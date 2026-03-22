Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Ethan Levins ￼@EthanLevins2

Mar 20￼

Day 21 of Operation Epstein Fury

- Russian oil unsanctioned

- Iranian oil unsanctioned

- Ships paying Iran $2M for Hormuz passage

- $1T gone from stock market

- F35 proven useless

- American bases under constant attack

- Replaced Khamenei with Khamenei

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Mark Wauck
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Tiberius @tiberiusfiles

Mar 20￼

12:03pm: Trump wants ceasefire with Iran

12:05pm: Trump declares victory

12:07pm: Trump is sending marines into Iran

12:08pm: Trump is not putting boots on the ground

12:11pm: Trump does not want ceasefire

12:12pm: Trump says Iran has no people left

12:16pm: Trump declares victory

12:17pm: Trump asks for ceasefire with Iran

12:18pm: Trump asks for help with Iran

12:23pm: Trump says NATO are poo faces

12:29pm: Trump says Iran begging for ceasefire

12:31pm: Trump says everything is perfect

12:36pm: Trump says $500 oil is a good thing

12:37pm: Trump demands Iran opens Hormuz

12:39pm: Trump says Hormuz was never closed

12:41pm: Trump says US not at war with Iran

12:42pm: Trump declares victory in Iran

12:44pm: Trump says war with Iran for nukes

12:45pm: Trump says Iran never had nukes

12:46pm: Trump says objectives very clear

12:47pm: Trump says world owes him thank you

12:51pm: Trump says world are poo faces

12:53pm: Trump gives Trump peace prize

12:57pm: Trump declares victory in Iran

12:59pm: Trump bombs Iran

1:03pm: Trump wants a ceasefire with Iran

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