Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

And he is not a crook, either.

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Carl R Williams's avatar
Carl R Williams
3h

As I choked laughing, I was thinking that Chump is the biggest stooge israel ever had. What a dupe. What a dope.

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