Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

First reports were that the Red Sea was closed only to Israeli shipping, but ...

First Squawk @FirstSquawk￼

IRAN SAYS IT HAS NOW --FULLY BLOCKED-- THE BAB EL-MANDEB STRAIT, ALONG WITH THE COMPLETE CLOSURE OF THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ, WITH THE NEXT STEP BEING STRIKES ON OIL, GAS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE OF US-ALLIED GULF COUNTRIES IN RESPONSE TO TODAY'S ISRAELI STRIKES ON THE PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX, PER A SOURCE CLOSE TO IRAN'S GHALIBAF.

Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

unusual_whales @unusual_whales

3h￼

US CENTCOM assisted with intelligence and air coordination for Israeli strikes and defense against missiles, per Hayom

Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture