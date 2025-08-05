The Lebanese cabinet is meeting today—I believe as I write—dominated by Anglo-Zionist aligned puppets. Trump is pushing for a commitment by the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah. This will lead to open civil war and very likely the destruction of much of Lebanon, as well as the dismemberment of portions of Lebanon at the hands of Israel and the Turkish led ISIS jihadis in what was Syria. Trump’s support for genocide and ethnic cleansing in Palestine reveals his basic lack of empathy for other human beings. This is a sad development for America and comes as Trump supports further intensified assaults on Gaza:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 19h￼ Yedioth Ahronoth Reports: U.S. Greenlights Israeli Expansionism in Gaza According to Israeli outlet Yedioth Ahronoth, the United States has formally given Tel Aviv the green light to launch intensified military operations in Gaza, with implicit approval for the annexation or indefinite occupation of parts of the Strip.

What does Netanyahu have on Trump? And this clown Johnson claims to speak for “America”—when was there a referendum on Jewish Nationalism? No polling supports this claim. Johnson is a lunatic, but someone owns Trump, who is a sociopath. Paving over an historic rose garden turns out to be some sort of metaphor for his inner self.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 15h￼ U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson backs more occupation of Palestinian territories in visit to the new illegal Israeli settlement. He said that the West Bank was promised to the Jewish people and the world may not see it this way, but America does.

￼Meanwhile the Zionist entity is fracturing:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 14h￼ Channel 12 has exposed what the resistance has known all along: Israel is a regime collapsing from within. Behind the bluster of “total victory,” Zionist leadership is cannibalizing itself over how much blood they’re willing to spill to maintain the illusion. One faction, Fuchs, Gofman, Ben Gvir, Smotrich, Dermer, wants to push deeper into Gaza even if it means executing the hostages by airstrike. These are the fanatics for whom death is cheaper than compromise, and human life, Israeli or Palestinian, is expendable in service of messianic control. Opposing them are the operatives still clinging to realism: Sa’ar, Deri, Halevi, Hanegbi, Barnea, and others who know militarism has hit a dead end. They’re calling for a deal, not out of morality, but because they see what’s coming: strategic exhaustion, global isolation, and the risk of mass-casualty backlash. And in the middle, Netanyahu, Yisrael Katz, the Shin Bet chief, frozen, cowardly, unwilling to choose between fantasy and fallout. A government built on settler supremacy now can’t even agree whether to sacrifice its own captives for narrative control. This is what terminal Zionism looks like: infighting at the top, paralysis in the center, and blood on every edge. The resistance doesn’t need to break them, they’re doing it themselves.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 14h￼ Even the settlers want out. According to Israel’s Channel 13, 62% of Israelis now want the war to end, not when Hamas falls, not when Gaza is crushed, but now. Only 29% still believe in the fantasy of “toppling Hamas.”

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 1h￼ Former IDF Chief of Staff and Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot: “Press briefings attributed to ‘Netanyahu’s close associates’ are being used to attack the Chief of Staff during wartime. The Prime Minister’s son tweets from afar against the Chief of Staff. The government fires the Attorney General and fabricates a constitutional crisis. The coalition replaces the head of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee just to avoid passing the conscription law. “All of this while IDF soldiers are risking their lives in Gaza, in a war that has become detached from its original objectives. And while the government abandons Israeli citizens who were taken captive in the most catastrophic failure in the state’s history, leaving them to their fate. The government of Israel has long lost its compass. The citizens of Israel deserve different leadership.” Eisenkot is accusing Netanyahu’s government of collapsing into dysfunction and self-interest while soldiers die and civilians remain hostage in Gaza. He’s painting a picture of chaos. Eisenkot’s bottom line is the government has no strategy, no ethics, and no right to lead.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 1h￼ Kan Hebrew Channel: Defense Minister Israel Katz visited maneuvering forces in Gaza amid the dispute between the army and the political leadership over continuing the fighting in the sector. He said: “Once the political level makes the necessary decisions, the military level will implement the approved policy. My duty as Defense Minister responsible for the army is to ensure that this happens, and that is what I will do.” In short: the Israeli war cabinet is fractured. Katz is trying to cover that up by publicly asserting discipline, but his words betray that the military doesn’t want to keep fighting, and the politicians don’t know how to stop.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 14h￼ ￼￼ The U.S. Embassy in Beirut has reportedly informed Lebanese President Joseph Aoun that any outcome of tomorrow’s Cabinet session must include a clear, time-bound plan for Hezbollah’s disarmament. Washington has made it clear: a vague or open-ended resolution will be treated as deliberate stalling by the Lebanese government.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 1h￼ ￼ Lebanon | Cabinet Session Underway 22 ministers are attending today’s Cabinet meeting in Baabda, meeting the full quorum. The only absentees are the Ministers of Finance and Labor, both reportedly abroad. This means any decision passed today is procedurally valid, but politically fragile. Hezbollah and Amal have already signaled they will walk out or block any attempt to force through an arms handover timeline without consensus. For now, the session proceeds under a tense, informal pact: no surprises, no escalation, no 7 May repeat. But the fuse is primed, and the line between delay and detonation grows thinner by the hour.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 44m￼ ￼MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: “Most Palestinian camps are already under Hezbollah’s control. Joseph Aoun is just starting his term, while Mahmoud Abbas is nearing the end of his. Aoun has the capacity to begin by disarming Hezbollah, and then move on to Palestinian factions, beginning with the decision expected this afternoon.” Hamadeh is implying that Hezbollah already dominates the Palestinian camps, so disarming Palestinian factions is just a follow-up to disarming Hezbollah itself. He frames Joseph Aoun (the newly seated president) as having the mandate and timing advantage to go after Hezbollah first, then move on to Palestinian arms. And he’s trying to frame this as a “sequence of sovereignty,” beginning with today’s cabinet decision. It’s delusional, and frankly reckless, suggesting the state can just surgically disarm the largest military-political bloc in the country without triggering collapse or war. The fact that he links it all to Aoun’s “fresh term” is code for Western backing: strike while the presidency is still under external influence. This is narrative groundwork for escalation, and a signal that the U.S./Israel bloc wants to reframe Hezbollah as a domestic problem to justify internal crackdown.

To say that Lebanon is a complicated place, politically dysfunctional by our standards, is an understatement. Yet the alternative is worse—just as the alternative that the Anglo-Zionists imposed on Iraq, Libya, and Syria was worse.

Now, this is a fascinating video—please follow the link: