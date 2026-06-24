This will go back a bit to this morning’s post—Trump Flirting With Two Front War?—in which we discussed Trump’s apparent willingness to take outrageous risks to get out of tight spots or on the chance of earning what he believes will be everlasting fame. Or even just a short term ego boost. It’s pretty much the kind of behavior you’d expect from a malignant narcissist and it’s often accompanied by clearly pathological behavior—outrageous public lying, doublecrossing on the international stage, sneak attacks during negotiations, assassinations, netc. The kind of stuff that makes more or less normal international leaders to conclude that Trump is “agreement incapable.” That’s the polite way they put it in public; what they say in non-public forums is probably a lot franker.

This morning we focused on Russia, with the help of explanatory examples from the Iranian context. In many examples we saw that Trump’s risk taking not uncommonly backfires in serious ways. That has been pre-eminently true in his serial wars on Iran, and the media now features multiple video clips per day of Trump lying in the most outrageous fashion in his efforts to evade the consequences of the MOU he signed. What’s apparent is that the lies are simply part of his non-stop campaign to gaslight the American public—both the electorate as well as the financial markets.

This afternoon let’s focus on Iran a bit more. The risk taking is very obvious, but there are other questions that arise. For example, just the other day Doug Macgregor once again maintained that Trump is “under pressure” from Jewish Nationalists. While that could mean financial pressure, in the context I think the more likely explanation is outright blackmail. Political contributions alone would be unlikely to explain the level of risk taking that we’re seeing. The level of non-stop and very obvious lying has attracted quite a bit of attention from serious analysts. Many of them tend to laugh at it, but others see something more serious behind it.

So, let’s go.

Brandon Weichert offers a lucid view of why the war powers resolution in the Senate actually matters, despite self serving motivations behind it:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 13h Here’s why the Senate War Powers vote is important: the four [GOP] senators who put the vote over the finish line were essentially swing votes. These are not strongly ideological people. They usually are much more sensitive to shifts in power and perceptions of where the power either is or moving toward. They voted the way they did because they correctly surmise that Trump has basically lost what the Chinese would have called the “Mandate of Heaven.” This is the start of the end for him.

That loss of a mandate is clearly reflected in Trump’s disastrous polling. The disastrous drop occurred pretty quickly after his inauguration when it apparent that Trump was going to be pursuing an agenda that differed substantially from the platform he ran on, and which could lead to hard times for ordinary Americans—the core of his voting support.

Weichert then attaches a pretty eye opening lie from Trump, butt typical enough in its brazenness. Note that Trump accuses the GOP senators of actual treason, citing the constitutional definition—for no other reason than that they acted on their constitutional responsibility and criticized Trump’s own usurpation of constitutional authority for the most consequential of government actions, making war. That’s pretty wild, to put it mildly:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 13h￼ It’s all coming apart for Trump. Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal 17h Trump erupts at the four Republican senators (Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Bill Cassidy) who joined Democrats to pass a War Powers resolution, accusing them of giving “aid and comfort” to Iran:

Professor Pape focuses on the phenomenon of Trump’s lying, in a similar context. Pape links to a video of Jeremy Scahill on Breaking Points. Unfortunately, I couldn’t come up with the Youtube version, so do follow the link to the ~9 minute video. It begins with the host offering his views on how Trump seems to get away with his outrageous lying—such as the Trumpian claim about the use of Iran’s money to send livestock feed for Iranians to eat. He emphasizes the complicitness of a tame media, the low information level of the American public—although the polling data suggests that’s not so much the case. Then Scahill weighs in on the specifically Iranian perspective:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 9h￼ A brilliant discussion on why Iran won’t cooperate with Trump’s lies about the MOU “Iran won and they don’t have to” Trump is being forced to own the “L” and Iran won’t let Americans forget it Can Trump accept Iran’s nuclear program if no deal at Day 60?

Here’s an excerpt of some of Scahill’s observations:

Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill: “Trump is in catastrophically bad narrative trouble because the Iranians won’t throw him a single bone. They will not go along with any of his lies, and it’s causing panic on Trump’s part... I think the Iranians see him as the president who cried wolf. No one believes him anymore. Iran feels it doesn’t need to play Trump’s game. The negotiations will proceed on terms Iran believes are fair. They’re not demanding something outrageous. They’re offering a parallel track to resolve the highly enriched uranium issue and have said they’re open to down-blending it. What they’re saying is: we’ve put fair terms on the table, and we’re not going to let you bully us, and we’re not going to help you lie to the world.”

DO LISTEN TO THE REST. Scahill maintains, through his extensive contacts in Iran, that the Iranians view Trump in two ways. First, he’s a gangster using business cover—he always wants “a bit on the side for himself” and his cronies/co-conspirators. But the second way is this:

What Donald Trump is used to, particularly in this term--and he gets it all the time from the leaders in the Arab states in the Persian Gulf--is, he likes to be ‘fluffed up’ by all of these leaders praising him. … The Iranians won’t give him that. They just won’t. … [Even though] prior to the war regional mediators were encouraging the Iranians to ‘throw bones in there for Trump.’

Whoa! Does that suggest something that goes in a different direction that risk taking? Like, ‘I’ve got the power and I’ll “bomb the shit” out of anyone who doesn’t kiss me ass—at least a bit?’ Or, at least, I’ll do it if I think I can get away with it?

Let’s turn to Danny Davis, talking with Larry Johnson this afternoon. This is a very interesting ~45 minute discussion. DD starts it off with this tongue in cheek summary of most of Trump’s lies:

The oil is gushing. We have won. And Iran had to sign a surrender document.

But then they get serious. LJ and DD go into all the complexities of two very important topics:

The difficulties involved in getting the oil production infrastructure up and running again—contrary to Trump’s gaslighting to the effect that everything is back to normal; and

The logistical and organizational complexities of maintaining and handling the deployments of US military assets and units—again, contrary to Trump’s view that all that is just background to make him look important and powerful.

All that is really good, but then DD tells us that he’s done an interview with Tucker Carlson that will air tomorrow, and he gives us a sneak summary of part of what Tucker had to say. Now, you’ll notice that after hearing what Tucker said, LJ suggests that Trump’s behavior is that of an inveterate gambler. It’s true that that could be the behavior of an inveterate gambler, but you have to wonder whether the rejection of all informed advice might not be behavior that’s closer to what Mac described the other day—the behavior of someone who’s being blackmailed and is being coerced into ignoring good advice. Hey, YMMV, you decide, whatever. One way or another it’s pretty disturbing.

19:3519 minutes, 35 seconds ... DD: We did an interview today with Tucker Carlson and we’re going to be showing that on our show here tomorrow. He talks about a whole number of different topics here. But one of the things he said which to me was most alarming--not just in how the war started but how we might get to an end, especially given the issues you just mentioned that there are real consequences to us economically, not just the least of which militarily, if we should ever restart this war or go back into it. Rationally speaking one should never go to that point. We should never do that because it would only harm us. We can’t make anything change militarily. But Tucker told us that he had talked to President Trump eight times in the weeks leading up to the war. The last one was on the 27th of February, the night before the attack. He said he hadn’t talked to him since, because he didn’t want to talk to him. He said that Trump was aware of all these things--things that you and I have heard and and talked [about] with Joe Kent, who said that President Trump was told by the military, ‘We can’t accomplish this, taking out the Ayatollah is not going to cause them to fall apart, they’re going to close the Strait of Hormuz.’ He knew all of that. He knew the cost, and yet he went and did it anyway. So I worry that now in this situation we may again come to a situation where it would be irrational for him to do so, but he may. That’s the one thing that really worries me. LJ: Yeah. No, you can’t rule that out. We always like to believe that there’s a sane, rational, cost benefit analysis going on. DD: Cuz there’s supposed to be! LJ: This is more like a degenerate gambler in a casino. ‘I can feel it in my bones!’ All you got to do is roll those dice one more time .... 22:2422 minutes, 24 seconds DD: President Trump has just said something about somehow the Iranian side giving in, that oil just broke the $70 number. Truimp [flanked by three US senators]: Who would have thought that was going to happen--and that’s during a war! And Iran is being very nice. They’re agreeing to everything that I want--and they have to, otherwise we just go back and do what we have to do. Thank you very much. LJ: It’s complete horse manure!

And then they go back to serious discussion.