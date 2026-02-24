Meaning In History

Mike richards
3h

Mark, on Absurdistan, Elizabeth Nickson, there’s this, with your Rothschild mention as reference:

‘…According to dozens of reports, there are only 10,000 of these people operating in the world. Unfortunately, they own and control everything. Instead of going to war for them, to make more money for them, we should go to war on them, on the high-level Masons, the filthy extractive members of the Jewish faith who think we are cattle bred to serve them, on the Round Table and the 13 aristocratic families of Europe. On the bad actors in the Middle East who use us as their army. On the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers. On the market movers. Let them feel their days are numbered…’.

I think many of the great people on your channel would agree with these sentiments. Thanks Mark.

Todd E Smekens
4h

Great article, Mark!

So, who is going to declare that we are in WW3 first?

I mean, France and the UK giving nukes to Ukraine, Russia and China delivering weapons to Iran. Israel owns Trump, and his American paymasters are probably telling Sleepy Don that they, and only they, can bail him out of his free-falling approval ratings.

He will have to do something, but does anybody trust his wisdom?

His recent social media posts sound like dementia owns him, too. His only reason for attacking Iran is to save the midterms for the GOP, as promised by his Zionist donors. That might appeal to Trump, because he doesn't expect the opposite to happen, which it will.

To be honest, Tucker was his last chance to talk sense to Trump, but Donald is "Israel First." The only ones supporting the MIGA rift are paid Israeli (Bibi) shills and American Zionist donors.

