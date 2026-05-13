A week or so ago the Chinese ambassador to the UN made it clear that Iran would be at the top of the agenda when Xi meets with Trump. This is a total non-surprise. As we’ve emphasized, Iran is the linchpin of BRICS—Iran gives BRICS not only a presence in energy rich West Asia but also a key transport hub that anchors a transport system that encircles Eurasia and offers a window to resource rich Africa and beyond. Iran’s resistance to the Anglo-Zionist Empire—fighting it to a standstill and exhausting its US war machine—has bought precious time for Russia and China while relieving US military and sanctions pressure on both. Russia and China owe Iran big time, and they know it. Yes, Russia and China supported Iran in key ways, but Iran bore the brunt of the war. When the topic of Taiwan comes up in Beijing, it will be in the context of a Far East that has been significantly stripped of US military resources. Trump had hoped to enter Beijing as the world hegemon, come to dictate terms. Instead, Iran has put Xi in the driver’s seat. Of course, China was in a strong position already, but it’s impossible to over estimate the importance of Iran’s strategic defeat of the US.

And Iran isn’t done, yet. I was listening to Robert Pape yesterday, and Pape reiterated his overall view of where the war is headed. Pape says he has lowered the probability of a renewed Anglo-Zionist assault on Iran to around 60%, probably due to reports like this:

Disclose.tv @disclosetv 20h￼ JUST IN - U.S. military intelligence assesses that Iran has regained access to roughly 90% of its missile storage and launch facilities, which are now “partially or fully operational.”

Give it a bit more time and it’ll be up to 110%. Pape figures that Iran will want to keep the war going for several more months. The goal is to exhaust the US further and to humiliate Trump politically—to make a renewed attack economically and politically impossible. Sean Foo maintains that Iran now has a choke hold over inflation in the US, and intends to use that advantage.

No wonder, as Trump arrives in Beijing, we read this. Iran’s terms—just to resume talking—amount to unconditional surrender, in practical terms. A renunciation of Empire:

Military Summary @MilitarySummary 10h￼ ￼￼#Iran has set conditions for the United States to resume negotiations. ￼ According to Fars, citing a source, Tehran is demanding the following five points to return to dialogue: — An end to the war on all fronts, especially in Lebanon; — The lifting of anti-Iran sanctions; — The unfreezing of Iranian assets; — Compensation for damage caused by the war; — Recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. Michael Weiss @michaeldweiss 20h￼ NYT reports that Iran has access to 30 out of 33 missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz, access to 90% of its missile storage facilities, and retains 70% of its prewar missile stockpile. .

You know that Iran coordinated this stand with Putin and Xi—or, at the least gave them a heads up. This stand by Iran, which will prolong the war as Pape predicts, is something that neither Russia nor China could demand of Iran, but it has to warm their hearts.

China, for its part, added an additional and highly unusual shot across Trump’s bow just before he left DC—the Chinese Embassy published China’s “four redlines that must not be challenged”:

Welcome to Beijing! Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.

Now, of course, what China wants above all is stability. China wants to make business, not war. Nevertheless, it has made it amply clear over the past umpteen years that it will not back down from defending its interests. China will, however, be willing to provide Trump with the PR ops that Trump desperately needs if he behaves himself. Xi is confident that Iran will play the bad cop role so China can afford to be polite without yielding. MoA offers a good summary of what to look for. Trump will show up with his master plan to subjugate China in a shambles:

Trump Goes To China This week U.S. President Donald Trump is going to China. His larger plan had been to take Venezuela, Iran and their oil before pressing China, via tariffs and energy restrictions, to concede to U.S. hegemony. That plan has failed. Trump has lost two wars. His tariff schemes ended in retreat after China restricted the export of its rare earth products. His war on Iran has is one big failure. Trump is coming to Beijing with his cap in his hand. He, as usual, will try to bluff a way to ‘victory’. He will proceed as if the U.S. were in a great position. The Chinese will be polite, but won’t have any of it. There have been little preparations for the trip. The sherpas did not convene beforehand to straighten out serious issues between the countries. There are no big contracts or treaties to sign.

This is a point that Chas Freeman has stressed over the past several days. The only advance meeting I’m aware of lasted a bare three hours in South Korea.

Trump will want to sell soybeans and Boeing airplanes. The Chinese are only mildly interested in any such deals. They may sign some contracts to give Trump something to boast about. But they will hedge their deals as the U.S. is known to be a unreliable partner. Trump will want support for making peace (on U.S. conditions) with Iran. There will be some solemn and wise responses to that. It is in Chinese interest to see the U.S. bogged down in the Middle East. Any U.S. airplane, ship, gun and soldier in the Middle East is one less to worry about in east Asia. Any munition fired against Iran can not be used against China. China does not want Iran to lose the war. It will support it, as it already does, wherever needed. …

Do not imagine for a moment that China will budge on its support for Iran. Nothing Trump can say will change that reality:

Chinese Firms Plot Secret Arms Sales to Iran, U.S. Officials Say The effort involves plans to send weapons through other countries in an effort to hide the origins of the shipments. The disclosure is likely to put pressure on President Trump to raise the issue during meetings in Beijing this week.

The one card that Trump arguably has—restricting weapons sales to Taiwan—isn’t as strong as it appears. The US Congress is largely in the pocket of Taiwanese donors and China knows that time is on its side, anyway. Taiwan is part of China and will return to China. China understands the Anglo-Zionist long game, so any agreements will be relatively minor—and the Taiwan card will provide little leverage for Trump. Patty Marins sums it up:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 4h￼ The problem with Trump’s conversation with Xi is that there are very few bargaining chips available right now. The biggest leverage at this moment is Xi’s own calculation: whether it’s worth letting Trump be worn down by the problems he himself created alongside Netanyahu, or whether it’s better to strike a good deal with Trump that would give him some political breathing room. Beyond that, Trump’s political cards are quite weak, which is why he is sending a high-level delegation with significant investment firepower in an attempt to seduce the Chinese.

Nor should we forget Russia in all this. It’s not just that Russia is a major energy and resource backstop for China. China’s military has come a long way, but the importance of Russian military technology for China should not be underestimated. The strategic and economic depth afforded by Russia’s vast resource rich land mass is also essential to China’s security. Xi will not be selling Russia out. And they will be absolutely fully briefed on Russia’s concerns and Russia’s views:

Military Summary @MilitarySummary￼ The Trump administration’s policy toward Russia continues the course set by Biden, with the only difference being that under Trump there is dialogue with Moscow, said ￼Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to Lavrov, the United States is trying, through sanctions, to push Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft out of the global market. Moreover, Washington aims to take control of the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine. The foreign minister also stated that the U.S. wants to buy out European stakeholders’ shares in the Nord Stream pipelines at a low price and restore the pipelines.

China understands that if Trump’s plans against Russia succeed then China will be in the cross hairs. China will do nothing to help Trump. Russia and China will redouble their support for Iran, they will likely up the ante in terms of quality as well as quantity of support, knowing that Iranian victory is their own victory as well.