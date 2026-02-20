The opinion is 170 pages long. Needless to say I haven’t read it. Actually, because I’ve always regarded this as a no-brainer, I probably won’t be reading it unless it develops that there are significant exceptions to the general rule. I suspect that my recent guess—that the SCOTUS was waiting to issue this no-brainer decision to time it with a show of support (Senate and House resolutions) from the branch of government (legislative) that is supposed to be accountable for taxation—explains the delay in issuing the decision.

For those keeping score, the breakdown of justices was unusual. For example, Gorsuch and Barrett (who had expressed misgivings about the messiness that the obvious decision might entail) siding together with CJ Roberts seemed slightly unusual on a personal level. Presumably, Barrett decided that Trump’s in your face willfulness in this usurpation of the constitutional division of powers required a messiness-be-damned response. Here’s that breakdown:

ROBERTS, C. J., announced the judgment of the Court and delivered the opinion of the Court with respect to Parts I, II–A–1, and II–B, in which SOTOMAYOR, KAGAN, GORSUCH, BARRETT, and JACKSON, JJ., joined, and an opinion with respect to Parts II–A–2 and III, in which GORSUCH and BARRETT, JJ., joined. GORSUCH, J., and BARRETT, J., filed concurring opinions. KAGAN, J., filed an opinion concurring in part and concurring in the judgment, in which SOTOMAYOR and JACKSON, JJ., joined. JACKSON, J., filed an opinion concurring in part and concurring in the judgment. THOMAS, J., filed a dissenting opinion. KAVANAUGH, J., filed a dissenting opinion, in which THOMAS and ALITO, JJ., joined.

Here’s the short version. As is proper, the SCOTUS decision was based on and confined to the claim of authority made by Trump under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. For info, this is what the IEEPA is supposed to be about:

Obviously this hinges on what a “national emergency” is. This is what it is per Wikipedia:

A state of emergency is a situation in which a government is empowered to put through policies that it would normally not be permitted to do, for the safety and protection of its citizens. A government can declare such a state before, during, or after a natural disaster, civil unrest, armed conflict, medical pandemic or epidemic or other biosecurity risk. … In the United States Code, the IEEPA is Title 50, §§1701–1707.[3] The IEEPA authorizes the president to declare the existence of an "unusual and extraordinary threat ... to the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States" that originates "in whole or substantial part outside the United States."

My view is that revamping economic policy in order to strongarm the rest of the world to support the Anglo-Zionist empire doesn’t qualify as an emergency. Feckless fiscal and natsec irresponsibility on the part of our government based on a desire to dominate the world America’s problem—it doesn’t originate “in whole or substantial part outside the US.” Except perhaps to the extent that the Anglo-Zionist empire is a transnational entity with, arguably, its HQ in the City of London.

Here’s a short version:

Now, regarding the “messiness” factor cited by Justice Amy, that involves the possibility that Trump will end up having to “unwind trade deals and pay hefty refunds to importers.” Again, my guess is that the majority of justices were outraged at the way Trump aggressively pushed ahead with a doubtful claim of authority and repeatedly tried to publicly buffalo the SCOTUS and place blame on them for depriving Americans of the kinda promised $2,000 checks. It was all an attempt to change the Constitution by means of a massive fait accompli.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Sweeping Tariffs In a major setback for President Trump, the court ruled that he exceeded his authority. The administration had said that a loss at the court could force the government to unwind trade deals and potentially pay hefty refunds to importers.

Robert Barnes also saw this as a no brainer.

Trump and Stephen Miller probably thought that the SCOTUS was as unprincipled as they are and would fold under pressure. Didn’t happen. Jonathan Turley, who has generally been supportive of Trump’s agenda, als sees this as basically a no-brainer—and politely points out some inconsistencies among the dissenting (Trump supporting) justices:

Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley 5m￼ This is obviously not welcomed but not unanticipated news. Many of us believed that the Administration was at a disadvantage. As noted in dissent, the Court left a maddening uncertainty on how refunds might be made. The fact is that the Court focused on the legal issue before it. It had a statute that lacked clear authority for tariffs. Some of these justices traditionally follow an approach that is more textual on such questions. The 6-3 portion on IEEPA was [as] clear as it seemed in oral argument. What remains is far less clear, particularly how the Administration will proceed in foreign relations and trade negotiations. It is important to note that the majority here was holding the line on what they view (correctly) as a core check and balance of Congress in control of the power of the purse. The vagueness of this authority and the sweeping use by the Administration gave a majority of justices great pause in how it would impact the balance of the branches.

Let me unpack that. Turley is saying that, yes, the decision was—legally and constitutionally speaking—a no brainer. There was no clear authority for these types of tariffs under the IEEPA and Trump, of course, undercut his claim of authority by pretending that his personal vendettas against foreign countries and leaders somehow constituted a national emergency. Turley also politely points out that the dissenters seemed to forget their usual textual approach to interpreting laws, i.e., following what the law says rather than what they want it to say.

As for the dissenters’ complaint that “the Court left a maddening uncertainty on how refunds might be made,” and Turley’s observation that the impact on trade and foreign relations is unclear, my reply is this. Since when was the SCOTUS required to provide a fiscal solution to unconstitutional behavior by the POTUS (and supine acceptance by much of Congress)? Their job is to interpret the Constitution and the laws—which is what Roberts did. Trump pushed his unconstitutional actions to extremes in a patent effort to bully the SCOTUS into submission by presenting them with a deliberately created mess if the Court acted on principle. Again: didn’t work. The SCOTUS doesn’t do trade or foreign relations and isn’t required to pull the POTUS out of a self created mess. Trump should have thought about the consequences before embarking on an ill considered gamble.