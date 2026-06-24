Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
37m

Alastair Crooke is saying that Russia must prepare for war against Europe and America.

Alexander Mercouris is saying that Europe has crossed a Rubicon.

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Mark Wauck
32m

Clash Report @clashreport

18m￼

Trump on Iran:

The war is going very well. As you know, we are winning by a lot.

Iran is making very big concessions. We will see what happens, but it's been very powerful.

It's going very, very well.

https://x.com/clashreport/status/2069835270552273370/video/1

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