Exploding the Idea That Trump’s Wars Can Handle China History and the mechanics of world oil markets undercut a narrative about the Iran and Venezuela adventures. It was astounding to learn from the TV show of the former Rep. Joe Scarborough (R-FL) that an overall theme seems to be forming for President Donald Trump’s much more aggressive, second-term foreign policy in his private conversations with high-level Trump administration officials. Unfortunately, that theme is based on a very shaky grasp of reality. Scarborough said the Trump administration rationale coming together is this: Decapitating the Venezuelan regime and attempting to topple the Iranian regime, both relying on stand-off force so far, combined with pressure on Russia, is an attempt to cut off China’s oil supply. One can only hope that this overall theme is an after-the-fact justification for an erratic president executing a shoot-from-the-hip foreign policy. And that would be the good news. The bad news is that Trump doesn’t know American history—or perhaps knows only a MAGA version of “patriotic” U.S. history. Instruction in real history should tell the gang that trying to strangle the oil supplies of another great power can end up in involvement in a cataclysmic world war. …

Well, Trump famously doesn’t like to read, preferring FoxNews style video synopses. My guess is that the Chinese have no such aversion to reading or to doing deep studies of countries that loudly proclaim that China is their enemy. They’re probably grateful for any material they can gather in that regard. Like true Boy Scouts, the Chinese seek to be prepared.

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 4h￼ Many people haven’t realized what this represents yet. These are key to countless countermeasures, ambushes, jammers, and a whole range of things that American forces have kept secret for decades. It is a major part of the American doctrinal package . The United States has handed the Chinese an encyclopedia on its military doctrines. The war involving the US and Israel is being monitored and recorded in real time by LEO satellite constellations such as Jilin-1, which are even capable of capturing 4K UHD video. Today, China operates at least three LEO constellations comprising at least 300 satellites dedicated to espionage or dual-use purposes.

Actually, that’s not “espionage.” It’s intel collection.

From the images constantly released about American bases, it is clear that the Chinese are building a true encyclopedia on U.S. naval and air doctrines. Every ship positioning, fiend [sic] tactics, refueling time, ammunition resupply, everything is being monitored by Chinese satellites. This includes the exact location and behavior of air defenses, their mapped reaction times, missile trajectories, and reprogramming durations. Nothing escapes the Chinese gaze. In this conflict, they have already mapped and publicly released data on multiple American bases in the region, even identifying the exact number and models of aircraft on the ground. The war against Iran is giving the Chinese something they never had in the Ukrainian theater: the opportunity to study and document American forces in detail. To give you an idea, in 2025 the Chinese recorded a video of Atlanta’s airport purely to demonstrate their capability. I believe the same kind of videos are being produced daily on the American front against Iran. Never in history has a U.S conflict been observed from the skies at this level, both tactically and strategically. The price of the Iran war is high in many ways, as I have always said. And this single episode is giving the Chinese decades of planning and improvement in one go.

For those wondering what Iran’s terms for peace might be:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 1h￼ Iran Raises the Tone The Iranian government has stated that the war will only end when its adversaries agree to pay compensation for the damages caused. “The war will end only when Iran’s adversaries understand they no longer have the right to violate Iranian territory and agree to pay compensation for the damages caused,” said Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Larijani is also the person who countermanded Pezeshkian’s attempt to make nice with the Gulf Arabs.

Over the past few days, I have been saying that Iran appears extremely solid, with no signs it will lose control of the Strait of Hormuz or stop launching missiles anytime soon. The American position strongly reminds me of U.S. Air Force General Curtis LeMay, [a true wack job] who declared in 1965 that North Vietnam must back down or the Americans would “bomb them back into the Stone Age.” We already know the outcome. Even after dropping 7.5 million tons of bombs, the war was lost. A few days ago I discussed the attrition scenario: who would have greater staying power, Israel in replenishing its interceptors or Iran in replenishing its missiles. Today I pose a different question: which holds greater leverage, the pressure of oil exceeding $100 per barrel and natural gas at $50-70, or the strategic resilience of the U.S.-Israeli alliance?

Mac has long been predicting a full regional war. The longer it goes on, the more pressure there will be for every country to be all in:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 6m￼ Although the Saudis have publicly denied permission since before the war, they have not only allowed the US and Israel to use their bases, but also seem to be refueling planes that are attacking Iran. We will likely see an intensification of Iranian attacks on Gulf countries, creating a scenario that potentially approaches a regional war.

Perfidy has a price.

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 6m￼ Iran Threatens Attack on Azerbaijan Iran appears to have detected Israeli strikes launched from Azerbaijan, similar to those that occurred during the 12-day war, and not the attacks of 2024. Israel operates a secret air base in Azerbaijan, something that has already been reported and denounced in the Israeli media. Azerbaijan has been arming itself heavily in recent years and has moved several military units to the border with Iran. As I reported recently, it is only a matter of days before Azerbaijan enters the war in response to Israeli pressure, unless the Turks manage to talk them out of it. Although Azerbaijan has acquired substantial amounts of weaponry, as I reported months ago here: https://x.com/pati_marins64/status/1971971981332336810?s=46…, it has shifted away from Soviet/Russian/Chinese standards and adopted NATO standards. This has dramatically increased the cost of its ammunition and created a serious new problem right now: given the massive demand from Ukraine and the United States, who will be able to supply Azerbaijan with weapons and ammunition for months of conflict? The existing arsenal in Azerbaijan is sufficient for only about 10–20 days of intense combat. Turkey has already made it clear that it does not want to hear about a civil conflict in Iran, much less one in which Azerbaijan joins ranks with the Kurds. The Turkish defense industry is the only one capable of supplying Azerbaijan with the necessary ammunition. Tehran Times @TehranTimes79 3h #BREAKING ‘Azerbaijan must immediately expel the Zionists and their assets from their soil, or they will become targets for the Iranian Armed Forces’ – Khatam Al-Anbiyaa HQ

Left out of this commentary is the very interesting question of how Russia would react. Russia has a score—maybe more than just one—to settle with Aliyev’s Azerbaijan. And you know that Russia is making plans and preparing for all eventualities. I forget who said this—it may have been Mac—but whoever it was said that the one country that the Turks truly fear is Russia.

And of course there’s China. They don’t want to be actively involved, but they know they’re the ultimate target.