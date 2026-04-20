Meaning In History

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It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
4h

Donald, just say it. Uncle.

Let's move on. No more killing. Try to resurrect your failed presidency.

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
4h

I agree with all you said BUT you are ignoring the biggest danger.

Israel has made it quite clear for years that if it goes down it will take the world with it. There are nuclear bombs in hundreds of cities. And I think T is of the same mindset - if he has a mind left.

No-one seems to know if he has his red button close by. Maybe it's under his bed and that's why he can't sleep.

Oh, I just reread this and remembered that I don't believe in nuclear bombs. Well, the part of me that believes in angels and good extra-terrestrials keeping an eye on us.

Blessings on this insane world.

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