Meaning In History

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The Dude Abides's avatar
The Dude Abides
3h

ANY discussions/negotiations pertaining to Iran's nuclear program should be contingent on forcing Israel's nuclear program to be included and for any concessions or restrictions to apply equally.

Israel must be forced to fully disclose their nuclear weapons holdings and enriched uranium holdings... and to be forced to sign on to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

Yes, they will refuse... and then should be destroyed .

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
3h

"Trump is a loser, the worm on the hook, and he’s trying to gaslight us."

That could be the truest words ever spoken BUT actually I don't think he knows we exist.

He's talking to the people playing the stock market - not us.

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