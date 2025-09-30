Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
6h

Trump said this. Unbelievably crazy stuff. Is he stupid, crazy, demented, or a combination of those? Rambling word/thought salad.

"San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, they're very unsafe places, and we're going to straighten them out one by one.

**And this is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That's a war, too.**

It's a war from within. Controlling the physical territory of our border is essential to national security. We can't let these people in. We're under invasion from within. No different than a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways because they don't wear uniforms. At least when they're wearing a uniform, you can take them out. These people don't have uniforms.

**I told Pete, "We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military,**

National Guard, but military."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
TomA's avatar
TomA
8h

My guess is that Trump was ordered by Netanyahu to conduct this charade because he wanted some reassurance that the US military would do as told by their Israeli masters. That may also explain why Trump ordered the military to murder the Venezuelans. He wanted to see if any of his military commanders would refuse to comply with an obviously illegal order as required under the military code of conduct. If Trump now orders US military personnel to directly participate in the Gaza genocide, and their commanders do not refuse the illegal order, then we will indeed have reached the moment where civil war becomes an imperative. No citizen of sound moral character can remain on the sidelines when its military is being used brazenly to kill innocent women and children. This is how fragging became a real thing during Vietnam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture