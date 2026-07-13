Trump has sent a letter to Congress, essentially claiming that his previous “military action” (= war) on Iran ended with the ceasefire/MOU. He’s saying that a new 60 day “military action” (= war) started on July 7. He’s claiming that this is “all consistent with the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93-148).” He will address the nation on Thursday, presumably to defend this action.

What will Congress do in the face of an increasingly unhinged president? I just heard Robert Barnes maintain that this end run is, in fact, in violation of the actual resolutions that were passed by the Senate and the House. My understanding is that the actual resolutions passed by Congress take precedence over the Act of Congress. Now, it’s true that those two resolutions were non-binding, but the fact that Trump is going to this amount of trouble is a pretty strong indication that

He’s worried about Congress, and He’s worried about the American people.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 24m￼ BREAKING: US military has begun the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran minutes ago, per CENTCOM. This follows Trump’s statement that the US will hit Iran “hard” tonight and tomorrow.￼ The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: Trump has formally restarted the war with Iran, in a letter sent to congress on Friday July 10th. Trump said minutes ago the US will hit Iran “hard” tonight and tomorrow, adding “the MOU was only a test for Iran.” Trump also announced he will address the nation on Thursday evening at 9 PM ET.

Iran, in effect, responds: