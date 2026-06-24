Meaning In History

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
29m

He'll get everlasting fame alright! No doubt about that.

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Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
27m

I wonder why lame duck Senator Cornyn didn't join the other 4 feral R's? Big John is a bag of hot air, not much of a man, slightly less obnoxious than the soon to be senior senator from Texas.

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