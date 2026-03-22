Trump Is Back To Ultimatums
It’s almost sure to make a bad situation worse.
Faytuks Network @FaytuksNetwork
1h
BREAKING: Trump gives Iran 48-hour ultimatum to open Strait of Hormuz or face U.S. military strikes on power plants
According to DD Geopolitics, this was the Iranian response according to al-Mayadeen:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
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￼￼ Iran responded to Trump’s surrender demands, reported by his court PR rag Axios, with its own terms to end the war:
— Guarantees of no future wars
— Closure of US military bases in region
— Compensation/war reparations to Iran from both US and Israel
— ’End wars on all fronts in region’
— Establishment of a new legal regime for Strait of Hormuz
— Prosecution and extradition of individuals affiliated with ‘hostile media’ to Iran
￼ Orangutan social media crashout in 5, 4, 3...
Seems reasonable.
Patty Marins comments:
Patricia Marins @pati_marins64
1h￼
High tone
Iran will not yield; its electricity will be cut, and it will do the same to the Gulf countries, in addition to cutting undersea internet cables and closing the Bab-el-Mandeb strait.
This is a childish and irresponsible escalation, attempting to force the Gulf states to join the fray.
I hope tomorrow this can be de-escalated.
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The US and Israel find themselves cornered with dwindling options and growing desperation. This is evident in their attacks on Iran’s electrical grid and their calculated attempt to shift the Overton Window toward the nuclear threshold.
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Iranian Strike on Dimona: Reports of Building Destruction and Casualties
A few days ago, I … predicted an Iranian response and a gradual effort by the coalition to shift the Overton Window, bringing the word ‘nuclear’ to the forefront of political and analytical discourse. This calls for reflection from all parties and an urgent de-escalation.
Last night, Iran responded to the US-Israeli strikes by targeting the city of Dimona, which houses an Israeli nuclear reactor. Reports confirm buildings were destroyed and multiple casualties occurred following the impact.
As the conflict becomes increasingly difficult to win and “nuclear” word takes hold, we must pay close attention to how these events unfold.
Once again, footage shows Iranian missiles bypassing air defenses and hitting their targets.
How desperately stupid is this latest Trump threat?
Megatron @Megatron_ron￼
NEW:
￼￼￼ The Atlantic says the bad news is that Iran has a more powerful weapon than blocking the Strait of Hormuz, and that is the ability to destroy all energy infrastructure across Western Asia
Global Power Watch @GlobPowerWatch
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￼ IRAN’S REAL LEVERAGE ISN’T JUST THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IT’S ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE VULNERABILITY
The latest assessments show Iran isn’t just threatening to tighten control over tankers in the Strait of Hormuz what’s far more worrying is its capacity to target and destroy energy infrastructure across Western Asia. This means attacks on pipelines power grids refineries and export terminals could ripple far beyond the region hitting global markets and everyday bills around the world.
This is the kind of strategic leverage Trump’s cheerleading never prepared us for. While slogans about “total victory” and empty proclamations filled social feeds the real threat quietly grew. Iran didn’t just sit back it adapted and found ways to hit economic arteries not just military outposts.
Listen up this isn’t about fear mongering it’s about recognizing the nature of the threat rather than clinging to illusions of easy wins.
Opinion: You cannot talk tough on war without thinking hard about economic consequences and strategic vulnerabilities.
Think before you share a soundbite that ignores real world leverage and danger.
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Ethan Levins ￼@EthanLevins2
Mar 20￼
Day 21 of Operation Epstein Fury
- Russian oil unsanctioned
- Iranian oil unsanctioned
- Ships paying Iran $2M for Hormuz passage
- $1T gone from stock market
- F35 proven useless
- American bases under constant attack
- Replaced Khamenei with Khamenei
Tiberius @tiberiusfiles
Mar 20￼
12:03pm: Trump wants ceasefire with Iran
12:05pm: Trump declares victory
12:07pm: Trump is sending marines into Iran
12:08pm: Trump is not putting boots on the ground
12:11pm: Trump does not want ceasefire
12:12pm: Trump says Iran has no people left
12:16pm: Trump declares victory
12:17pm: Trump asks for ceasefire with Iran
12:18pm: Trump asks for help with Iran
12:23pm: Trump says NATO are poo faces
12:29pm: Trump says Iran begging for ceasefire
12:31pm: Trump says everything is perfect
12:36pm: Trump says $500 oil is a good thing
12:37pm: Trump demands Iran opens Hormuz
12:39pm: Trump says Hormuz was never closed
12:41pm: Trump says US not at war with Iran
12:42pm: Trump declares victory in Iran
12:44pm: Trump says war with Iran for nukes
12:45pm: Trump says Iran never had nukes
12:46pm: Trump says objectives very clear
12:47pm: Trump says world owes him thank you
12:51pm: Trump says world are poo faces
12:53pm: Trump gives Trump peace prize
12:57pm: Trump declares victory in Iran
12:59pm: Trump bombs Iran
1:03pm: Trump wants a ceasefire with Iran