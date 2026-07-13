Trump Moves To Do An End Run Around The Congressional War Powers
Trump has sent a letter to Congress, essentially claiming that his previous “military action” (= war) on Iran ended with the ceasefire/MOU. He’s saying that a new 60 day “military action” (= war) started on July 7. He’s claiming that this is “all consistent with the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93-148).” He will address the nation on Thursday, presumably to defend this action.
What will Congress do in the face of an increasingly unhinged president? I just heard Robert Barnes maintain that this end run is, in fact, in violation of the actual resolutions that were passed by the Senate and the House. My understanding is that the actual resolutions passed by Congress take precedence over the Act of Congress. Now, it’s true that those two resolutions were non-binding, but the fact that Trump is going to this amount of trouble is a pretty strong indication that
He’s worried about Congress, and
He’s worried about the American people.
The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter
24m￼
BREAKING: US military has begun the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran minutes ago, per CENTCOM. This follows Trump’s statement that the US will hit Iran “hard” tonight and tomorrow.￼
The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter
1h￼
BREAKING: Trump has formally restarted the war with Iran, in a letter sent to congress on Friday July 10th.
Trump said minutes ago the US will hit Iran “hard” tonight and tomorrow, adding “the MOU was only a test for Iran.”
Trump also announced he will address the nation on Thursday evening at 9 PM ET.
Iran, in effect, responds:
The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter
13m￼
BREAKING: A source close to Iran’s Ghalibaf says “there is a possibility of a sudden escalation in attacks from both sides in the coming hours,” adding “a specific type of attack will lead to very different decisions on Iran’s part.”
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MenchOsint @MenchOsint
12m￼
As expected, several Oil Tanker were hit, casualties are reported.
UAE-owned Oil Tankers "MOMBASA B" & "BAHIA" were hit by Iranian Cruise Missiles in the US-controlled corridor.
One Indian is dead, & 8 other crew members seriously injured.
Another Oil Tanker in the Gulf of Oman was hit, according to UKMTO.
.
Wow, delusional CENTCOM makes the bold claim that the Strait of Hormuz is open.
"Traffic is flowing," they added.
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
8m￼
Bro. Lmaoooooo this is like a defunct mafia. You will pay us for the protection we don’t give you….
And the gulf states will probably pay.
￼
Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman￼
BREAKING: TRUMP SAYS ON TOP OF GULF STATES GETTING HIT BY IRANIAN MISSILES FOR HOSTING US BASES THEY ALSO HAVE TO REIMBURSE HIM FOR PROTECTING THEM
“I want to be reimbursed because we are protecting a very rich portion of the world. We are spending money.
We will be reimbursed by the countries we are helping, like the five countries. You have Saudi Arabia, you have the UAE, you have Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.”