Meaning In History

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Three and Two's avatar
Three and Two
4dEdited

We're told (repeatedly) that Trump and the World Economic Forum are mortal enemies ... but the WEF had Trump keynote at their shindig [Jan. 21, 2026] and Trump pals/partners (Panama Canal) with BlackRock CEO and World Economic Forum Co-chair Larry Fink.

🤔

Why, it's almost like they're lying to us. Again. Eh?

Can you imagine if the WEF and Trump are actually in cahoots?

I mean, what if Trump, Witkoff, Kushner, Nutlick, Fink, Thiel, Ellison, Altman, Gates, Zuck, Musk, Bezos, Carney, Bourla, Bibi, Adelson et al. are all in on cashing out while depopping and enslaving us plebs?

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3d

Will Schryver @imetatronink

20h￼

Two comments on Trump's latest bluster:

1) If Iran decides to go nuclear, I'll bet they can have one mounted on an IRBM in less than 100 days. And the US/Israel can't prevent it.

2) If the US strikes Iran again, Iran will counterstrike harder than they ever have to this point.

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