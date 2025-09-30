Low lights in no particular order, gleaned from all sources. You’ll see lots more later. My wife says Hegseth was quoted on the radio saying “no more beardos.” I know how that feels. I was required to shave for a few years in my previous life.
The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter
BREAKING: President Trump commits to spending over $1 trillion on the military in 2026.
Clash Report @clashreport
BREAKING: Trump says will go after cartels in Venezuela “by land.”
Faytuks Network @FaytuksNetwork
President Trump remarks that the United States positioned “one or two” subs off Russia “just to be safe”.
-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT
The whole thing is a circus.
All we heard so far from Trump and Hegseth is nothing but hot air.
If you have to repeat a 1000 times “how tough and strong” you are - you aren’t.
Acyn @Acyn￼
Hegseth says it’s not a good look for our military to have overweight people commanding it
Hegseth: It is tiring to look out and see fat troops, likewise unexpected to see fat generals leading command, it is a bad look. Bad and not who we are.
Acyn @Acyn
Hegseth: But if the words I’m speaking today are making your heart sink then you should do the honorable thing and resign. I suspect, I know the overwhelming majority of you feel the opposite.
ILRedAlert @ILRedAlert
Trump: “I said to Putin, ‘You don’t look good. You’ve been fighting a war for four years that should have taken a week. Are you a paper tiger?’”
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
￼￼ President Trump:
San Francisco and Chicago, New York, Los Angeles…
We’ll straighten them out one-by-one. It will be a major part for some of the people in this room.
It’s a war too. It’s a war from within.
Rapid Response 47 @RapidResponse47
@POTUS addresses military leaders in Quantico, VA: “I’ve never walked in a room so silent before ... if you want to applaud, you applaud ... and if you don’t like what I’m saying, you can leave the room — because there goes your rank, there goes your future.”
Acyn @Acyn
Trump: I am a very aesthetic person. I don’t like some of the ships you are doing aesthetically. They say it is stealth. That’s not stealth. An ugly ship is not necessary in order to say you are stealth.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Trump said this. Unbelievably crazy stuff. Is he stupid, crazy, demented, or a combination of those? Rambling word/thought salad.
"San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, they're very unsafe places, and we're going to straighten them out one by one.
**And this is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That's a war, too.**
It's a war from within. Controlling the physical territory of our border is essential to national security. We can't let these people in. We're under invasion from within. No different than a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways because they don't wear uniforms. At least when they're wearing a uniform, you can take them out. These people don't have uniforms.
**I told Pete, "We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military,**
National Guard, but military."
My guess is that Trump was ordered by Netanyahu to conduct this charade because he wanted some reassurance that the US military would do as told by their Israeli masters. That may also explain why Trump ordered the military to murder the Venezuelans. He wanted to see if any of his military commanders would refuse to comply with an obviously illegal order as required under the military code of conduct. If Trump now orders US military personnel to directly participate in the Gaza genocide, and their commanders do not refuse the illegal order, then we will indeed have reached the moment where civil war becomes an imperative. No citizen of sound moral character can remain on the sidelines when its military is being used brazenly to kill innocent women and children. This is how fragging became a real thing during Vietnam.