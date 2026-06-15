Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
3h

DD Geopolitics

@DD_Geopolitics

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3h

BREAKING: Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon is not a condition of the U.S.-Iran deal, a U.S. official tells Reuters. Israel retains right to respond to any attack.

Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned: If the U.S. "lacks the will and ability to fulfill your commitments," then "speaking of continuing the path is not possible." No Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon = no deal.

Hezbollah has repeatedly affirmed it will not respect any deal that does not include the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.

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Mark Wauck
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Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) @AryJeayBackup

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7h￼

Iran’s MFA: Lebanon’s name is mentioned 3 times in the MoU. Respect for Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty is part of the MoU.

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