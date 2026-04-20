This morning I quoted Professor Pape to the effect that there appears to have been a subtle but significant shift in the terms of discussion regarding Iran that are coming out of the Trump regime—a recognition that “Iran can’t be ignored” and that a deal must be reached. Soon. In line with that shift, Trump’s tweets today have taken on a definitely defensive tone:

I’m not under any pressure I wasn’t talked into this insane war by Israel

and now, and perhaps most tellingly,

My deal will be better than Obama’s.

Right. The truth, as usual with Trump, is different. It was because Trump walked away from Obama’s JCPOA—having been paid to do so by Jewish Nationalists—that Trump finds himself in a box. Thus, he now has to try to gaslight Americans into believing that the coming economic downturn was necessary to preserve us from Iranians walking into grocery stores wearing nuclear suicide vests.

Before we get to the latest Trump tweet, here’s what I saw last night. Make of it what you will—I didn’t comment on it last night because, while it purports to be the deal that Veep Vance worked out, I had also heard that Trump nixed it in favor of more threats:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼￼ Details of the latest U.S.-Iran draft proposal, according to Amit Segal & various other sources: Amit Segal is an Israeli journalist, radio and television personality. He serves as the political commentator of Israel’s Channel 12 news and a political columnist for the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper. He is regarded as one of the most influential journalists in Israel. Nowadays, he serves as an anchor of the Israeli Meet the Press, alongside Ben Caspit. – Iran agrees to a 15-year enrichment suspension, with the exception of research reactors for medical isotopes. – Iran’s stockpile of 60% and 20% uranium would be partially converted to reactor fuel, and partially ‘downblended’ to a lower enrichment level. However, it won’t leave Iran. – Full IAEA supervison on Iran’s nuclear sites. – Opening the Strait of Hormuz, with the possibility of collecting tolls. – The U.S. will offer Iran phased sanctions relief – The U.S. will unfreeze all Iranian assets currently frozen abroad, amounting to $20 Billion or more. – The U.S. will commit to a non-aggression pact with Iran that is ensured through a UN National Security Council resolution and a treaty ratified by Congress. – The U.S. will withdraw all its military forces from the Persian Gulf.

For me, what jumps out of this, at first glance, is that there is no mention of Iran’s missile program. But we can’t be sure that this account is comprehensive. Moreover, even if this is genuine—in whole or in part—it might well be subject to further negotiation. For example, details on some “phased sanctions relief.”

However, if anything remotely like this is true, then it represents something very much like capitulation by Trump—the provisions re Hormuz and withdrawal of US forces alone are an admission of defeat. And, if Trump’s new defensive tone reflects this, it suggests that the reality of Iran’s leverage and strategic advantage—as well as the necessity of ending his war ASAP for economic reasons—has finally got through to Trump. It would suggest that he’s at the end of the tether and realizes that Iran is serious and that more game playing will only make matters worse.

Again, this is what’s circulating in Israel. Presumably Segal has very good sources in the Israeli government and, of course, Trump is required to report to Israel every day.

Here’s that tweet, preceded by commentary:

GeoInsider @InsiderGeo￼ Looking at Trump’s latest post, something’s shifting. Tone is completely different from the last 48 hours. No more “no more Mr. Nice Guy,” no regime change, no threats on power plants. Instead he’s building a comparison with Obama’s JCPOA. “My deal will be far better.” When a president starts explaining why his deal beats his predecessor’s, a deal is usually coming. Notice what’s missing. No mention of uranium transfer to the US. No “zero enrichment.” No “no money exchanged.” All the hard points Iran publicly rejected. He’s quietly dropping them without admitting it. Classic Trump pattern, max pressure to get them to the table, then walk back the maximalist positions once they’re seated. Same playbook as North Korea 2018, Mexico tariffs, China trade. My read: Trump is already pre-selling the deal that’s coming. The fact that he’s framing it against JCPOA suggests the final agreement will probably look more like JCPOA than he’ll ever admit. Some monitoring, some enrichment limits, probably no physical uranium transfer like he claimed yesterday. Packaged as “the greatest deal in history” for domestic consumption.

The difference this time around is:

Trump’s approval ratings are in the toilet. Americans didn’t want this war in the first place and feel betrayed by the way did it and the fact that he went back on his campaign pledges. Americans are going to be blaming Trump for inflation—they already are—because the linkage between the war and gas prices is strong. As a result, Americans will not be thanking Trump for starting a war and only ending it after losing it. Nor will Americans thank Trump for getting Iran to renounce the nuclear weapons that it had already forsworn 23 years ago. Additionally, Americans who are disillusioned with the whole Israel and Jewish Supremacy brand will not be happy if Israel’s nukes and genocide aren’t addressed. Dems will be hammering home all of the above. Jewish Nationalists and their shabbos goys will also feel betrayed.

We shall see how this plays out. The issues of Gaza and Hezbollah remain, probably also Syria—from which US forces have withdrawn in the last few days. But there’s much more—Iraq, the Gulf states, etc. A US withdrawal from the Gulf would also undermine the petrodollar system. That this kind of speculation is out there speaks volumes about how serious the economic situation is looking.

Once again. This is all speculative. There are all sorts of problem remaining, which may or may not have been addressed. If any of this is true, I’m pretty sure Iran will be driving a hard bargain.