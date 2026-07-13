Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

MenchOsint @MenchOsint

12m￼

As expected, several Oil Tanker were hit, casualties are reported.

UAE-owned Oil Tankers "MOMBASA B" & "BAHIA" were hit by Iranian Cruise Missiles in the US-controlled corridor.

One Indian is dead, & 8 other crew members seriously injured.

Another Oil Tanker in the Gulf of Oman was hit, according to UKMTO.

.

Wow, delusional CENTCOM makes the bold claim that the Strait of Hormuz is open.

"Traffic is flowing," they added.

Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
37m

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics

8m￼

Bro. Lmaoooooo this is like a defunct mafia. You will pay us for the protection we don’t give you….

And the gulf states will probably pay.

Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman￼

BREAKING: TRUMP SAYS ON TOP OF GULF STATES GETTING HIT BY IRANIAN MISSILES FOR HOSTING US BASES THEY ALSO HAVE TO REIMBURSE HIM FOR PROTECTING THEM

“I want to be reimbursed because we are protecting a very rich portion of the world. We are spending money.

We will be reimbursed by the countries we are helping, like the five countries. You have Saudi Arabia, you have the UAE, you have Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.”

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture