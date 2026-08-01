So the word is that USrael will launch some sort of massive strike on Iran this weekend, following the Jewish Nationalist model of attempting to inflict maximum civilian suffering. Maybe that’s what the big Camp David meeting was about—Trump relaying to his lackies what orders Netanyahu communicated in the Oval Office meeting. Here’s what we know so far:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

2h￼

BREAKING: The US and Israel are preparing to carry out the harshest bombing campaign to date against Iran throughout this weekend, bombing energy infrastructure including power plants and refineries all over Iran, per CBS News.

The market is now officially closed.

2h￼

BREAKING: Trump has ordered a fresh full bombing campaign against Iran, including strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure and oil refineries, with the strikes beginning as soon as this weekend and in coordination with Israel, per WSJ.

For weeks Trump has been telling aides “the Iranians are crazy,” complaining the interim peace deal was “ultimately meaningless” and that he “always knew it wasn’t going to work.”

Trump’s frustration was on full display during today’s meeting at Camp David when he exploded for a second time in recent days, shouting and accusing Iranian diplomats of being “very dishonorable” to deal with.

2h

BREAKING: The US is planning to cut off all electricity across Tehran, including for all civilians, per senior US officials to CBS News.

1h￼

BREAKING: Iran says it has prepared a “comprehensive response” to the newly announced US and Israeli strikes for this weekend, warning it would immediately strike critical Israeli energy infrastructure and US energy assets in the region, per Tasnim.

1h￼

BREAKING: Iran announces it will strike the world’s most important energy facilities, located in Arab countries and Israel, all within range of Iran’s precision missiles, in response to any new US and Israeli strikes, per Fars:

1. Ghawar Oil Field, Saudi Arabia, backbone of Saudi production, disruption puts 5%+ of world oil supply at risk

2. Abqaiq + Khurais, Saudi Arabia, 7M+ bpd throughput, world’s largest oil stabilization plant

3. Ruways Refinery + Zakum Oil Field, UAE, 2nd largest offshore oil field, 1M+ bpd

4. North Ghadir Gas Field + Ras Laffan LNG, Qatar, world’s largest gas field with 25% of proven reserves, 20% of global LNG trade

5. Burgan Oil Field, Kuwait, 67B barrel reserves, 2M bpd

6. Sitrah Refinery + Al-Mihaj, Bahrain

7. Leviathan + Tamar Gas Fields, Israel, Israel’s largest + 2nd largest gas fields

Iran adds that during the 40-day war Iran bombed Qatar’s most important gas refinery in response to a strike on South Pars facilities, with Trump apologizing on Truth social promising “it will not happen again.”