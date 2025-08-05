Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
1h

Yeah, so Johnson is proclaiming America to be a Zionist theocracy.

Manul
2hEdited

“He said that the West Bank was promised to the Jewish people and the world may not see it this way, but America does.”

If this is a direct quote, Johnson used the passive voice. WHO promised the WB to the Jewish people?

UPDATE:

From the AF Post

After visiting a Jewish settlement, Speaker Mike Johnson declared that Christian scripture promises the West Bank to the Jewish people in its entirety.

“Scripture teaches us that the mountains of Judea and Samaria were promised to the Jewish people, and they belong to them by right.”

So these promises that Johnson cite were made thousands of years ago, and are apparently everlasting and unconditional and it’s up to the Americans to enforce them?

