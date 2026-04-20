Trump: I Am Not A Stooge Of Israel!
What PR genius convinced Trump it would be smart to tweet this from his isolation in the White House? Netanyahu?
He claims to be under “no pressure whatsoever,” but his tweets tell a different story. Most people will take this as confirmation of what they already knew—Trump is an agent under direction and control of forces that aren’t loyal to America.
And speaking of the FAKE NEWS:
Judd Legum @JuddLegum
6h￼
Articles about Jared Kushner’s diplomatic role with Iran that mention Kushner has received billions from the Saudi government (2/28-4/19):
NYT: 5 of 58
WashPost: 1 of 43
WSJ: 0 of 40
AP: 0 of 26
CNN Wire: 0 of 18
NY Post: 0 of 17
Chicago Tribune: 0 of 4
LA Times: 0 of 4
Boston Globe: 0 of 2
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
And he is not a crook, either.
As I choked laughing, I was thinking that Chump is the biggest stooge israel ever had. What a dupe. What a dope.