Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
4h

So all that money invested in Epstein by Jewish Nationalists is proving to have been worth it--from their twisted POV.

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Mark Wauck
3h

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1

50m￼

And i assure you, just like the U.S. is preparing to hit Iran “if diplomacy fails (and by ‘diplomacy’ we mean, if Iran does not surrender to our terms without complaint)”, Iran is preparing to hit critical infrastructure on our side if we do.

It is anguishing to me to watch as the US prepares to take military action which can only harm our interests, and do nothing to bring about the end of the war. It is as self defeating and self-destructive, as can be imagined, if we make good on this report and hit these targets in Iran this weekend.

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