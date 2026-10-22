This will be mostly a recommendations post, but here’s the breaking news: All the people were predicting war this morning are still predicting war.

Along those lines, Prof Pape is worth listening to:

Pape’s argument boils down to something very like this.

Gamblers who are down to their last few chips don’t walk away from the table—they play those chips, hoping for a big win.

Trump is a gambler who is down to his last few chips vis a vis Iran.

Therefore, Trump will play those chips—he’ll launch into renewed war on Iran.

Now, there’s no doubt whatsoever that Trump wants the world to think that he’s a gambler who believes so strongly in himself that he’ll take insane risks. And if he wants people to believe that, then his performance has to be convincing. Thus, all the moves he’s making that every is saying are clear indications that he’s going to war:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: The US is now carrying out a large-scale evacuation of family members of US diplomats from every Middle Eastern country, except Israel and Oman, per two regional diplomats to i24NEWS.

Here’s the problem with this particular feint by Trump. First, if Trump really intended war, then the first country family members of dips should be evacuated from would be … Israel. Right? Similar considerations apply to the evacuation of US troops that’s being reported. Second, we know that Trump is a psychopath for whom other people are simply bit players on his stage. He could care less about the hardships he causes, as long as it lends verisimilitude to whatever his current bluff is. If Trump is really a gambler rather than a grifter, then where did that TACO meme come from?

By the way, Pape is at pains to stress that he’s not saying more war will work. On the contrary, he states plainly that he expects both war as well as a disaster far beyond anything most people can imagine. And, of course, that’s exactly the argument for Trump once more doing a TACO. Pape also explains that Trump will end up being a piñata for the Dems, beginning in January.

Another reason, is a news item my wife heard on her news radio program. The claim is that Kansas just might go Blue—for the first time in 100 years. The big issues? The war and its impact on the economy, i.e., the cost of diesel. That brings me to the next recommendation, which is Rich Baris:

Baris is way out on the limb—which I like—but he makes persuasive arguments for why Doomsday is here. For example, he argues that redistricting may actually backfire. Here’s how his argument runs. In Texas, for example, the GOP redistricted based on Trump’s unprecedentedly great performance in Hispanic districts. The problem? It wasn’t the GOP that won those districts, it was Trump. That, presumably, is why Trump tells his rallies, ‘Vote as if I were on the ballot.’ But he’s not. And the approval ratings strongly suggest that that’s a loser of a pitch. Trump’s Iran war stab-in-the-back of his voters has changed everything. The GOP is having to pour huge amounts of money not only into Texas, but Kansas and South Carolina, too—while writing off North Carolina.

I don’t necessarily agree with all of Baris’ historical analogies, but it’s worth the listen.

This morning I presented Trita Parsi’s argument that Trump will go back to war simply to punish Iran for destroying his presidency. Of course Parsi recognizes that Trump destroyed his own presidency, but on the other hand this is just another example of what Mac told DD yesterday: Iran has been as good as its word at every single turn. Trump going back to war before the midterms could make everything much worse for his political future.

Here’s a good read from Alastair Crooke:

Trump’s War Overreach may be the Straw that Breaks the Back of the West’s Financialised Architecture Pushing the crisis to climax arises from the pursuit of two contradictory objectives at the same time — firstly, the maintenance of a costly welfare states, whilst secondly indulging in wars intended to maintain the western place, per Marco Rubio, at the “head of the world“. It is these wars that - predictably enough - have caused the soaring costs of living that are breaking the budget of most liberal economic states. Trump’s error of judgment in starting a war against Iran has catapulted cost of living pressures markedly higher, through soaring fuel and energy prices, which, in turn, have put sustained upward pressure on interest rates and the bond market. Trump’s continuing (albeit vacillating hot and cold) with the Ukraine war — and with the funding burden shifted to Europe — has simply bust through European fiscal budget limits. Fiscal pressures are apparent everywhere, in Europe and beyond, eating deep into other forms of public expenditure, such as education and medical provision. At the same time, great swathes of Europe’s industrial heartlands have been laid waste. Unemployment, particularly among the young, has exploded. Germany alone has shed close to half a million industrial jobs in the past six years. Neither Europe, nor the US, is today generally price competitive. Energy inflation has put many global export markets beyond reach. The political class throughout the western world have legitimacy poll numbers circling the drain. Popular despair and anger are growing. Resentment seethes. It has exploded first in France, but others will experience it next. The crisis is coming to late fruition. Iran and AnsarAllah have snapped shut their energy trap on Trump. There are no easy or obvious exits to this. In fact, if mishandled through US or Israeli military escalation, war will compound the western economic crisis dramatically, as Iran retaliates against Gulf energy infrastructure.

Speaking of financial pressures, while everyone is hyping AI, pressures on ordinary people are increasing relentlessly. I gave some examples yesterday regarding car loans and so forth. Here’s some more:

m. stanfield @resetbasis￼ Dinner with an exec/friend at a large national property management company tonight. This person oversees ~150k apartments; access to an insane amount of data. Current multifamily market in most of the country is worse than S&L, .com bust, or the GFC. Worst they’ve seen. Class A mostly fine, decent rent growth. However: - credit scores at class A have gone down meaningfully over the past 3 years. - more people are paying rent via credit card. - average bank account balance noticeably lower than even 2 years ago - class A tenants stretched thin, living beyond their means. 20k comes in, 20k goes out every month. - starting to see these renters move down a tier Class B: - simply too many apartments, we built too much new stuff. Ripple effect is enormous. - fewer renters tomorrow than today. Same store foot traffic noticeably down year over year. Some markets down 40-50% - considering dropping rents below $700 a month on some 1beds in major southern markets. Class C: - looking at degrading NOI. Rents aren’t growing for a long time, but expenses keep creeping up - more renters are one missed paycheck away from disaster than they can remember seeing in decades - tenants aren’t paying rent because they simply don’t have it - wage growth has not kept up Lenders: - some major investment funds, household names, haven’t paid their mortgages in 2-3 years. Banks won’t foreclose because “X is a big client.” Mexican standoff. - a roof leak gets ignored, becomes water damage, then mold, then a down building. Buildings are rapidly deteriorating as some owners choose cash preservation over funding losses. - number of pre-foreclosure and REO deals is the highest as a % of total units they can recall. - data providers know it’s bad, but they’re paid to sell optimism to owners/lenders. So every forecast is “it will probably get a little better next year maybe” and that gets regurgitated at investment committees all over. I asked “how do you think this ends?” “Not sure. My gut says slowly then suddenly, and things will get really bad. Been doing this 40 years, you can feel it in the air. But, there’s a chance it’s just a decade of tolerable pain. I’m praying for that.”

And Trump keeps telling these people how great the economy is.