Meaning In History

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
36m

The Iran war just showed the lack of effectiveness of the U.S. and Israeli militaries:

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/05/12/ways-war-metamorphosis-lessons-from-iran-war/

And China’s economy is growing as new markets are developed. Which translates into a more capable military.

And the petrodollar and U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency are in decline. And in Brics there has been an increase of non dollar usage in settlements.

And my guess is China and Russia don’t forecast the U.S. making the needed changes in its economy and military needed for significant improvement. The political system is too dysfunctional.

So time is on Chinas side. And China would prefer less drama and economic uncertainty.

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
7m

Trump doesn't deserve to be cut any political slack by the Chinese. It's already hugely disappointing that they let him into their territory, but while he's there they need to read the Riot Act to him: rein in the crazy military stunts and kick out Netanyahu or things get even uglier for the Epstein Empire. This it the only language that psychopaths understand.

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