In a very real sense, of course, Trump has already plunged the US into a two front war—those two fronts being Russia and Iran. It’s necessary to understand that Trump has never pulled out of his war on Russia. The flow of specifically US munitions to Ukraine—think back to Abrams tanks, mobile artillery, Himars, ATACMS, personnel carriers, Patriots, etc.—may have diminished, but two dynamics remain the same:

First and most importantly, Trump and the US are providing both targeting intel for Ukrainian attacks on Russia as well as planning, all facilitated by US boots on the ground; and

Second, the missiles that the Euros are providing to Ukraine also rely on US tech for their manufacture.

Thus, in a very real sense—which is fully understood by the Russians—the war on Russia via a proxy Ukraine remains very much an Anglo-Zionist project. That front has never closed down, although US involvement may not be as visible as it was in past years. On the other hand the other front—the war on Iran—was probably never really intended by Trump as a new front in the same sense. It was supposed to be a quickie weekend regime change strike that would provide a very important economic advantage in the war on BRICS—very much including Russia. Instead, the quickie weekend war has developed into the current endless war on the global economy, with major blowback against Trump’s America both economically and politically—a real new front. It may be useful to review where this all came from.

The origins for these wars must be seen to lie in Jewish Nationalist control over the global policy of the Anglo-Zionist Empire, centered in the US and its Anglophone Five Eyes allies as well as in major Euro countries. The goal was basically twofold:

To subject the Russian treasure house of natural resources to Anglo-Zionist exploitation, and

To maintain China in a subordinate economic position as the sweatshop to the world—the Anglo-Zionist world.

The spirit behind this policy drive was sharpened by the hold held Jewish Nationalist desire for revenge against Russia for Russia’s past Jewish policies. From this standpoint, Kissinger’s opening to China—isolating the then USSR—can be seen as a phase in that long term goal. With a future pivot foreseen in the use of a defeated Russia against China.

While the fall of the USSR and the eastward expansion of NATO—including the war on Serbia—offered the promise for realizing that long term goal. However, two developments hampered that drive, which showed such promise during the Yeltsin years:

The first was the gradual warming of relations between the new Russian Federation and China. This was not an entirely smooth process, but gained momentum with the realization—under Putin in Russia and with the rise of Xi Jinping—that the Anglo-Zionist led West had malign intentions for targeting Eurasia for subjection. This included Putin’s moves to redevelop Russia’s military capabilities and China’s refusal to accept a subordinate role to America.

The second development was the institution of BRICS (2012), which provided an institutional form for resistance to the Anglo-Zionist Empire.

That brings us up to the 2016 election between Hillary and Trump. Both candidates had close ties to the Jewish Nationalist power centers, but Hillary represented a more familiar figure for the war on Russia—her previous “reset” rhetoric regarding Russia could be accepted for the ploy it was, whereas Trump’s rhetoric of cooperation and peace was greeted with distrust. In fact, however, Trump’s Russia policy differed little in substance. His initial meeting with Putin, to form a common front against China, was rebuffed. Trump quickly pivoted to a policy of pressuring Putin with a massive military buildup of Ukraine. As Trump has bragged from then up to the present—truthfully—he provided Ukraine with vastly more powerful offensive weaponry than any previous president. This policy truly set the ground for the war on Russia that began under Biden.

Now, Trump has also claimed that the war on Russia never would have begun if he had been re-elected in 2020. However, in my view, this claim must be viewed skeptically. First of all, the war would probably never have begun but for Trump’s transformation of Ukraine into a real military threat on Russia’s border. Secondly, we need to take into account Trump’s real penchant for risk taking and, specifically, for applying “pressure” via actual military actions. The military buildup in Ukraine speaks for itself—flying in the face of multiple Russian warnings. I was also struck, this morning, by Scott Ritter’s account of an incident involving Iran during Trump 1.0. This was the 2019 Iranian shootdown of a US drone. Exactly what happened with Trump’s decision not to retaliate is still disputed. Ritter’s version—which is confirmed by Trump’s initial bellicose rhetoric—is that Trump was fully on board with Bolton and Pompeo in planning a massive airborne retaliatory strike. According to Ritter, Trump was only talked out of this by the active pushback by the US military, which warned of the difficulties and possible consequences. In a sense, this fits in with Trump’s recent braggadocious account of how he “pulled the trigger” on Soleimani. Ritter ties that past history into the current wars, as also Brandon Weichert did yesterday.

In Trump 2.0 Trump has been surrounded by aggressive Jewish Nationalist advisers (or advisers under their control). This quickly led to extremely dangerous initiatives. Weichert cited the May, 2025, attempt to assassinate Putin by attacking his helicopter—something Weichert claims could only have occurred with the assistance of US targeting. This was also linked to the attack on Putin’s “dacha” following a phone call by Trump to Putin, which attempted to keep Putin “in place” while the attack occurred. Ritter also emphasizes the role of this new set of advisers and of a subservient military establishment. Seen from this perspective, the idea of Trump the “peace president” is transformed, as we see his impulsive, gambling, risk taking decapitation strikes on Iran—including sneak attacks under the cover of negotiations. Thus, what we may be seeing in Trump 2.0 is not so much a “new” Trump as one who is unbound—no longer receiving pushback to his risk taking from strong and responsible advisers and military leaders.

In recent days there has been a drumbeat of commentary which maintains that Trump is actually encouraging Zelensky to “pressure” Putin with ever bolder attacks on Russia. This would fit in perfectly with Trump’s now apparent “negotiating” or “deal making” techniques, which relies on deception and pressure tactics. This is even turning up in news media accounts:

Military Summary @MilitarySummary 4h￼ ￼ The United States provided ￼ Ukraine with intelligence for strikes on targets deep inside Russia, including the Moscow Oil Refinery. ￼ Financial Times. According to the report, Kyiv’s Western allies urged Washington to continue sharing intelligence with Ukraine. ￼ According to analysts, the Moscow Oil Refinery—which supplies approximately 30–35% of Moscow’s fuel demand—is unlikely to resume full operations this year. The facility may remain partially or completely out of service for at least six months. ￼ Reuters

At the recent G7 meeting Trump was reportedly pressed by the Euros to expand the strikes on Russia. Is it possible that “fake news” claims that Putin’s resolve is faltering are intended to convince the risk taking Trump that one more push, one more exertion of pressure will topple the obdurate Putin?

Chay Bowes @BowesChay 5h￼ Grotesque misinformation from @SkyNews President Putin has never, ever said this. This is remarkable misleading. The Kremlin has consistently said (since 2022) its “Ready for a Peace talks” Vladimir Putin has never once said what is here portrayed as a quote.

Simplicius today analyzes these claims. He concludes that there is plausibility to the claims of Trump green lighting Ukraine’s recent bold strikes on Russia. It all falls in with Trump’s MO as described above, especially with his penchant for applying pressure. Simplicius also cites Trump’s need to come up with a big win heading toward the midterms, as well as Trump’s own statement that he would be turning toward Ukraine again. On the other hand, he argues that Russia has multiple means to respond effectively, without expanding the war into Europe:

Ukrainian Sources Claim Latest Surge in Attacks on Russia Was “Encouraged” by Trump Amidst the latest surge in Ukrainian long-range attacks on Russia, the Kiev Independent outlet released an interesting ‘bombshell’ claiming a “senior Ukrainian official” revealed to them that Trump had privately given Zelensky the greenlight to act “more boldly” against Russia, which we’re meant to presume has been responsible for the latest round of escalations. https://kyivindependent.com/trump-privately-urged-zelensky-to-act-more-boldly-toward-russia/ Ukraine now believes it has secured White House backing for a campaign aimed at forcing Russia into meaningful negotiations, the Kyiv Independent has learned. U.S. President Donald Trump privately told President Volodymyr Zelensky to act “more boldly,” a senior Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent. The message comes as Kyiv intensifies efforts to secure a meeting between Zelensky and Putin — an idea Trump has endorsed but one the Kremlin continues to avoid. “Trump says he doesn’t really believe (Vladimir) Putin will do anything without pressure,” the official, briefed on the recent Trump-Zelensky meeting, added. It is interesting for the reason that it is plausible: Trump has clearly been frustrated by his inability to settle any of the conflicts he had promised easily zip up. And recently, on the heels of the Iranian memorandum saga, he even admitted that he would now be “turning his attention” back on Ukraine. As such, it’s believable that Trump would have given secret encouragement for Ukraine to “shape the battlefield” in order to “soften” Russia up ahead of any new attempts by the Trump administration to arm-twist the Russians into concessions. It’s plausible that Trump believes by exacting heavy “costs” on Russia will create favorable conditions for Putin to negotiate and compromise during whatever next round of attempts that Trump’s stooges (Rubio, Lutnick, Witkoff, etc.) have planned; as the above states, Trump reportedly doesn’t believe Putin will do anything without “pressure”. But if this is the case, then Trump badly misunderstands the Russian temperament and general change of sentiment that has occurred in the post-Anchorage era, wherein several top Russian officials—from Lavrov to Ushakov—have openly nailed shut the coffin of the so-called ‘Spirit of Anchorage’. Also, it should be stated that this latest “bombshell” can just as easily be a fake psyop meant to give Ukraine legitimacy in its latest actions—the false impression that the “might” of the US is backing Ukraine’s deep-strike campaign.

But the problem with Simplicius’ somewhat optimistic assessment is that, over the years of this war, we have seen a constant escalation from the Anglo-Zionists. Simplicius appears to be relying on the assumption that there will not be further escalation. But what happens if there IS further escalation? In fact that’s exactly what the primary Euro countries, especially the UK, are promising. Dangerous times ahead. Putin has openly stated that Europe and America are escalating against Russia. We know that he will respond to that escalation.

One last dynamic worth noting. While the economic consequences of the war on Iran has led to political pushback from Congress, there appears to be little but support for continued aggression against Russia. In other words, Trump may find it easier to escalate against Russia than Iran.