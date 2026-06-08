Over the weekend Trump told NBC that when he makes a promise it’s not a promise—it’s not a guarantee. And he tried to sell the idea that at the point when the US was the “hottest country in the world” he decided to do the right thing by blowing up the world economy. And, hey, if inflation comes it comes—”people live with inflation.”

The reality, of course, is that all that is just another Trump lie. He came into office with the full intention of breaking all his promises—and especially the one about “no new wars.” And he didn’t wait until the US economy was in good shape. He launched his war on Iran within 6 months of his inauguaration—June, 2025. It’s not possible to launch such a massive undertaking overnight, and that means he came into office with that war baked in. He told the NatSec establishment to prepare for that from the get go. He flooded the region with military assets then launched a sneak attack during “negotiations”. It was all a ruse. He lied to Americans and he lied to Iranians—he lies to everyone except the people who buy him off or blackmail him. And he promised those people that he would start a war on Iran as soon as it was practically possible after his inauguration. It turned out getting the military assets in place took about six months

Now, the world economy is facing disaster and Trump is panicking. He’s trying to sell the idea that he did all this because the Iranians are “crazy”. Right. Who’s the crazy one?

Let’s look at some of Trump’s word salad, interspersed with comments from Sean Foo and Luke Gromen.

WELKER: I’d like to talk big picture now, Mr. President. One of your consistent campaign promises was no new wars, going all the way back to 2015. Did you break that promise to the American – TRUMP: No. I had to stop a country, very powerful, very dangerous country, from having a nuclear weapon because they’d use it. They’d blow up the world. They’d blow up the Middle East. They’d blow up Israel. They’d come here. They’d blow up Europe. They’re nuts, okay? They’re crazy people. I deal with them. And very high-strung people. Little crazy. And — I get along with them. I like them. But you don’t want to let them have a nuclear weapon. And I’m doing the world a service, but I’m doing our country a service. You know, it’s America first. I’m doing our country a service.

Right. The world, Americans—they’re all thanking Trump for blowing up the world with his sneak attacks. Because he’s the one doing it, not the Iranians. Hormuz was open until Trump did what he did. And know the world economy is in a panick. Sean Foo has a lot to say about Korea, especially, but here’s what he says about America:

Foo: The real panic for the US should be a continuing dollar collapse. Because if the dollar keeps weakening, everything in the US economy will unravel. Cutting rates now would only accelerate the collapse by making dollar denominated assets even less attractive to hold globally. Now according to JP Morgan, we are only at the beginning of a dollar down cycle. In previous historical down cycles, the dollar crashed by at least 30%. And in the 1990s down cycle, it fell by nearly 50%. We are currently only down around 10% from the peak. And that means if historical patterns hold, there’s a lot more downside ahead. And as the dollar falls further, bond holders around the world gets increasingly frustrated. And holding a bond that pays 4.5% means nothing if the currency it’s denominated in falls by 15%. You could still be a net loser. The real return becomes negative. And negative real returns on supposedly safe haven assets triggers exactly the kind of mass dumping. And that mass dumping is going to make everything just worse. Now, at this point, there’s simply nowhere comfortable to hide in the US bond market.

NBC give Trump a platform to lie about the economy—and his laissez faire attitude to the inflation that will crush the middle class and the hopes of young people. Inflation? Hey, live with it! We’re supposed to feel sorry for Trump because the world is “so unfair” to him.

Trump: We’re doing great, and it’s unfair that whenever you do great, they want to raise interest rates. It should be the opposite way. You know, if you go back 15 or 20 years, when you had good reports, the market went up. Nowadays when you have good reports, the market goes down because they think they’re going to raise interest rates. There’s no reason to raise interest rates. The country becomes great. We built the country by doing great and having rates low. What they do is when they raise interest rates, they try and kill success. I don’t want to kill success. We should actually lower interest rates. Now, if inflation comes, and, you know, people live with inflation, but if inflation comes what happens is you stamp it out.

And here’s that “my fingers were crossed” moment:

Welker: You insisted no new wars. Trump: First of all, I didn’t guarantee no war.

Ha, ha! Joke’s on you, America! And he follows that up with the Big Lie—as if this wasn’t planned, baked in, from before the election.

But at the hottest point in the history of our country, I took Scott, Howard, I took Pete, I took everybody into a room. I said, “I have to do this country, this world, the Middle East, Israel, everybody a favor. You have Iran. They’re going to have a nuclear weapon. Barack Hussein Obama signed the JCPOA. It was a horrible deal. Horrible deal. Listen to me. It was a horrible deal. It was a path to them getting a nuclear weapon. They were very close to having a nuclear weapon. I terminated the deal. Wait. Then I sent the B2 bombers in about nine, ten months ago. And they obliterated, totally obliterated, the site.

Actually, of course, the USraeli militaries were sucking wind—the bombing campaign had failed and Iran was proving its real strength. The B2s were nothing but a face saving measure to try to buy time for the next big attack. Trump just lies. He totally believes in his ability to lie and get away with things.

And I saved it. We had a choice. We could let them have a nuclear weapon, or we could go along and have some beautiful days. But they would have, you know, it’s a judgment. They would’ve used a nuclear weapon. And you know what? When people hear that whole scenario, when they hear me say, “Iran’s going to have a nuclear weapon, and they’re crazy,” they say, “You’re doing the right thing.”

Yeah, if you believe a guy who’s gone bankrupt six times and has broken virtually every promise he’s made, well then you just may think he’s doing the right thing. And you deserve what’s coming to you. Fool me once …

Now, here’s his rationale. ‘Sure I broke my promises, but people didn’t vote for me because of my promises—they voted for me because they had confidence in me.’ Really? If that were true, then why didn’t he just tell Americans, ‘I’ve been bought off—or maybe blackmailed—by Jewish Nationalists and if you elect me I’ll start a war on Iran as soon as it’s feasible. Trust my judgment on this one, even if I was bought off [as he bragged in front of the Knesset].’ If Americans really had confidence in Trump’s judgment, wouldn’t they have voted for Trump, anyway? Ha ha! Joke’s on you, again!

But notice something that you shouldn’t skip over. Even though he’s currently saying he’s gonna make a deal and he won’t attack Iran now, he actually says he’ll “finish it”—and, in context, he’s clearly talking war.

I don’t think it’s an unpo — I mean, you’ll do polls because they’re all fake polls anyway, especially yours. But you do polls. I just won a big election. And the reason I won an election is people have confidence in me. I have good judgment. I had to make a judgment. Do I want to go along and have a country that’s doing really well, but somebody is going to try and kill us? Or do I want to put out that horrible threat? And I did. It put it out. I put it out for many, many years. Now, I’m going to put it out permanently. I’m going to do it either through negotiation, where we’re very close to a deal, or I’m going to blow the hell out of them, to be honest with you. And it’s going to be very easy for me to do that. That’s actually the easier path.

Next, he tries refining his lie a bit. ‘That promise about no more wars? What I REALLY meant was, “No more endless wars”—and this isn’t an endless war.’ You can almost see his lizard brain jumping back and forth between lies, tweaking them as he goes.

So when you say I promised, I didn’t promise anything. I don’t like these endless wars. This is not an endless war. We’ve been doing this for three months. Much of it has been under the form — a pretty good form of ceasefire. The blockade has been amazing. Our Navy is amazing. Our military’s the best in the world. Hey, we took over a very powerful country, Venezuela. Lot of soldiers. Big, strong military. We took over Venezuela in a matter of minutes. We destroyed the capability of Iran in a matter of days. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. Now I’m going to finish it.

There you go. Nobody’s seen anything like Trump’s destruction of Iran’s military, because it never happened. And now after that illusionary performance, have confidence—he’s gonna “finish it.” Don’t trust a thing he says.

Back to Sean Foo:

Foo: Now Trump has already walked back commitments on wars, on tariffs, on rates. When something as serious as war commitment isn’t honored, why would global investors trust problems about the deficits, debt ceilings, or paying back bond holders? Trust is the foundation of any bond market and, when that foundation cracks, yields have to compensate for the uncertainty. And rising yields in an overindebted economy don’t stabilize things--they just accelerate the collapse. Just look at the entire situation. Korea is on the edge of dumping dollars. Japan is really doing it. China’s aggressively buying gold. The NASDAQ has dropped by 5% and household expenses in the US are flying up higher and higher. These aren’t all just isolated data points. They’re all symptoms of the same underlying crisis: an energy crisis that just won’t end, and an economy built on cheap money now facing very, very expensive conditions. This is just not going to end well.

Here are some graphics that Foo presented, to make his point:

It’s important to remember that this is only gold purchases by China’s central bank. In reality, Chinese gold purchases are very hard to track because there are many ways for Chinese institutions and individuals to purchase gold—but exports are strictly controlled by the government. If you measure Chinese gold holdings by the central bank numbers, you’ll be way off the true amount. And remember, the US has been massively exporting gold for the past 6 months, and most of that gold, in one way or another (like, through Swiss intermediaries, for example), is winding up in China.

Foo: This didn’t happen because gold suddenly became more useful. It happened because the dollar and US bonds became less trustworthy as stores of value.

Luke Gromen has been on this Chinese gold story for several days. Here’s a snippet:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 49m￼ Post #3 of 4: Last week, AEP at the UK Telegraph warned “The China Shock 2.0 Could Destroy Europe As We Know It” ... ...in which he noted how history is rhyming ￼, but then failed to note that the free market outcome could be achieved by letting EUR, USD, & GBP fall v. gold:

Asian stock markets--Japan, Korea, Indonesia--are crashing.