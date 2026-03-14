Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
6h

Mark a few days ago you had a column where toward the end you had noted several deaths of high-level people in the Israeli government.

Last night, there was a lot of activity on X as the whether Netanyahu had either been killed or was in critical condition somewhere. There was a digital speech by Netanyahu that some people are thinking was created by AI.

Needless to say, he has not been seen in a few days and Israel will not confirm some of those deaths that you talked about .

So how many things change if something has happened to Netanyahu? Does the war go forward?

I saw the interview yesterday Danny Davis had with the Barnes and I have to agree with the Barnes on this that Trump is certainly exhibiting a lot of unusual behavior .

If you go over to the YouTube channel Midas Touch They are really all over this story about Trump and his declining, cognitive abilities and everything else.

You have to wonder if it will happen that JD Vance, and some of the other cabinet members come to the conclusion it’s time to remove Trump from office and with all they have the political will to do it. from the standpoint of the Republican party and there are future viability in elections it would be better if they removed him rather than wait and let the impeachment process happen under the Democrats guess we will see

Reply
Share
20 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Manul's avatar
Manul
6h

Even the odious Bolton is backing away from Donald’s War by claiming there was inadequate preparation and no strategy.

https://x.com/AmbJohnBolton/status/2032104324613263790?s=20

Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture