It’s Thursday afternoon. Another day, another ‘almost deal’ with Iran. Oh please! As I commented last night:

I’ve been listening to Mercouris--mostly about Russia, but a bit about Iran. I find myself very much in agreement with what he says. Re Iran he says that while the situation may LOOK like a stalemate, it’s anything but that. In fact, from the Iranian perspective their position gets stronger with each passing day. That’s because of the ever increasing economic pressure on Trump and the lack of any realistic US military option beyond a bit of harassment--which doesn’t faze the Iranians in the least. He also claims to have reliable information that Trump actually came very close to signing off on the MOU last weekend, which is an indication of just how badly he needs an off ramp. Further, if/when energy prices begin to surge Trump’s negotiating position will be even weaker than his current position.

And this morning:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 1h￼ At the cabinet meeting, Trump clearly caught in the Escalation Trap: —no plan to end the war — ping-ponging btw military threats and a “deal is close” After 3 months, Iran has: — all its nuclear materials — unprecedented control over Hormuz — world economy heading south

Also this morning I listened to John Mearsheimer say: “I believe all of Trump’s advisers are telling him he needs to ‘shut this one down’.” The Prof is convinced that Trump understands this. Yet here we are.

In his past six bankruptcies, Trump mostly gambled on his casinos—which raises the real head scratcher: How in the world do you go bankrupt with the math on your side? But this time Trump is gambling with the US economy—even the world economy—because he couldn’t say ‘No’ to his genocidal Jewish Nationalist backers. Why he couldn’t, still can’t, say ‘No’ is another interesting question, but here we are. Instead of walking away from the table, Trump is doubling down on stupid/corrupt. After all, it’s not his money this time. It’s just our way of life. Not his.

Yesterday I highly recommended Danny Davis talking to 50 year energy geologist Art Berman. I still do—it’s a deep dive into not only energy but also the other world economic crises that Trump has precipitated. The world has never been in this type of multi-vector crisis before. Do not count on Trump to pull a rabbit out of a MAGA hat:

But here to go over this in a more compact form is Sean Foo:

US Middle East Ultimatum WILL Backfire as America’s Grocery Collapse Just Got Worse So, are we in or are we out? Are we left? Are we right? Are we up or are we down? Guys, this is basically Trump’s war on Iran. And things are getting stranger by the day. The US still cannot get a peace deal or even a basic framework in place. Trump keeps telling us that Iran is about to collapse. Their currency is destroyed. Their economy has been broken down. Victory is just around the corner. Trump: Where their economy is, uh, in free fall. They have 250% inflation. Their money has no value. Their whole, uh, economic system is broken down. But Trump needs to look in the mirror, because the US economy is buckling as well. American consumers are now expecting prices to rise by almost 4% every single year for the next decade. Consumer sentiment has collapsed to a record low as well. Both sides are hurting, but only one side is willing to admit it--and it’s not the US. Trump is gambling with the US economy here. The global oil shortage is tightening its grip. Japan, Korea, and most of Asia are still facing serious supply shortfalls and US production simply cannot fill that gap for the rest of the world. The Federal Reserve just issued a stark warning. They said global oil and natural gas consumption “could need to fall more meaningfully than it has so far.” Now, that phrase has a specific meaning. It means demand destruction is coming. And demand destruction is just a polite way of saying, a serious recession is on the horizon. Trump is still stuck in fantasy land about all of this. He believes the war will end soon and everything will snap back to normal. But the markets are telling us a completely different story. By April 2027, rate hikes are looking almost inevitable. There’s a 72% chance of at least one hike. There’s a 28% chance rates stay exactly where they are right snow, which is already very high. And there’s literally zero probability of a rate cut being priced in. Zero.

The Danny Davis/Art Berman video linked above goes into excruciating and alarming detail regarding why there will be no ‘snap back to normal.’ Berman figures that if peace breaks out by Monday, June 1st, and if everything subsequently goes absolutely perfectly, we might see some relief by the end of the year on the energy front. But he also says that 700K barrels a day production has been lost forever. There will likely never be anything like ‘normal’ again. Thank you, Dumbf.

And here’s Trump being unable to say ‘No,’ once again. When you read his words—and even more, when you listen to him—you realize he’s just making shit up as he goes along. You can tell he doesn’t really believe any of this. He knows he’s stuck, he knows he can’t say ‘No’, but he can’t level with the American people. And neither can our elected representatives, whose allegiance has been bought by the same people who own Trump.

This is a nightmare scenario for Trump. He has been trying to arm twist the Fed chair Kevin Warsh to keep late rates low, and he needs cheap money to keep the economy appearing strong heading all the way to the midterms. But Trump himself keeps throwing new obstacles into the peace process. Now Donald Trump is demanding that Saudi Arabia and Qatar normalize relations with Israel as part of any deal. Just listen to the timing on that. That condition alone could blow up the entire negotiation instantly. Trump: I would like to have them join the Abraham Accords. It’ll be historic if they do it. And we would, I think they, I think they owe that to us, to be honest. I’m not sure, I’m not sure we should make the deal if they don’t sign. You want to know the truth? If they don’t sign to join the Abraham Accords, I don’t know that we, you know, we have countries in there already. Will Iran accept that demand? Most likely not. And could it trigger new strikes instead? Absolutely possible. And every day this drags on, it keeps the US locked in the dangerous loop of higher interest rates. Wall Street is quietly preparing for the worst. Investors are buying credit default swaps (CDS) to hedge against a collapse in all the big tech valuations. Those bets are up 500% since Q2 last year. Over $12 billion is now actively positioned for market implosion. The smart money is beginning to hedge themselves, and that tells you everything we need to know.

Now, read this next paragraph carefully. Foo says what nobody else is saying, but it’s why I stressed yesterday that Iran is undoubtedly coordinating closely with China and Russia.

Trump has no leverage and Iran knows it. Here’s the reality of where the negotiations actually stand. The US has no real leverage left, and Iran’s terms are so humiliating that Trump simply cannot accept them politically. Iran’s demands are essentially a complete US strategic defeat or retreat, and the optics would be devastating for the administration.

Mearsheimer stressed this reality, this morning, as of course Pape did.

Iran is demanding the US Navy lift the naval blockade completely. Iranian cargo ships would flow freely without any restriction. The Hormuz would reopen and commercial transit will be restored within a month. But here’s the critical part. Hormuz would remain under Iranian control with cooperation from Oman. And the economic consequences of that arrangement are enormous. Iran just wants the US to surrender. And beyond charging a $2 million toll on ships passing through, Iran could force Gulf states to price their oil cargoes in Chinese RMB. That is going to directly threaten the entire petro-dollar system. The system that has underpinned US financial dominance for 50 years.

Hmmm.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen Do you think the irony of threatening to impose yet another “toll” on the chokepoint that is the USD system in response to a toll on the chokepoint that is Hormuz is lost on Bessent, or does he just not give a sh*t?



As a gold holder, I say “the more USD sanctions, the better.”

Yes, all modern wars are bankers’ wars. And the scary number in all this is the ~$40T debt that the US has run up. And Trump has the nerve to say that other people owe us!

Think about the scale of what flows through the strait. Over 14 million barrels of oil per day. That’s 20% of all global oil consumption going through one waterway. And nearly 38% of all those flows goes directly to China. Now, if Trump concedes to Iran’s framework, China and Iran will definitely work together to price that oil as much as possible in yuan. The petro-dollar is going to take a fatal blow. Trump is so desperate about Hormuz that he’s now threatening Oman directly. He’s warning them not to cooperate with the Iranians on managing the strait. And this tells you how cornered the US actually is in all these negotiations. Trump: But nobody’s going to control it [the Strait of Hormuz]. That’s part of the negotiation that we have. They would like to control it. Nobody’s going to control it. It’s international waters and, uh, Oman will behave just like everybody else. So we’ll have to blow them up. They understand that. They’ll be fine.

The reason CENTCOM keeps talking about “defensive strikes” is because Trump is on very thin ice, politically. The DC political elite is getting briefings on all the economic ramifications of Trump’s war and they can see the handwriting on the war. The Jewish Nationalists don’t pay most of them enough to commit political suicide. Trump knows his 60 days under the War Powers Resolution are up. Is he trying to provoke an excuse for more bigger strikes, claiming self defense, maybe while Congress is in recess beginning next week? My speculation that Trump may not make it to the midterms in office still stands. It’s speculation, it would be unprecedented, but it’s not unreasonable. Everything about what’s going down is unprecedented.