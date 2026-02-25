Evidence is starting to accumulate that Trump is desperately searching for an off ramp from a potentially, almost certainly, disastrous war on Iran. The situation is that his donors are telling him, ‘Hey, we paid you big bucks to do this, so do it!’ Trump’s response is, or is becoming, ‘But ending my presidency was never part of that deal!’ Presumably, Trump will try to convince his owners that he’ll continue to search for the right time to do another sneak attack, and I’m sure he’s sincere about that. But they know that that time may never come, now that Russia and China are looking to be all in with Iran. This is a very big deal, because the Anglo-Zionist onslaught against BRICS for global empire could be put at risk.

Now, Russia and China want to defend Iran against the Anglo-Zionists—Iran is key to BRICS and Trump’s gambit strikes at the very heart of BRICS. But, at the same time, it’s almost certain—let’s say 99.9%—that Russia and China don’t want Iran to construct nuclear weapons. How can they convince Iran not to do that one thing that would guarantee its survival? They can do it by flooding Iran with the means to operate on the basis of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD)—the ability to do with conventional weapons what most countries need nukes for. That’s probably the meaning of all the recent chatter about the military equipment deals between Russia/China and Iran.

That process appears to have reached the point at which any attack on Iran, even now, is courting disaster. And that may be Trump’s strongest argument against his Jewish Nationalist masters: If you push me into a war that turns out to be a disaster for the US military, then the whole Anglo-Zionist Empire could face collapse. Trump may be counting on Steve and Jared to make that argument to his masters on his behalf. It’s not just Trump’s presidency that’s now at stake—it’s the future of the Anglo-Zionist Empire if we walk into a disaster. It’s not that Trump is really after peace with Iran—any more than he’s after peace with Russia and China. He’s still committed to the global agenda of the Anglo-Zionist Empire, but the consequences of failure to achieve complete victory would be world shaking.

So, here are some of the visible signs of what may be up. We’ve covered some of these over the last few days, but reminders are often useful and even necessary.

Ali Ahmadi @AliR_Ahmadi￼ There is a flurry of reports over the past 72 hrs from the US media (NYT, WSJ, WaPo, Axios, CBS, etc) raising questions on US readiness for major war with Iran. There’s too much for it to be coincidence. Either the WH is trying to signal to its allies that they’re taking a deal or the Pentagon is trying to tie Trump’s hands or make sure they’re not blamed for the result of war.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 16h ￼BREAKING: ￼￼ According to The Hill, President Trump at the lunch before the State of the Union address, is reported to have stated to White House correspondents: “Iran wants to make a deal more than I do, but they just won’t say the secret phrase: We won’t build nuclear weapons”.

Let’s see, what if Iran reminds Trump of their Fatwa against nukes? Will that reminder be good enough? This looks like the same approach Trump attempted when China called his bluff. Remember Trump’s gag: Xi really wants a deal, he just doesn’t know how to do it? That was about Trump saving face then, as it probably is now as well. And, importantly—Trump hasn’t slowed down in his war on China. The war on Iran won’t end, either. Russia wants an end to sanctions. Trump won’t do it. Guess what? Iran wants an end to sanctions, too. Trump won’t do it—that’s my bet. War on the world, for global domination, is still on. Putin gets it. Just the other day he told Russians that Russia is now at war with the West.

Notice, in his statement to the reporters Trump only mentions nukes. What happened to all the other conditions that Jewish Nationalists laid on Trump? Can Trump get away with this? See above. My guess is that any “deal” will be very temporary.

Confirmation:

Bret Baier @BretBaier 19h @POTUS about SOTU on Iran ￼ “Important negotiations Thursday in Geneva. Iran desperately wants a deal. But Iran just can’t say the sacred phrase ‘we won’t build nuclear weapons’. “

Larry Johnson has put into writing his highly informative discussion yesterday with Danny Davis, explaining the factors that have probably given the military cold feet:

The short story is that, for the US air forces to cover the vast distances they will need to cover—and return—they will need to be refueled in the air right up near Iran’s borders—within easy range of Iran’s AD. That’s crazy. It’s worse than that, actually, because Iran’s S-300s (and S-400s?) can reach out hundreds of miles to catch US planes before or near where they would need to be to launch standoff missiles.

Why has Donald Trump deployed almost 30% of the US Air Force inventory of F-35A jets to Jordan and Saudi Arabia when these aircraft are unable to penetrate deep into Iran without air refueling near the Iranian border. They are essentially useless for inflicting damage on high priority targets in Iran if Iran’s air defense systems are intact. Let me explain. … So what’s the problem? It is the YLC-8B Chinese radar that has been supplied to Iran. The YLC-8B is a three-dimensional, long-range anti-stealth surveillance radar developed by China’s Nanjing Research Institute of Electronics Technology. It’s a UHF-band radar, which is particularly effective against stealth aircraft because longer radio wavelengths are harder for aircraft to evade through traditional radar-absorbent materials. … This is a genuine game-changer for Iran’s air defenses. Stealth aircraft like the F-35 rely on their low radar cross-section to approach targets undetected. The YLC-8B’s UHF-band operation partially neutralizes that advantage. Even if the radar doesn’t provide precise targeting data for SAMs, it can provide early warning and track approximate positions — which is invaluable for air defense planning and force deployment. … To summarize, the optimal launch point for an AGM-158B by an F-35A puts it well within the Chinese radar’s range for detection. Then there is the question of intercepting the AGM missile. The Russians reportedly have provided Iran with S-400 and S-300 air defense systems. … … So what does this all mean? As long as the F-35As stay outside the range of the 40N6/ 40N6E missiles, it is unlikely that Iran will be able to shoot down any of the US aircraft. However, the Chinese radar, working in tandem with the Russian S-300 and S-400 systems have a high probability of destroying the AGM’s before they reach their targets. Iran is unlikely to be sitting passively waiting to be hit. While the US will be launching AGMs at Iranian targets, the Iranians will be launching drones and ballistic missiles at the air bases in Saudi Arabia and Jordan, as well as going after other US targets in the region. I think this helps explain with General Caine and CIA Director Ratclifffe reportedly told Trump that they could not guarantee the success of a surgical strike. This will mark the first time since the end of WW II that the US will engage a country with a missile/drone capability that could neutralize US air assets and inflict heavy damage of US and ally military infrastructure.

But wait! some smarty pants will say. What about our Wild Weasels? These are the people who think Wild Weasels use some sort of electronic magic to “suppress” enemy radar. Not so. Wild Weasels are essentially decoys to get the enemy radar to light up, at which point the WWs use HARM missiles to destroy the radar before the enemy can attack them with AD missiles. The same distance strictures that apply to F-35s also apply to the Wild Weasels—and the very vulnerable tankers needed to refuel them very close to Iran’s borders. Without that refueling, the Wild Weasels can only make quick sorties that would accomplish nothing. A reminder:

The long reach of advanced AD systems, such as the Patriot and the S-300, and the ability of shorter-range modern systems, such as NASAMS and Pantsir, to operate in ‘dark’ mode rule out theaterwide air superiority. When operating ‘dark,’ an AD system keeps its search radar off to prevent an attack by an adversary fighter equipped for a SEAD mission armed with an anti-radar missile (ARM).

Iran will not have AWACS planes to optimize its AD. But the Houthis have already demonstrated what can be done even with legacy radar and AD equipment and no air force. We wrote about this yesterday. Iran’s current missiles and radar will be far more capable than what the Houthis deployed. Will Schryver has been on this story, too:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 9h￼ ￼ Wild Weasels Running for Their Lives Over Yemen And many people genuinely believe flying SEAD missions over Iran will be a milk run.

Just imagine how this is affecting professional military types whom Trump has tasked with working out a risk free and super effective war on Iran. No wonder they’re telling Trump: No deal—no guarantees! It’s all on you—we told you so!

Armchair Warlord has his own big picture take on all this—and he, along with Schryver and Geroman, has consistently argued that there will be no attack on Iran this time.

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼ At the end of the day the force array in the Middle East is what it is. We’ve been here before, we know how essentially all the major systems on both sides are going to function in combat, there’s no question of strategic surprise and we’ve burned our bag of dirty tricks.￼ I actually remarked about a very similar strategic balance-of-power problem immediately before the Ukrainian War kicked off - by February 2022 the AFU was sufficiently large and well-armed so as to be able to fend off any force the Russians could realistically mobilize and throw at Ukraine. The many Ukrainian disasters of the war’s first weeks were due not to a lack of AFU combat power but to a fundamental misreading of Russian intentions at the political-strategic level by NATO and Ukrainian leadership, which after the Russians failed to preemptively attack with the full moon of February 16th came to the conclusion that the Russian deployments along Ukraine’s borders were a bluff and that any Russian intervention would be small-scale and limited in scope to reinforcement of the Donbass as it had been in 2014-15. As such that huge mass of AFU combat power found itself either sitting in garrison or deployed along the Donbass front line when Russian tanks rolled the morning of February 24th, rather than set to defend against a general offensive - and they paid a brutal price. Here, US and Israeli forces not only lack the absolute preponderance of force necessary to overwhelm Iran’s defenses but have continued to operate on the assumption that they will enjoy an uncontested first strike with tactical and operational surprise. This is already a dangerous assumption given the Iranians were already tipped off to what were likely incoming stealth bombers last month and took proactive defensive measures, leading to a scrubbed strike and mass movement of aerial forces to the Middle East over the last month to give some substance to another attempt. Given the enormous signature that preparations for an actual attack would generate (massive activity at airbases to upload munitions onto airframes in particular) and that the very formidable Iranian missile arsenal is now being cued in real time by Chinese and Russian ISR, it’s doubtful that we will actually enjoy even that “clean” first strike. To put it bluntly, the iron math isn’t mathing.

Now, read this next paragraph carefully:

The irony is of course that NATO actually pioneered the modern application of this model in Ukraine - providing strategic depth, logistical enablers, ISR, intelligence networks, and advanced weaponry to allow a regional power to punch above its weight against one of the global great powers [Russia]. It would be extremely naive to believe that our foes [Russia and China] are not itching to return the favor.

With that in mind, Trump just gave China even more incentive to be all in with Iran—as if China needed any reminder that Trump is waging war on them:

Nury Vittachi @NuryVittachi￼ BREAKING NEWS: THE PANAMA AUTHORITIES stormed the Hong Kong-run port terminals in its country and ordered staff to leave immediately, workers revealed yesterday. The strong-armed takeover of the pair of terminals follows threats from US President Donald Trump that his country’s armed forces would invade Panama unless the area was rid of “Chinese soldiers”. The forceful seizure of the terminals was clearly unlawful, said CK Hutchison, the company that has successfully managed the projects for almost three decades—and it was dangerous. The storming of the terminals took place on Monday, but staff were ordered not to communicate with their employer, known as PPC (Hutchison Ports Panama Ports Co). ‘TELL NO ONE’ The Trump administration has painted the company as part of the Chinese government in Beijing, but this is false. Hutchison is actually an international conglomerate with its roots in British Hong Kong. There are no “Chinese soldiers” present – only dockyard staff, many locally employed from Panama itself. PPC staff were told on Monday “to vacate” with threats of “criminal prosecution if they refused,” CK Hutchison said in a statement. They could tell no one, including their employers. The authorities’ actions aren’t just illegal, but “pose serious risks to operations, health and safety at the sites”, the company added. TALE OF BETRAYAL The story is a dark tale of betrayal. The Panama authorities were so happy with the Hong Kongers’ contribution since 1997 that they renewed the concession for another 25 years in 2021. But then came Trump’s threat, after which everything changed—with the Panama authorities attempting various legal somersaults to void the contract they themselves had renewed. A US administration source had congratulated Panama for the action and said that it was “in line with President Donald Trump’s drive to curb Chinese influence” over the waterway, the South China Morning Post reported yesterday. COLLECTING CHOKEPOINTS The US is on a mission to take full control of four key global “chokepoints” for international shipping – Panama, Suez, and two arctic routes: one that goes past Greenland, and the other that goes through Canada. For this reason, Trump believes Panama, the Middle East, Greenland, and Canada must eventually all come under US control.

And you thought that Trump had pivoted simply to the Western Hemisphere? That reference to Suez is very important, because Egypt is showing growing signs of independence, aligning with Turkey, KSA, and Pakistan. A strategic defeat against Iran, which looms, would be very important.