preferred timeline. The Judge framed it a bit differently, asking: How could Israel possibly launch new military actions in the Middle East in the near term—given that Trump now owns Netanyahu and Trump wants a smooth transition out of war with Russia? Russia has a vested interest in the Middle East and might have canceled all contacts if Trump really did relaunch genocide in Gaza.

Of course, to get that change, Trump had to concede to the Russian positions all up and down the line on Ukraine—that’s what Hegseth’s convoluted statements were all about. The only solid statements were concessions, the rest were essentially throwaway lines for PR purposes that can be negotiated away later. The bottom line is that Trump 2.0 is doing what Trump 1.0 was prevented from doing by the Deep State—and more—so that he can reset our relations with Russia. Trump is throwing over NATO and Ukraine, and he’s muscling Netanyahu as well—Trump was not about to let a regional Middle East war spoil his signature initiative in foreign policy, before the entire world:

Mouin Rabbani @MouinRabbani￼ THREAD: It seems the Israeli-Palestinian exchange of captives that had been scheduled for this weekend but was suspended by Hamas this past Monday is now back on track. What happened? The short answer: Israel’s prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, caved.

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor Turkish foreign minister and head of intelligence visited Tehran yesterday. The two men are now in Saudi Arabia. No doubt, the meetings are focused Gaza and coordinating a regional response to the “Riviera Plan” for Gaza and the probable resumption of Israel’s campaign to eliminate the Palestinians that still remain in Gaza.

Who thinks this all is somehow unconnected to this—Russia affirms the same thing Turkey’s Erdogan has been affirming, contra Israeli occupation of Syrian territory:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼￼ Yesterday Putin and the new Syrian President, a former ISIS commander, had a phone call - Kremlin announced "President Putin held a phone call with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. He reaffirmed Russia's principled support for Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Trump being Trump:

U.S president Donald Trump delivers a Message to the People of Jordan convincing them that their King is doing the right thing: “You are very, very fantastic people with tremendous brilliance and energy… you have a King who is a tremendous man”

Trump plays the Zhou card:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ ￼￼ ￼ TRUMP BLAMES BIDEN FOR PROMISING NATO MEMBERSHIP!! "I believe that's the reason the war started because Biden went out and said that they could join NATO, and he shouldn't have said that." (Ukraine was first "promised" NATO membership at the Bucharest Summit in April 2008.)

Dubya did that, against the advice of most European leaders.

Zelensky is told to walk the plank:

￼Big Serge ￼￼￼@witte_sergei￼ In other words, it's not the openness to negotiate that matters, but whether the US is willing to change the frame of discussion to force Ukraine away from its key war aims. It's also still not clear how the Ukrainians themselves fit into all this.

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼￼Trump confirmed that Zelensky will not participate in the negotiations and will have to accept the agreement: "Zelensky will have to do what he has to do. And his poll numbers are not particularly great, to put it mildly..."

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ Trump said he would like to bring Russia back into the G7, it was a mistake to exclude it.

NATO got the memo!

Megatron @Megatron_ron JUST IN: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suddenly changed the tone and called Putin a strong negotiator He said that the Russian president's participation in the negotiations is necessary to achieve peace. It looks like someone got a call from Washington...

More Trump being Trump—projecting himself as a force:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: Trump says BRICS could be hit with 100% tariffs at least "if they play with the dollar." Trump is now targeting Taiwan as well He says Taiwan "took our chip business away, and we want that business back." BREAKING: Trump says BRICS is dead "BRICS is dead the minute I mentioned that if they mess with the dollar they will get 100% tariffs. BRICS is dead" Donald Trump says he wants to, along with China and Russia, halve their military budgets President Donald Trump announces he will meet with both China and Russia and urge everybody to lower defense spending all around. "I'm gonna say - we can spend this on other things. We don't have to spend this on military."

Back to the real world—the Russians are surely paying attention:

Alex Christoforou @AXChristoforou Yesterday was a very bad day for the NEOCONS.

Glenn Greenwald @ggreenwald The National Endowment for Democracy is a CIA front that is one of the most destructive, deceitful and manipulative entities on the planet. This funding freeze should be permanent: x.com/KyleAnzalone_/…

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor￼ USAID and The National Endowment for Democracy were places for Congress to squirrel away vast sums of money that was delivered to their sponsors, donors and backers. The government is running a legalized corruption scheme. The body of law that Congress has created over several decades conceals all they ways they liberate money from our pockets.