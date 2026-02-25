Meaning In History

Joe
4h

The US is on a mission to take full control of four key global “chokepoints” for international shipping – Panama, Suez, and two arctic routes: one that goes past Greenland, and the other that goes through Canada.

For this reason, Trump believes Panama, the Middle East, Greenland, and Canada must eventually all come under US control.

- Yes indeed

Trump sees This is US ONLY leverage on minerals/rare earths/magnets

and without them US weaponry is effectively worthless - for US cannot manfacture ' new ' missiles to replace old ones of they were to be used extensively say in Israel or Ukraine

US Very concerned about drawdown of stocks - especially as they keep pressing China on Taiwan - they will have no missiles left

- Noting Russia manufactures similar if not better - at 1/6 the cost and in 1/10 the timeline

as does China.

------------------------Years ago China recognized they lacked effectively ONE major/critical item, OIL - their achilles heel - some 30 years ago and planned for that ever since - not only did they do solar EV batteries - to replace some of the need for oil ( they still do need a ton of oil ) - but they did rare earths - They presumed if they cannot have oil, they can have something just as good or better rare earths - if they cannot control any oil they mitigate that as best possible and cornered the market on another critical asset

They are smart - what can you do.

.

Tamsin
5h

"a war that turns out to be a disaster for the US military, [and] the whole Anglo-Zionist Empire could face collapse"

Wait wait, are you trying to sell me on this idea?

