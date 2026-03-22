It’s almost sure to make a bad situation worse.

BREAKING: Trump gives Iran 48-hour ultimatum to open Strait of Hormuz or face U.S. military strikes on power plants

According to DD Geopolitics, this was the Iranian response according to al-Mayadeen:

— Prosecution and extradition of individuals affiliated with ‘hostile media’ to Iran

— Establishment of a new legal regime for Strait of Hormuz

— Compensation/war reparations to Iran from both US and Israel

￼￼ Iran responded to Trump’s surrender demands, reported by his court PR rag Axios, with its own terms to end the war:

Seems reasonable.

Patty Marins comments:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64

1h￼

High tone

Iran will not yield; its electricity will be cut, and it will do the same to the Gulf countries, in addition to cutting undersea internet cables and closing the Bab-el-Mandeb strait.

This is a childish and irresponsible escalation, attempting to force the Gulf states to join the fray.

I hope tomorrow this can be de-escalated.

.

The US and Israel find themselves cornered with dwindling options and growing desperation. This is evident in their attacks on Iran’s electrical grid and their calculated attempt to shift the Overton Window toward the nuclear threshold.

.

Iranian Strike on Dimona: Reports of Building Destruction and Casualties

A few days ago, I … predicted an Iranian response and a gradual effort by the coalition to shift the Overton Window, bringing the word ‘nuclear’ to the forefront of political and analytical discourse. This calls for reflection from all parties and an urgent de-escalation.

Last night, Iran responded to the US-Israeli strikes by targeting the city of Dimona, which houses an Israeli nuclear reactor. Reports confirm buildings were destroyed and multiple casualties occurred following the impact.

As the conflict becomes increasingly difficult to win and “nuclear” word takes hold, we must pay close attention to how these events unfold.

Once again, footage shows Iranian missiles bypassing air defenses and hitting their targets.