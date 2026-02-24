The Russians—meaning, Medvedev—are claiming that the Rothschilds are plotting to provide Ukraine with nukes, to force a better deal out of the Russians.

Well, no, that’s not actually what Medvedev said. He said that Russian intelligence reports that the governments of France and the UK are plotting to do that—two Rothschild controlled entities.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 27m￼ ￼ Putin: “The enemy cannot defeat Russia. It is impossible. But they really want to. They are trying everything. They will lead themselves to the point of no return and then regret it.”

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼ Medvedev — answering RT’s question about France and Britain’s plans to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine: “I’ll say something obvious and harsh. Information from the SVR about France and Britain’s intention to transfer nuclear technologies to the Kiev Nazi regime radically changes the situation. And it’s not about the destruction of the NPT and other things in international law. This is a direct transfer of nuclear weapons to a warring country. There can’t be the slightest doubt that under such circumstances, Russia will have to use any, including non-strategic nuclear weapons, against targets in Ukraine that pose a threat to our country. And if necessary, against the supplier countries that become accomplices in a nuclear conflict with Russia. This is the symmetrical response to which the Russian Federation has the right.”

Where is Trump in this. I remind readers that Scott Ritter reminded us all—without naming Trump—that it was Trump who reversed Obama’s decision not to provoke Russia into war. It was Trump who stationed nuclear capable missile launchers in Poland and Romania. The US claimed that these were purely defensive launchers directed at Iran, but all you need to do is read the Polish rhetoric of the time to realize the truth that was obvious to everyone: Those were offensive launchers directed to intimidate Russia. When Obama backed down, the Poles were in full cry: ‘You’ve turned us over to Russia!’ At the same time Trump was flooding Ukraine with heavy military equipment. Trump did that because he was paid to do that, just as he was paid to back out of arms control treaties with Russia and the JCPOA with Iran.

Now his paymasters are demanding an insane war against Iran, even as they continue their obsessive plotting against Russia.

We reported yesterday the stories that head of the Joint Chiefs, Raisin’ Caine, is arguing against war. Those published reports put Trump in a very difficult position if he launches into a war that results in US casualties. He will be seen as the POTUS who—because he was paid to do it—started a senseless war on behalf of a country that is no friend to the US (Jonathan Pollard, USS Liberty, and etc., etc.) against the advice of the US military. Trump’s attempt to deny this dynamic can’t change it. Trump will own anything that goes wrong and that ownership will be all the worse for having gone against expert advice. Somebody obviously feels strongly about this because they’re setting the narrative ahead of time:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 16h￼ ￼￼ Donald Trump posted that media reports claiming General Daniel Caine opposes war with Iran are “100% incorrect,” insisting that Caine would support military action if ordered and believes it would be easily won. Trump said he alone makes the final decision, prefers a deal with Iran, but warned that without one it would be “a very bad day” for the country. The post follows multiple US media reports alleging that Caine privately cautioned Trump and senior officials about the risks of striking Iran. According to those reports, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff warned that US munitions stockpiles have been depleted by ongoing support for Israel and Ukraine, that any major Iran operation would be complex and could involve US casualties, and that limited allied backing would add further risk. Caine’s office has said he provides the president with military options and outlines associated risks confidentially in his role as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

I wrote the above before listening to Chas Freeman. Freeman is in agreement. He says the military is obviously positioning itself to be able to say “I told you say” when Trump launches war and bad things happen—which Freeman expects.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 13h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ President Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with what aides describe as the limits of military leverage against Iran, according to CBS News. Military planners have advised that any strike on Tehran’s assets would likely not deliver a decisive, one-off blow and could instead escalate into a wider, prolonged conflict in the Middle East. A senior military official told CBS that military planners are providing “unbiased advice.”

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h￼ NEW: ￼￼ Tucker Carlson met with Trump to try to convince him not to drag the US into a war with Iran because of Israel - Andrew Napolitano According to an interview with Andrew Napolitano for TASS, Tucker Carlson met with Trump on Feb. 23rd in an attempt to dissuade him from striking Iran. Napolitano describes it as a “last-ditch effort” on Carlson’s part, to prevent the U.S. from being pulled into another “sensless war for Israel.” But Carlson failed and it’s almost certain Trump will go forward with strikes — the only question is how large-scale the military campaign will be.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 14h￼ BREAKING: ￼ Trump gets 60% disapproval rating for his job as president - Fox News

Emerald Robinson ￼@EmeraldRobinson 20h￼ Several pro-Trump pollsters tell me: Trump’s numbers are now in free-fall. That makes sense. He just went full TACO in Minnesota. His DOJ has arrested nobody (except Don Lemon). And now he might start a war with Iran to please his Israel-First donors.

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼Iran is in the final stages of securing an agreement with China to obtain CM-302 supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles - Reuters With a reported range of roughly 290 kilometers, the missiles are designed to travel at high speed and low altitude to avoid naval defenses, potentially enhancing Iran’s capacity to strike ships, including U.S. vessels, near its shores. Discussions began more than two years ago but gained momentum following the recent 12-day Israel-Iran conflict. If finalized, the sale would represent one of the most sophisticated Chinese arms transfers to Iran in decades, though no official confirmation or delivery schedule has been provided.

This is very interesting. The Houthis were using legacy equipment. Iran’s equipment will be far more sophisticated. Note that the escape was not facilitated by electronic measures but by dangerous, last ditch, maneuvers:

Patarames @Pataramesh￼ Sounds like ￼ Raad, using legacy but available SA-6 Kub missiles Clash Report @clashreport￼ Two U.S. F-16 “Wild Weasel” pilots survived a Houthi surface-to-air missile ambush over Yemen in March 2025, escaping six missiles in about 15 minutes and earning Silver Stars. Their aircraft were equipped with HARM Targeting System (HTS) pods and fired AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles before exiting the area. After the strike, the Houthis executed a “SAMbush,” waiting until U.S. aircraft were egressing before activating radars and launching. “We only had about 15–20 seconds of indications ahead of time.” Lt. Col. William “Skate” Parks turned directly into an incoming missile — a last-ditch defensive tactic — and it passed beneath his wing. “Close enough I can hear the rumble.” Maj. Michael “Danger” Blea watched another missile close in. “This is my only chance. I have one chance to make this miss.” It missed by an estimated few dozen feet. Pulling high-G defensive maneuvers and burning fuel rapidly, both jets risked flameout over hostile territory. A tanker crew moved closer to the threat area and refueled them mid-crisis. Both jets made it back safely after what they described as seconds separating them from death. Source: Air & Space Forces

Will Schryver @imetatronink 9h￼ ￼ More Wild Weasels Six F-16CMs have been transfered from Kadena to Diego Garcia. That pushes the total SEAD platform count to ~46 -- as many as have been assembled since Desert Storm in 1991. The Pentagon is obviously VERY concerned about Iranian air defense capabilities.

Larry Johnson lays it out. My version: Trump is surrounded by Jewish Nationalists and their proxies who yammer in his ear constantly. These are non-experts, ideologues obsessed with nationalist fantasies. Trump isn’t a strong leader. He’s a frontman in over his head, prone to do crazy things at the bidding of his paymasters, like provoking Russia into war or attacking Iran.

The Key Indicators that the US is Going to Attack Iran Donald Trump has painted himself into a corner. … Trump naively believed, based on what Witkoff said, that the massive deployment of US air assets to Jordan and Saudi Arabia, coupled with the withdrawal of some US troops from bases in and around the Persian Gulf, would frighten Iran into making concessions and becoming more malleable in terms of negotiations. That didn’t work. It had the opposite effect… Iran has been busy fortifying key installations, installing additional air defense assets courtesy of Russia and China, scattering its missile forces and designating replacements in the event key leaders are killed. Trump has put himself [and military personnel] in an untenable and dangerous bind… I see four possible scenarios/options:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 13h￼ ￼ To TACO or Not to TACO It appears a few sane heads at the Pentagon are speaking up about the madness of making war against Iran. The strength of the US negotiating position has utterly collapsed. Now Trump must fight or take all his toys back home.