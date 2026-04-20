Meaning In History

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Hermès Polyvoix's avatar
Hermès Polyvoix
1h

I highly doubt that dems are going to be "hammering home" the question of Israeli nukes or the Gaza situation. It'll be quietly dropped.

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
1h

Thanks, Mark!

It does sound like someone with a couple of brain cells left has hit him with some truth.

I'll keep my fingers crossed on this one.

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