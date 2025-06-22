Well, he owns this. Totally. A republic if we can keep it?
Bomb the shit out of people and then say, Now is the time for peace? NFW, I think.
Re Fordow, some information:
dana @dana916￼
￼ - Fordow Nuclear Facility is not only built 90m deep, but its main centrifuge halls are placed exactly under mountain ridges, adding additional several hundred meters.
It has at least 5 known entrances, two underground storages, and a vent that makes contact with the surface, making it the facility's weak point. It has a huge hall the purpose of which remains unknown, however it's also built directly under a ridgeline. A hardened structure likely serving as HVAC storage is located above ground.
Rerum Novarum have mapped out the underground Fordow Facility.
Note, the drawing is approximate.
3:37 PM · Jun 21, 2025
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼
I JUST BOMBED YOUR MOST IMPORTANT NUCLEAR SITE!! NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!!!!
Will Schryver @imetatronink
Jun 19￼
Replying to @HellyNawss and @Jeff_T
GBU-57 has never once been tested in a scenario even remotely analogous to the underground tunnels at Fordow.
There are fewer than two dozen available. If they somehow succeed in dropping all of them, they will still prove ineffective. The mission will be a failure.