I’ll be doing grampa stuff today, but there are still other less important things going on.

This is an interesting signal—possibly.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ BREAKING: IRAN HITS ANOTHER JET!!! Iranian air defenses have hit a U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet. Last edited 12:14 PM · Mar 25, 2026 DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 20h￼ Public Relations of the IRGC: — The F18 fighter of the aggressive US army was hit by advanced air defense missiles of the Basij Naval Force’s new air defense system, under the command of the country’s integrated air defense network, in the sky of Chabahar this evening and crashed into the Indian Ocean. — This glorious operation is the fourth successful hunt of strategic fighters of the American and Zionist enemy armies by Iran’s completely indigenous new air defense systems. — The IRGC dedicates this great honor to the noble people of Iran, especially the martyrs of Islamic Iran.

Here are the two things that struck me about this, so far, unconfirmed report (CENTCOM denies).

First, the plane is said to have been an F-18. F-18s are used in the Growler version to target air defense radars. Whether or not the report is true, it’s at least possible that this was the mission. Which suggests … at least possibly …

Second, the location is said to have been near Chabahar. Chabahar is a major Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman/Arabian Sea, outside the Strait of Hormuz. As such, it has strategic transport connections to the rest of Iran. It’s population is around 100K. Despite all the buzz about Kharg, there has been chatter about putting a US force on the ground at Chabahar and then moving west along the coast toward the Strait of Hormuz, while controlling traffic to and from the strait. That seems foolhardy, given the terrain and the defensive measures Iran has spent decades putting in place. There’s another problem, which is, of course, logistics. And another problem. Trump keeps yapping about sinking Iran’s navy, but we haven’t heard a single word about Iran’s submarine fleet—easily the most important component next to the small fast attack boats. The shallower waters in this area are ideal for the operation of Iran’s advanced Kilo class and midget subs, which are well nigh undetectable.

In any event, Trump is using the same rhetoric as he always uses: Iran is begging for a deal but doesn’t know how to do it. Remember how China’s Xi was also begging for a deal but didn’t know how to do it? That was before Xi told Trump to take his tariffs and shove ‘em—also, before Xi told Trump, no more rare earths for the US military.

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron 15h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ US Ground operation in Iran will start soon - WSJ citing 3 congressional Republicans At least 3 congressional Republicans—including chairs of House and Senate Armed Services—are hinting strongly that a ground operation in Iran is planned and could potentially be underway soon,” according to National Security reporter for the WSJ Alex Ward.

Meanwhile, Trump is preparing for something other than victory:

I think we all know what that would mean: Global disaster.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 14h￼ NEW: ￼￼￼ Trump and Netanyahu are going to destroy the European economy - The Economist reports The European Union is suffering from the consequences of the war, but it does not have much power to end it. The US and Israeli attack on Iran has now posed a new challenge to Europe. The sharp rise in oil and gas prices carries the risk of stopping economic growth and re-igniting inflation. This situation will be disastrous for European industries that are already struggling with US tariffs and Chinese competition.

And then there’s this:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 3h￼ China wins again. Iran is truly for America what Afghanistan was for the USSR. Except the Americans will lose the war much quicker, more dramatically and the financial and economic effects will hit hard and fast.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Iraq and Iran could be making military moves on the west coast of the Persian Gulf.