Meaning In History

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
17m

This endless "almost-deal" BS reminds me of the "Iran hostage crisis" (1979 / 444 days):

It was breathlessly covered on TV every night - *as if* something was happening :-)

Never in history had so much reporting been dedicated to so little

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