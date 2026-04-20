Colonel Jacques Baud put it well, speaking to Danny Davis: Trump thought he’d have a quick victory against Iran, but instead he got a quick defeat. Now he’s in a box. He has two alternatives: Accept defeat, or escalate. Both lead to disaster. Accepting defeat will lead to the dethronement of King Dollar—which is based on control over Middle East oil and its money flow—and, that will lead to the end of global American military hegemony, which is based on the financial hegemony of King Dollar. America will remain a significant power, but not a world hegemon. Escalation leads to the same result, because the US is not in a position to decisively defeat Iran. That means that the failure to decisively defeat Iran will lead to the demise of King Dollar, as the US military is attrited to the point of no longer being able to plausibly threaten Russia or China.

Professor Robert Pape—he of the “escalation trap”—presents this dilemma in short and long forms today. Here’s the short form:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 4h￼ This morning on Morning Joe, something subtle but profound happened For an hour, the discussion wasn’t whether Iran had been weakened It was about the Strait of Hormuz, negotiations, and what happens now that Iran can’t be ignored That’s a shift Iran’s innovation: Not dominance -- It is Denial Using missiles, drones, mines, and geography to create persistent risk They don’t need to close the Strait completely They just need to make it uncertain -- and that’s enough to shift global behavior This creates a profound choice: Accept Iran as a 4th center of global power— or try to break that leverage at enormous cost That’s the Escalation Trap My full analysis (and what happens next) is at the substack The Escalation Trap:

Note the contrast: The Anglo-Zionists lose by not winning—and winning decisively. Iran wins by not losing.

Trump is floundering, trying to come up with a way out of the first alternative—accepting defeat. But the only alternative is escalation—which is also a loser, just possibly a bit slower. In fact, escalation threatens the world with an imminent economic depression. Thus, Trump needs a way out, and he needs it fast. That’s why he’s once again threatening Iran with infrastructure destruction on a massive scale if Iran doesn’t sign a deal—was it last night? Or tonight?

Iran’s response? ‘We don’t know what agreement you’re talking about—there is none—and, anyway, we’re not going to negotiate.’ In fact, the Iranians are openly mocking Trump, pointing out that what the world really needs is physical energy—not a Dow at 50K. Economies run on physical energy, not the Dow index. Worse, the world economy can run without King Dollar, which is leading to Anglo-Zionist isolation. And Iran controls enough of the energy flow to threaten global economic stability—and that’s what’s leading to the subtle shift that Pape describes. Can the US military bomb Iran back to the stone age? It doesn’t really matter, because Iran can—and is explicitly threatening to—basically stop all energy out of the Middle East. That’s their way of calling Trump’s bluff. Is Trump willing to cut his nose to spite his face? Time is running out.

Here’s how Robert Pape concludes his substack (linked above):

Given that only 3.5 to 5.5 million barrels per day can be rerouted through alternative pipelines—far short of total flows—any serious attempt to neutralize Iran’s leverage would require not just maritime operations, but physical control over the territory from which that leverage is exercised. That is not a limited intervention. It is the opening phase of a much larger war. This is the core of the Escalation Trap. A new form of power has emerged. It cannot be easily neutralized. It cannot be easily accepted. And as recognition spreads—as it did, quietly but unmistakably, this morning—the pressure to resolve that contradiction will only grow. The world is adjusting to Iran’s rise faster than policymakers are prepared to respond. That gap is where the next phase of this conflict will unfold. If this analysis is correct, the next 30 days will follow a predictable escalation pattern—one that will determine whether the United States accepts Iran’s rise or is pulled into a far larger war. I’ll be tracking those indicators in real time.

Let me put it my way. The rest of the world can adjust to Iran as a major world power center. But for the Anglo-Zionist Empire, this spells the end of its ambitions for global hegemony, for the subjugation of the Russo-Chinese and Eurasian world island. It means an America that is a regional power—major, perhaps, but not global and forced to live within its means, after climbing out of the economic hole it will find itself in.

Remember, this is another “bankers’ war”. Sean Foo discusses that angle this morning. Here are some excerpts:

If Trump continues this blockade, Iran’s going to escalate the pain even further. In a funny exchange, Iran just pointed out the big weakness in the US economic system. The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 20h BREAKING: Iran’s Speaker of the Parliament Ghalibaf comments on “vibe trading digital oil” after Iran shuts down the Strait of Hormuz.



“Vibe-trading digital oil is like vibe-hedging in treasuries during Hormuz risk-off. Both share one house of cards that works on paper. Difference: oil at least has Dated Brent. Treasuries? Vibes all the way down,” he says.

Ouch! Iran is clearly looking at the big picture.

Iran’s basically saying, ‘We have the real leverage here.’ The people price of treasuries and oil can collapse but the world still needs physical oil, which is dated Brent, and the longer the war continues the more US bonds will suffer. Even if oil prices comes down on paper the physical price is a whole other issue. Real prices will still soar higher and higher. But for US treasuries, it will collapse and stay down. This is dangerous because it reminds the world of two big things that US treasuries are backed by nothing but just faith and trust. But oil is needed.

That’s pretty basic—and inarguable. Unless the US military can not only decisively defeat Iran militarily but also somehow revive a totally destroyed Middle East energy sector. I wouldn’t want to bet on that combo. The result is that Iran holds the strategic advantage. Trump can try to mitigate the worst of the economic consequences for the rest of the world by capitulating right now, but the negatives are already baked in:

US inflation expectations are horrible and are rising. The forecast for inflation in 2026 is over 4%. The OECD expects US inflation to hit 4.2% 2% and some estimates put the first digit at a five. Now, Scott Bessent is downplaying the true impact of higher energy prices on inflation. But even if the Iran war ends tomorrow, the impacts are still building--and we haven’t seen the worst just yet. March inflation came in at 3.3%. The rate of increase is just bonkers. We have gone 90 basis points higher from February’s print of 2.4%. The problem now is called inflation and that number is still 2.7%. If the Iran war drags on, if the blockade continues, or if Iran locks down Bab el Mandeb, we could see core inflation rise. That is the critical metric the Fed tracks and if it goes past 3% rate cuts could simply halt. Then Iran’s warning would really come true. The US Treasury market could in fact implode. And if the Fed loses the ability to cut rates, confidence in US debt would just evaporate.

Foo finishes up by discussing how this affects the real, the ultimate, target of the Anglo-Zionist war: China. Right now China is, of course, unhappy. So is Russia. But they now have every reason in the world—if they didn’t before—to strengthen their cooperation. Rationally, a US defeat is in the cards. That will include harm to the world economy, but BRICS will come out in a good position.

The world awaits Trump’s decision. For his part he dithers, protesting—far too much:

Trump also claims he is not under pressure to make a deal with Iran: ‘THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever’.

One might ask, if you’re not under any pressure, what’s up with the all caps stuff?